US conducts airstrikes against Islamic state group in Somalia

US President Donald Trump said he ordered military airstrikes to root out Islamic state (IS) group operatives in Somalia on Saturday, in an operation supported by Somalia’s government.

US President Donald Trump said he ordered military airstrikes on Saturday targeting a senior Islamic State attack planner and others from the organization in Somalia.

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."

Saturday's strikes were carried out in the Golis Mountains, said Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who added that an initial assessment indicated multiple operatives were killed. He said no civilians were harmed.

Reuters could not independently verify those details.

An official in the Somali president's office, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the strikes and said Somalia's government welcomed the move.

"Somalia cannot be a safe haven for terrorists," said the official, adding that the impact of the strikes was still being assessed.

The United States has periodically carried out airstrikes in Somalia for years, under Republican and Democratic administrations.



