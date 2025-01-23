US Coast Guard start using 'Gulf of America' for 'Gulf of Mexico' after Trump pushes name change

The US Coast Guard and state of Florida have renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America after Donald Trump demanded its name be changed.

On his first day in office as the 47th US president, Trump issued an executive order that federal government agencies rename the gulf between Mexico and the United States to the ‘Gulf of America’.

The name of the body of water has not been formally changed and internationally it is still referred to as the Gulf of Mexico.

But the US Coast Guard is among those taking up the rebranding, after making an official announcement that it would deploy additional assets to the “maritime border between Texas and Mexico in the Gulf of America”.

Florida’s right-leaning Republican governor RonDeSantis also cited the Trumpian name in a weather order on Monday, saying “an area of low pressure [was] moving across the Gulf of America”.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum previously joked that if Trump went ahead with the renaming, her country would rename North America "Mexican America."

After Trump’s order came into effect, she said: “For us and for the entire world it will continue to be called the Gulf of Mexico."

The Republican president’s order stated: “President Trump is bringing common sense to government and renewing the pillars of American civilization.

“The area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America.”

While it requires name changes on the federal database of locations, it does not apply to private map companies.

As of Thursday, map applications for Google and Apple still called the gulf by its more common name.

Among Trump’s other executive orders were for the US to leave the Paris climate change agreement, sparking concern, and an order aimed at ending birthright citizenship - the practice whereby anyone born in the United States is a US citizen.

This will likely face challenges in the courts, as the right is spelled out in the US Constitution.

The Gulf of Mexico is shared primarily by the US and Mexico, which have long controlled and utilised its waters.

The name “Mexico” originates from an Indigenous city that bore the same name as the modern state of Mexico. The Gulf of Mexico has carried this name for roughly 400 years. However, in the US, it is often colloquially called the “Third Coast” due to its coastline spanning five southeastern states.