US Attorney for DC resigns as crime hits 50-year low ahead of Trump's inauguration

BEATRICE PETERSON
·2 min read
US Attorney for DC resigns as crime hits 50-year low ahead of Trump's inauguration

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves has announced his plan to step down from his role just days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Graves, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, has served in the role for more than three years. He announced he will leave his post on Jan. 16.

He had come under fire from Republicans and Democrats as crime rose in the District after the pandemic. Several high-profile assaults and thefts made D.C. crime a bipartisan focal point. A congressman was held at gunpoint and carjacked, and another congresswoman was assaulted in her D.C. apartment building.

PHOTO: WASHINGTON DC - DECEMBER 20: U.S. Attorney for the District of (The Washington Post via Getty Im)
PHOTO: WASHINGTON DC - DECEMBER 20: U.S. Attorney for the District of (The Washington Post via Getty Im)

MORE: Events scheduled around Jimmy Carter's state funeral in Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the criticism, Graves oversaw initiatives that significantly reduced crime in the District.

"District of Columbia will have, in 2024, the least amount of total violent crime it has had in over 50 years," according to the U.S. Attorney General's office.

Graves' office implemented a systematic review of data targeting violent offenders, gun and drug-related violence, and determining which cases should be taken up for federal prosecution.

City leaders, including Graves, noted that a small group of people were the primary cause of much of the violence a focus that contributed to a 35% year-over-year decrease in violent crime in 2024.

MORE: 3 years later, Jan. 6 by the numbers: More than 1,200 charged, more than 460 imprisoned for role in Capitol attack

When Graves was sworn in he inherited a significant backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic of more than a thousand felony cases, the aftermath of the removal of the accreditation of the D.C. forensic lab, and a record number of motions from defendants seeking early releases. By 2023, his office had successfully cleared the backlog.

ADVERTISEMENT

This progress occurred as Graves led the largest investigation ever conducted by the Department of Justice to address the aftermath of the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Under his tenure, 1,600 people were charged for the attack, and nearly 1,100 were sentenced.

US Attorney for DC resigns as crime hits 50-year low ahead of Trump's inauguration originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Social Media Users Say Jimmy Carter Left ‘One Last Gift’ For Trump After His Death

    Carter’s death sparked a rare, likely scenario that hasn’t occurred in over half a century.

  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘had meltdown in prison over Christmas’

    After reports emerged he has got thinner behind bars, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is said to have had a “meltdown” in prison over Christmas.

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • GTA car thieves kept stealing, found new loopholes in 2024

    In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence

  • Democrat Gov ‘Stirs Up S***’ With Pro-Trump Posts— Making MAGA Fans ‘Sorry’ About Election Vote

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has riled up MAGA fans with his online support of President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat voiced agreement with Trump and his DOGE co-head Elon Musk’s pro-H-1B stance, leaving some red voters swearing away from their party in fear that it was becoming too palatable for the liberals. While some appeared ready to take lighters their black and gold MAGA caps, others claimed that Newsom was purposefully stirring the pot and trying to alienate Republicans from their le

  • Senator's son sentenced to 28 years for killing a North Dakota deputy during a car chase

    STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.

  • DC’s top prosecutor to resign days before Trump’s inauguration

    The top prosecutor for the nation’s capital, who spearheaded the Justice Department’s (DOJ) investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, said Monday he will resign just days before President-elect Trump’s inauguration next month. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves announced in a press release he will step down from the post…

  • 18-Year-Old Charged with Double Murder of Teen Stepsisters Found Dead on Christmas Eve: Reports

    The teen's neighbors Kayden Lynch, 19, and Madison Daly, 18, were found unresponsive at their Alabama home on Dec. 24

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • Ohio Couple Who Tortured Adopted Kids ‘Worse Than Prisoners of War’ in ‘Dungeon’ Gets Lighter Sentence After Plea Deal

    Charles and Matthew Edmonson's five sons are in “new living situations, where they are thriving,” an attorney said

  • 189 kilograms of cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

    A joint effort between the police agencies that make up the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the seizure of 189 kilograms worth of cocaine at Alberta's southern border crossing.On Nov. 13, police say a commercial truck was trying to get into the province through the Coutts, Alta., border. After a secondary examination, the drugs — thought to be worth around $2 million — were found."The safety and security of Canadians is the RCMP F

  • After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

    Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.

  • Double homicide suspect found dead near Calgary after police issued emergency alert

    A dangerous person alert issued for Calgary and surrounding areas on Monday was cancelled after police found the suspect of a double homicide over the weekend dead northwest of the city. Calgary police's emergency alert for Benedict Kaminski, 38, described him as armed and dangerous.Later in the day, police said tips from the public pointed officers to the Water Valley area, roughly 60 kilometres northwest of Calgary. Kaminski was found dead near his vehicle.Officials say they are no longer look

  • McDonald’s Employee Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting DoorDash Driver, and Father of 4, During Altercation

    The victim, 25, was remembered as a "devoted father to four beautiful children"

  • Student officers praised for chasing down rapist

    Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.

  • Trump loses appeal of E. Jean Carroll $5-million defamation, sexual assault verdict

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $5-million verdict that E. Jean Carroll won against Donald Trump when a jury found the U.S. president-elect liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument that the trial judge should not have let jurors hear evidence about the Republican's alleged past sexual misconduct, making the trial and verdict unfair. The court said that evidence, including Trump bragging about his sexual prowess on an "Access Hollywood" video that surfaced during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, established a "repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct" consistent with Carroll's allegations.

  • 6 Men from Ga. Paving Company Allegedly Attack Competitors with Bats, Sticks: 'Something Out of “The Sopranos”'

    The six men allegedly pulled up to a job site where their rival was doing a paving job, police allege

  • Changes to N.B.'s impaired driving rules take effect Jan. 1

    New rules governing impaired driving in New Brunswick come into effect on Jan. 1. The amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act give police two ways to deal with impaired drivers.Most will be diverted from the court system — thereby avoiding a criminal record — by using the new administrative penalty, known as the immediate roadside suspension.Under the new rules, penalties begin below the Criminal Code threshold of 0.08. Anyone whose blood-alcohol content is between 0.05 and 0.08 will have their lice

  • MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion

    Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.