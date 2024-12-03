US Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place in Washington DC in 60th anniversary

Watch live as the Christmas tree on the grounds of the US Capitol is lit in a ceremony presided by house speaker Mike Johnson in Washington DC on Tuesday, 3 December.

The tree is traditionally lit by the speaker of the US House of Representatives in a tradition that stretches all the way back to 1964 when Lyndon B. Johnson was in the White House.

This year is the 60th anniversary of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Also assisting with the lighting of the tree will be Rose Burke, a fourth-grade student from Kenai in Alaska.

The tree is decorated and erected annually on the west front lawn of the United States Capitol. Traditionally, neither the president, vice president or any celebrity guests are asked to attend the tree lighting ceremony.

Figures in attendance include senator Lisa Murkowski, senator Dan Sullivan, governor Mike Dunleavy, congresswoman Mary Sattler Peltola, and chief Randy Moore of the US Forest Service.