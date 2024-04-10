US 'considering' dropping Julian Assange prosecution, Joe Biden says

The US is "considering" dropping the prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, following a request from the Australian government.

President Joe Biden said "we're considering it", when asked about the request by reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Assange is currently being held in Belmarsh prison in London after he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in 2019.

He has been facing prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose classified information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

