US climate envoy Kerry stepping down to help Biden's 2024 election campaign

US climate envoy John Kerry, a key player in the Biden administration's push to tackle climate change, will step down to work on the president's reelection bid, media reported Saturday.

The former secretary of state and senator has spent the last three years liaising with other countries to up commitments on climate change, including at the most recent COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai.

Kerry, 80, intends to help Joe Biden's campaign by publicizing the president's work in combatting global warming, according to multiple US media outlets citing officials familiar with the situation.

Kerry informed Biden of his intentions to leave on Wednesday, and his staff learned of the decision on Saturday, those officials said.

Apart from leading the US delegation at three UN climate summits, Kerry worked effectively with China despite complicated diplomatic relations. Together, the countries are the world's two largest polluters, accounting for 41 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

In a rare display of unity, the United States and China helped carry the COP28 December climate summit in Dubai, where negotiators sealed a historic although watered-down agreement to begin to transition away from oil, gas and coal.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

In appointing John Kerry to top role, Biden shows he’s serious about climate

US special envoy John Kerry in China to restart stalled climate talks

US-China cooperation needed in face of global warming, says John Kerry