U.S.-Canada tariff saga: Key questions on Trump's potential tariffs answered

Canadians are searching for questions on when potential tariffs could take effect, and which products would cost them more

The Canada-U.S. tariff saga has left Canadians with burning questions on when the potential levies could take effect, and what customer goods would be most impacted on both sides. Yahoo News Canada breaks down some of the most-searched questions and reached out to experts for their hot takes on relevant matters.

Where is the list of Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods?

Canada had announced a 25 per cent tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, if levies took effect. The list of affected products included various consumer goods such as alcohol, appliances, furniture, perfume, and sports equipment.

Additionally, some Canadian provinces announced further measures. For instance, Ontario had directed the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to remove American alcohol products from its stores, but will now pause on measure for the next 30 days.

A sign is placed in front of the American whiskey section at a B.C. liquor store after top selling American made products have been removed from shelves in Vancouver, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Shoppers have been caught up in the buy Canadian fervour since U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Sunday applying 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods starting Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Canadians looking to turn their attention to Canada-made products can explore a list of alternatives at Made in Canada.

What products will Canadians have to pay more for from the U.S. based off tariffs?

Canadians may have to pay more for a wide range of U.S. products if the 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs come into effect in 30 days. Some of the key product categories affected include:

Common grocery items, highlighted by CBC:

Poultry

Eggs

Milk and cream

Butter and margarine

Yogurt

Cheese

Ice cream

Various spices and seasonings, including vanilla, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, ginger, cumin and others.

Tomatoes

Cucumbers

Oranges, lemons, limes and other citrus

Melons

Berries, including raspberries and blackberries

Peaches

Coffee and tea

Grain products, including wheat, rye, barley, oats and rice

Cooking oil products, including canola, palm oils and sunflower oils

Shrimp and prawns

Flour

Sugar

Honey

Chocolate and cocoa products

Pastas

Prepared bakery products, including bread, pizza, pies, cakes and other pastries

Orange juice

Nuts and peanut butter

Beans

Condiments, including mustard, ketchup and other tomato sauces, mayonnaise and salad dressings

Soups

Bottled water, including waters containing added sugar or other sweetened or flavoured water

Toiletries, including shampoos, toothpaste, deodorant and soaps

Protein powder

Toilet paper

Other consumer goods

Alcohol – American whiskey, bourbon, and other U.S. liquors (Ontario has already removed U.S. alcohol from LCBO stores).

Perfumes & Cosmetics – High-end brands sourced from the U.S. will see price increases.

Sports Equipment – Items like golf clubs, baseball gloves, and bicycles may become more expensive.

Home & Kitchen

Appliances – Refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers manufactured in the U.S.

Furniture – Sofas, chairs, and wooden furniture imported from U.S. manufacturers.

Vehicles & Auto Parts

Cars & Trucks – New car prices could rise due to higher costs on U.S. parts.

Tires & Auto Parts – Replacement parts and tires for vehicles could be more expensive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty, left to right, Global Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Minister of Governmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Food Products

Processed Foods – U.S.-imported snacks, cereals, and packaged foods.

Dairy Products – Some cheese and dairy products from U.S. farms.

Electronics & Tech

Laptops & Phones – Certain U.S.-made electronics may see price hikes.

Televisions & Audio Equipment – Brands with U.S.-based manufacturing might be affected.

The full list of impacted products is available on the Canadian Department of Finance website.

When will the tariffs take effect?

The Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods were scheduled to take effect on February 4, 2025 but now have been paused for at least 30 days while PM Trudeau plans to beef up border security.

For the official announcement and the full list of what affected products will look like if the tariffs take effect, you can check the Canadian Department of Finance website.

Why is Trump doing this? What are the pros and cons for Canada?

Trump’s motivations for imposing these tariffs appear to be a mix of economic pressure and political strategy. According to culture specialist Daniel Tsai, he aims to pressure Canada on border security while also extracting trade concessions and potentially destabilizing Canada for a more radical agenda like annexation, even if that idea is unrealistic or illegal.

The pro of this trade will be it will force Canada to drop interprovincial trade barriers and make Canada stronger and less reliant on the U.S. over the long term as we find other trading partners who are reliable and stable and work within the country and support our local producers, resource industries, and manufacturers. The con will be significant economic hurt including lost jobs and a recession, along with economic instability and the possibility of stagflation the longer the trade war goes on.Daniel Tsai, lecturer, Communications and Culture, University of Toronto

Rob Gillezeau, whose expertise lies in economic analysis and policy, is more critical, arguing that Trump’s justifications are inconsistent, shifting from concerns about fentanyl to annexation.

Honestly, who knows? President Trump has given a half dozen reasons from fictional narratives around fentanyl to the annexation of Canada. The goalposts from the Americans are constantly shifting and the President and the rest of his administration rarely seem to be aligned in what they are saying. There are no "pros" to the trade war that Donald Trump has initiated. If he indeed moves forward with them it will likely trigger a deep recession and leave people on both sides of the border poorer.Rob Gillezeau, Assistant Professor, Economic Analysis and Policy, university of Toronto

Meanwhile, his colleague at University of Toronto, Michael J. Widener, a fellow professor, in the Department of Geography and Planning, pointed out that while Trump’s motivations remain unclear, he seems to take issue with the broader structure of global and North American trade agreements.

How do I know if something is made in Canada?

For consumers trying to determine whether a product is made in Canada, labelling provides important clues. Michael J. Widener explained in his response to Yahoo News Canada that for some items, like fresh produce, it's straightforward—packaging typically states the country of origin. However, for processed or multi-ingredient foods, labelling can be more nuanced.

One key distinction is between "Product of Canada" and "Made in Canada."