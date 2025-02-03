U.S.-Canada tariff saga: Key questions on Trump's potential tariffs answered
Canadians are searching for questions on when potential tariffs could take effect, and which products would cost them more
The Canada-U.S. tariff saga has left Canadians with burning questions on when the potential levies could take effect, and what customer goods would be most impacted on both sides. Yahoo News Canada breaks down some of the most-searched questions and reached out to experts for their hot takes on relevant matters.
Where is the list of Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods?
Canada had announced a 25 per cent tariff on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, if levies took effect. The list of affected products included various consumer goods such as alcohol, appliances, furniture, perfume, and sports equipment.
Additionally, some Canadian provinces announced further measures. For instance, Ontario had directed the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to remove American alcohol products from its stores, but will now pause on measure for the next 30 days.
Canadians looking to turn their attention to Canada-made products can explore a list of alternatives at Made in Canada.
What products will Canadians have to pay more for from the U.S. based off tariffs?
Canadians may have to pay more for a wide range of U.S. products if the 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs come into effect in 30 days. Some of the key product categories affected include:
Common grocery items, highlighted by CBC:
Poultry
Eggs
Milk and cream
Butter and margarine
Yogurt
Cheese
Ice cream
Various spices and seasonings, including vanilla, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, ginger, cumin and others.
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Oranges, lemons, limes and other citrus
Melons
Berries, including raspberries and blackberries
Peaches
Coffee and tea
Grain products, including wheat, rye, barley, oats and rice
Cooking oil products, including canola, palm oils and sunflower oils
Shrimp and prawns
Flour
Sugar
Honey
Chocolate and cocoa products
Pastas
Prepared bakery products, including bread, pizza, pies, cakes and other pastries
Orange juice
Nuts and peanut butter
Beans
Condiments, including mustard, ketchup and other tomato sauces, mayonnaise and salad dressings
Soups
Bottled water, including waters containing added sugar or other sweetened or flavoured water
Toiletries, including shampoos, toothpaste, deodorant and soaps
Protein powder
Toilet paper
Other consumer goods
Alcohol – American whiskey, bourbon, and other U.S. liquors (Ontario has already removed U.S. alcohol from LCBO stores).
Perfumes & Cosmetics – High-end brands sourced from the U.S. will see price increases.
Sports Equipment – Items like golf clubs, baseball gloves, and bicycles may become more expensive.
Home & Kitchen
Appliances – Refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers manufactured in the U.S.
Furniture – Sofas, chairs, and wooden furniture imported from U.S. manufacturers.
Vehicles & Auto Parts
Cars & Trucks – New car prices could rise due to higher costs on U.S. parts.
Tires & Auto Parts – Replacement parts and tires for vehicles could be more expensive.
Food Products
Processed Foods – U.S.-imported snacks, cereals, and packaged foods.
Dairy Products – Some cheese and dairy products from U.S. farms.
Electronics & Tech
Laptops & Phones – Certain U.S.-made electronics may see price hikes.
Televisions & Audio Equipment – Brands with U.S.-based manufacturing might be affected.
The full list of impacted products is available on the Canadian Department of Finance website.
When will the tariffs take effect?
The Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods were scheduled to take effect on February 4, 2025 but now have been paused for at least 30 days while PM Trudeau plans to beef up border security.
For the official announcement and the full list of what affected products will look like if the tariffs take effect, you can check the Canadian Department of Finance website.
Why is Trump doing this? What are the pros and cons for Canada?
Trump’s motivations for imposing these tariffs appear to be a mix of economic pressure and political strategy. According to culture specialist Daniel Tsai, he aims to pressure Canada on border security while also extracting trade concessions and potentially destabilizing Canada for a more radical agenda like annexation, even if that idea is unrealistic or illegal.
The pro of this trade will be it will force Canada to drop interprovincial trade barriers and make Canada stronger and less reliant on the U.S. over the long term as we find other trading partners who are reliable and stable and work within the country and support our local producers, resource industries, and manufacturers. The con will be significant economic hurt including lost jobs and a recession, along with economic instability and the possibility of stagflation the longer the trade war goes on.Daniel Tsai, lecturer, Communications and Culture, University of Toronto
Rob Gillezeau, whose expertise lies in economic analysis and policy, is more critical, arguing that Trump’s justifications are inconsistent, shifting from concerns about fentanyl to annexation.
Honestly, who knows? President Trump has given a half dozen reasons from fictional narratives around fentanyl to the annexation of Canada. The goalposts from the Americans are constantly shifting and the President and the rest of his administration rarely seem to be aligned in what they are saying. There are no "pros" to the trade war that Donald Trump has initiated. If he indeed moves forward with them it will likely trigger a deep recession and leave people on both sides of the border poorer.Rob Gillezeau, Assistant Professor, Economic Analysis and Policy, university of Toronto
Meanwhile, his colleague at University of Toronto, Michael J. Widener, a fellow professor, in the Department of Geography and Planning, pointed out that while Trump’s motivations remain unclear, he seems to take issue with the broader structure of global and North American trade agreements.
How do I know if something is made in Canada?
For consumers trying to determine whether a product is made in Canada, labelling provides important clues. Michael J. Widener explained in his response to Yahoo News Canada that for some items, like fresh produce, it's straightforward—packaging typically states the country of origin. However, for processed or multi-ingredient foods, labelling can be more nuanced.
One key distinction is between "Product of Canada" and "Made in Canada."
"Product of Canada" means that all or nearly all of the main ingredients, processing, and labour come from Canada.
"Made in Canada" indicates that while the item was manufactured domestically, it contains a mix of domestic and imported ingredients. The label often includes a disclaimer like "Made in Canada from domestic and imported ingredients."