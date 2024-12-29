US attorney general tried to block Gerry Adams fundraising in 1995 over IRA weapons fears, unearthed records reveal

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

The US attorney general tried to block Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams from fundraising in the country in 1995 over a belief the IRA was still trying to source weapons, newly released records show.

Janet Reno, the attorney general at the time, had previously opposed then-US president Bill Clinton's decision to grant visas for Mr Adams and former IRA chief Joe Cahill in 1994 - months after the IRA declared a ceasefire.

Mr Adams was president of Sinn Fein, which was regarded as the political wing of the IRA paramilitary group, between 1983 and 2018, but has always denied being a member of the IRA.

Mr Clinton overruled Ms Reno by giving him a three-month visa, which included permission to raise funds for the party - a move that provoked anger from then-UK prime minister John Major.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US attorney general's continuing opposition is revealed by the annual release of documents from the National Archives in Dublin.

In a February 1995 letter to Mr Clinton's national security advisor Tony Lake, she expressed frustration "by the latest effort" to modify restrictions that stopped Mr Adams raising money from Irish American donors, having looked at the matter "barely six weeks" earlier.

"No evidence has been brought to my attention (since) that suggests progress has been made towards the disarmament and demobilisation of the IRA," she told Mr Lake.

"In addition, I am aware of evidence that suggests that (the IRA) has continued to identify potential sources for arms procurement and to make inquiries concerning availability and terms of purchase."

She also said the State Department, the US Treasury and the US Department of Justice had "recently intensified their efforts and public commitments to combatting international terrorism", which "could be undermined by removing the Adams visa restriction at this time".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sinn Fein leader applied for a visa that included fundraising permission on 22 February 1995, which Mr Clinton granted because of the progress he felt had been made.

"We have made clear our expectation that all and any funds raised will be used for legitimate political party purposes which serve to reinforce Sinn Fein's commitment to the peace process," a US note held in the Irish state papers shows.

According to other newly-released documents:

  • Tony Blair effectively told then UUP leader David Trimble to "get lost" over a plan to hold a referendum on Irish reunification in 2002.

  • Diplomatic delays tied up the return of a portrait of Daniel O'Connell - an Irish nationalist campaigner known as The Liberator - for more than two years, after concerns that the Irish parliament was only receiving a copy of the original.

  • The Irish government took a dim view of some of the proposed candidates to lead key negotiations leading into the Good Friday Agreement, describing some as ineffective politicians, bad lawyers and in one case having a "bitchy temperament".

Netanyahu's visit to establish diplomatic ties

Separate files shed new light on then deputy foreign minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Dublin in 1990, years before he became Israeli prime minister, in a bid to establish a diplomatic presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a meeting with then Irish foreign affairs minister Gerry Collins, he suggested there was a "natural feeling of sympathy towards Israel among the Irish people".

But he said relations had not been helped by Irish soldiers who had been killed in Lebanon while serving with UN peacekeeping forces - many of which had been blamed on Lebanese militias supported by Israel.

An Israeli embassy in Ireland was opened in December 1993, but Israel recently announced its closure.

The Israeli foreign minister accused Ireland of "antisemitic rhetoric" and of crossing "every red line in its relations with Israel".

Ireland has recognised Palestinian statehood and announced an intention to intervene in South Africa's case against Israel for genocide at the International Court of Justice.

Irish premier Simon Harris has rejected the claims and accused Israel of "distracting" from the deaths of children in the Gaza conflict.

Latest Stories

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Why Trump is targeting Panama, Greenland, Canada

    President-elect Trump has spent parts of the holiday season vowing to take over the Panama Canal, calling for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark and suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. It all suggests Trump is focused on somehow expanding the U.S. on his watch, though it’s hard to tell how serious it all…

  • Trump Hints at His Next Legal Target in Truth Social Post

    President-elect Donald Trump has again hinted that he is far from being done waging legal battles after his big win over ABC and star anchor George Stephanopoulos. On his Truth Social platform, Trump reposted a photo of E. Jean Carroll with large letters that read: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely accusing a man of rape? Retruth if you want justice for Trump.” The comments come amid a slew of posts and reposts from the incoming president in which he has suggested that he will undertake eff

  • Musk calls some MAGA supporters ‘contemptible fools’ as visa row intensifies

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…

  • Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.

  • Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk

    In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him

  • Another MAGA Rep Calls on Congress to Release ‘Sexual Slush Fund’ Claims List

    Another MAGA representative has joined former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for the release of the “congressional sexual slush fund list” of lawmakers who have used taxpayer dollars to settle sexual harassment claims. “Congress has secretly paid out more than $17 million of your money to quietly settle charges of harassment (sexual and other forms) in congressional offices. Do you think we should release the names of the representatives? I do,” Kentucky Rep. Thomas M

  • Battle-Scarred Johnson Issued Ultimatum: ‘Start Taking Extraordinary Measures’

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she may have to take “extraordinary measures” to keep the federal government functioning if lawmakers can’t raise or suspend the debt limit—a warning that comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson navigates the tricky issue of maintaining GOP support. “I respectfully urge Congress to act to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Yellen wrote in a letter to members of Congress. The “extraordinary measures” are expected to be required be

  • Mar-a-Lago wedding? Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reveal they’re engaged

    Hannity popped the question at their home church over the holiday, the couple announced

  • Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

    BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services Saturday, a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

  • Opinion - Democrats attacking Matt Gaetz prove they learned nothing from their loss

    Republicans will be thrilled that the Democratic Party continues to prove itself clueless and tone deaf coming up on two months after President-elect Trump’s decisive and power-shifting victory.

  • Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

  • 'Highly indoctrinated' North Korean troops are being sent on 'hopeless' human wave assaults against Ukrainian positions: White House

    Moscow has also used its own troops to carry out such attacks, which aim to overwhelm Ukrainian positions.

  • Sanders pens Fox News op-ed slamming political power of billionaires: ‘That is not democracy’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) published an op-ed on Fox News, slamming the political power of billionaires in the U.S. and increasing wealth concentration, arguing the country is moving down “the path of oligarchy.” Sanders, who in November secured his fourth term in the Senate, wrote that the country is diverging in two opposite directions: the…

  • Fundy Albert mayor resigns, blaming province

    A mayor in southeastern New Brunswick announced his resignation Friday afternoon, partially putting blame on the provincial government. Bob Rochon, mayor of Fundy Albert, posted a letter to social media explaining the issues the municipality had faced with amalgamation and within the council."... It has become clear to me that I no longer have the confidence and trust of members of council," Rochon wrote in the letter. "Without that, I am ineffective as mayor."When reached by phone Saturday, Roc

  • Steve Bannon Slams ‘Scam’ H1B Visas as Loomer Urges GOP to ‘Protect’ Trump from Elon Musk

    President-elect Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon devoted the latest episode of his War Room podcast alternating between praising and blasting billionaire Elon Musk. Addressing Musk’s support of H1B visas, Bannon called them a “scam” and rebuked the idea that Americans can’t fill top tech roles because they are not “well-educated.” “I always give full respect to Elon. Elon was absolutely central. Elon understood that this was about getting out low-propensity, low-information vo

  • Hamas – hemmed in and isolated – finds itself with few options for the day after the Gaza war

    The Palestinian militant group has engaged in talks with rival Fatah over a unity committee to govern Gaza. It reflects Hamas’ diminished prospects following more than a year of conflict.

  • The Conservatives have a plan to bring down the Liberal government. Will it work?

    The Conservatives have shared their latest plan to bring down the Liberal government next month.A House of Commons committee will meet in the new year to vote on a motion of non-confidence in the government.If all goes according to the Conservatives' plan, MPs in the House of Commons could be voting on a motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government as early as Jan. 30.How would it work?Parliament is currently in its six-week winter break. Until its return in late Januar

  • Bloodied Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Five months after their shock offensive into Russia, Ukrainian troops are bloodied and demoralized by the rising risk of defeat in Kursk, a region some want to hold at all costs while others question the value of having gone in at all.

  • Trump slams Harris’s celebrity endorsements, calls Sharpton a ‘con man’

    President-elect Trump fired off a Saturday post on Truth Social accusing Democrats of paying celebrities to publicly endorse Vice President Harris, including MSNBC host Al Sharpton. “Are the Democrats allowed to pay $11,000,000, $2,000,000, and $500,000 to get the ENDORSEMENT of Beyoncé, Oprah, and Reverend Al? I don’t think so,” the former president wrote. “Beyoncé…