U.S.-Canada tariff saga: Key questions on Trump's potential tariffs answered

The Canada-U.S. tariff saga has left Canadians with burning questions on when the potential levies could take effect, and what customer goods would be most impacted on both sides. Yahoo News Canada breaks down some of the most-searched questions and reached out to experts for their hot takes on relevant matters.

 

 

Canada had announced a 25 per cent tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, if levies took effect. The list of affected products included various consumer goods such as alcohol, appliances, furniture, perfume, and sports equipment.

Additionally, some Canadian provinces announced further measures. For instance, Ontario had directed the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to remove American alcohol products from its stores, but will now pause on measure for the next 30 days.

Canadians looking to turn their attention to Canada-made products can explore a list of alternatives at Made in Canada.

Canadians may have to pay more for a wide range of U.S. products if the 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs come into effect in 30 days. Some of the key product categories affected include:

  • Poultry

  • Eggs

  • Milk and cream

  • Butter and margarine

  • Yogurt

  • Cheese

  • Ice cream

  • Various spices and seasonings, including vanilla, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, ginger, cumin and others.

  • Tomatoes

  • Cucumbers

  • Oranges, lemons, limes and other citrus

  • Melons

  • Berries, including raspberries and blackberries

  • Peaches

  • Coffee and tea

  • Grain products, including wheat, rye, barley, oats and rice

  • Cooking oil products, including canola, palm oils and sunflower oils

  • Shrimp and prawns

  • Flour

  • Sugar

  • Honey

  • Chocolate and cocoa products

  • Pastas

  • Prepared bakery products, including bread, pizza, pies, cakes and other pastries

  • Orange juice

  • Nuts and peanut butter

  • Beans

  • Condiments, including mustard, ketchup and other tomato sauces, mayonnaise and salad dressings

  • Soups

  • Bottled water, including waters containing added sugar or other sweetened or flavoured water

  • Toiletries, including shampoos, toothpaste, deodorant and soaps

  • Protein powder

  • Toilet paper

Home & Kitchen

  • Appliances – Refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers manufactured in the U.S.

  • Furniture – Sofas, chairs, and wooden furniture imported from U.S. manufacturers.

Vehicles & Auto Parts

Electronics & Tech

  • Laptops & Phones – Certain U.S.-made electronics may see price hikes.

  • Televisions & Audio Equipment – Brands with U.S.-based manufacturing might be affected.

The full list of impacted products is available on the Canadian Department of Finance website.

The Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods were scheduled to take effect on February 4, 2025 but now have been paused for at least 30 days while PM Trudeau plans to beef up border security.

For the official announcement and the full list of what affected products will look like if the tariffs take effect, you can check the Canadian Department of Finance website.

Trump’s motivations for imposing these tariffs appear to be a mix of economic pressure and political strategy. According to culture specialist Daniel Tsai, he aims to pressure Canada on border security while also extracting trade concessions and potentially destabilizing Canada for a more radical agenda like annexation, even if that idea is unrealistic or illegal.

The pro of this trade will be it will force Canada to drop interprovincial trade barriers and make Canada stronger and less reliant on the U.S. over the long term as we find other trading partners who are reliable and stable and work within the country and support our local producers, resource industries, and manufacturers. The con will be significant economic hurt including lost jobs and a recession, along with economic instability and the possibility of stagflation the longer the trade war goes on.Daniel Tsai, lecturer, Communications and Culture, University of Toronto

Rob Gillezeau, whose expertise lies in economic analysis and policy, is more critical, arguing that Trump’s justifications are inconsistent, shifting from concerns about fentanyl to annexation.

Honestly, who knows? President Trump has given a half dozen reasons from fictional narratives around fentanyl to the annexation of Canada. The goalposts from the Americans are constantly shifting and the President and the rest of his administration rarely seem to be aligned in what they are saying. There are no "pros" to the trade war that Donald Trump has initiated. If he indeed moves forward with them it will likely trigger a deep recession and leave people on both sides of the border poorer.Rob Gillezeau, Assistant Professor, Economic Analysis and Policy, university of Toronto

Meanwhile, his colleague at University of Toronto, Michael J. Widener, a fellow professor, in the Department of Geography and Planning, pointed out that while Trump’s motivations remain unclear, he seems to take issue with the broader structure of global and North American trade agreements.

For consumers trying to determine whether a product is made in Canada, labelling provides important clues. Michael J. Widener explained in his response to Yahoo News Canada that for some items, like fresh produce, it's straightforward—packaging typically states the country of origin. However, for processed or multi-ingredient foods, labelling can be more nuanced.

One key distinction is between "Product of Canada" and "Made in Canada."

  • "Product of Canada" means that all or nearly all of the main ingredients, processing, and labour come from Canada.

  • "Made in Canada" indicates that while the item was manufactured domestically, it contains a mix of domestic and imported ingredients. The label often includes a disclaimer like "Made in Canada from domestic and imported ingredients."

