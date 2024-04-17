US bars four former Malawi officials over corruption, State Department says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has barred four former officials of the Malawi government from entry because of their involvement in significant corruption, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The United States stands with Malawians working towards a more just and prosperous nation by promoting accountability for corrupt officials, including advocating for transparency and integrity in government procurement processes," department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The officials designated are former solicitor general and secretary of justice Reyneck Matemba, former director of public procurement and disposal of assets John Suzi-Banda, former Malawi Police Service attorney Mwabi Kaluba, and former inspector General of the Malawi Police Service George Kainja, the department said.

The four were cited by the State Department as having "abused their public positions by accepting bribes and other articles of value" from a private business person in exchange for a government police contract.

Malawi's president, Lazarus Chakwera, has waged a crackdown on corruption in recent years. In January 2022, he dissolved the country's entire Cabinet on charges of corruption against three serving ministers.

Later that year, Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested and charged the country's vice president, Saulos Klaus Chilima, over graft allegations. The group has been investigating public officers in Malawi over alleged plundering of state resources by influencing awarding of contracts through the country's public procurement system.

Malawi is one of the world's poorest countries, with nearly three-quarters of the population living on less than $2 a day. Though small in size, it features in the top 10 in Africa in terms of population density.

