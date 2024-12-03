US calls for 'political process' to end Syria conflict

STORY: :: The US says it wants to see a 'political process'

to end Syria's civil war as rebel fighters make gains

:: December 2, 2024

:: Washington, D.C.

:: Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesperson

"Nothing has changed with respect to our policy. Assad is a brutal dictator with blood on his hands, the blood of innocent civilians inside Syria, blood of his own people on his hands. Ultimately, what we want to see is a political process forward, where the Syrian people get to determine who their leaders are. As I said, United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 called for such a process. The Syrian government has never participated in that process. We continue to call on them to do so. We continue to call on all countries to use their influence to push for that kind of political process that would lead to a path forward for the Syrian people, where the regime engages with opposition groups. We also believe it would be helpful if Russia and Iran stopped their destabilizing influence inside of Syria. We have seen them continue to destabilize the situation going back more than a decade now, continue to play a role that is unhelpful not just to the Syrian people, but to the broader region."

The assault in northwestern Syria was launched last week, the day that Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah began a truce ending more than a year of fighting.

The rebel operation is the boldest advance and biggest challenge to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in years in a civil war where front lines had largely been frozen since 2020.

Assad has vowed to crush the insurgents. Tehran has pledged to aid his government and hundreds of fighters from Iran-backed Iraqi militias have crossed into Syria to help.

The insurgents are a coalition of Turkey-backed mainstream secular armed groups spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, an Islamist group that has been designated a terrorist outfit by Turkey, the U.S., Russia and other states.