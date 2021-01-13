Breaking News:

Calls to reopen classrooms grow as teachers get vaccinated

State leaders around the U.S. are increasingly pushing for schools to reopen this winter — pressuring them, even — as teachers begin to gain access to the vaccine against the raging pandemic.

Ohio's governor offered to give vaccinations to teachers at the start of February, provided their school districts agree to resume at least some in-person instruction by March 1. In Arizona, where teachers began receiving shots this week, the governor warned schools that he expects students back in the classroom despite objections from top education officials and the highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the nation over the past week.

“We will not be funding empty seats or allowing schools to remain in a perpetual state of closure,” said Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. “Children still need to learn, even in a pandemic.”

The U.S. recorded an all-time, one-day high of 4,327 deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has topped 380,000, closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II. Confirmed infections have reached about 23 million.

President-Elect Joe Biden initially pledged to reopen a majority of the nation’s schools within his first 100 days but recently revised the goal to most of the country’s K-8 schools. He has said teachers should be eligible for vaccinations as soon as possible after those who are at highest risk.

Some states aren’t waiting, but the process can be scattershot.

Meika Mark, a ninth-grade English teacher in Orange County, New York, got vaccinated Tuesday at a hospital, using a link a friend texted her.

“It’s just word of mouth: ‘Here’s a link and hopefully you get a slot,‘” said Mark, who contracted the virus in March and spent the rest of the school year teaching remotely. “I know of a woman who had her husband sit in front of a computer literally all day and just click the refresh button until an appointment came up.”

Mark, 34, is now doing some in-person teaching and is grateful for the added layer of protection.

“I don’t want to go through it again,” said Mark, who still has headaches from her bout with COVID-19.

High school band director Michael Crookston was among the first teachers to get a vaccination in Utah, which is among the earliest states to give priority to educators. Crookston has been in the classroom since the new school year began, despite having diabetes, which puts him at greater risk from the coronavirus.

“It’s been a thing I’ve been looking forward to, a little bit like Christmas,” said Crookston, who teaches at Davis High School, north of Salt Lake City, where he used a parent’s donation to buy 12 air filters for his band room, as well as face masks and covers on students’ instruments.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has said he wants to vaccinate all teachers by the end of February.

Salt Lake City, the state capital, has been hit hard by the virus and was the only district in Utah to stay all-remote this school year. That has angered some GOP leaders, who have threatened to withhold the $1,500 bonuses planned for the rest of the state’s teachers.

An estimated 10.3 million Americans have received their first shot of the vaccine, or about 3% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is an increase of 1 million from the day before, indicating that the vaccination drive is ramping up after a slow start.

But the U.S. is still well short of the hundreds of millions who experts say will need to be inoculated to vanquish the outbreak.

A report released Wednesday by the CDC adds to the evidence suggesting that children aren’t the main drivers of community transmission. It found that increases in reported cases among adults were not preceded by increases among children and teens. The findings suggest young adults may contribute more to the spread than children do.

Chicago began a phased-in reopening of its schools this week, with about 5,000 pre-kindergarten and special education returning to classrooms and other grades planned in the weeks to follow. Illinois teachers are not eligible for vaccines yet, but Chicago officials are providing virus tests on school grounds for staff.

New York State expanded vaccine eligibility to teachers this week. But in New York City, the nation's largest school district, with 1.1 million students, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that while that opens up “a world of possibility,” middle and high schools will remain closed indefinitely.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $2 billion plan to pay for testing, protective equipment and other safety enhancements to reopen the lowest grades as soon as Feb. 16.

But educators said it is too soon to know when California’s 600,000 teachers can expect to be vaccinated. Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, said vaccinations have to come first, then schools can talk about reopening.

“We cannot put our own lives, the lives of our students, and our communities at risk during what is clearly an escalating crisis in our state,” the union leader said.

California’s rollout of vaccines has been slower than anticipated, with the first phase, involving health care workers and nursing home residents, still underway.

On Wednesday, Chiefs of Change, a bipartisan group of school administrators, called on state and federal officials to make teachers and other school employees immediately eligible for vaccinations and provide more resources to conduct testing and contact tracing in school districts.

“Those individuals are very uncomfortable and they’re very scared about coming back into school, no matter how safe we make it,” said Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County's public schools in Florida.

Mark, the New York teacher, said her colleagues are “chomping at the bit” to get vaccinated. But she knows it will be a while until she can teach in-person full time again.

“I told my students before that every day is one day closer to normalcy,” she said. “I think if we just remind ourselves of that, it just helps to pause and live in the moment for a minute.”

Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City; Terry Tang contributed from Phoenix, and Carolyn Thompson from Buffalo, New York.

Lindsay Whitehurst, Terry Tang And Allen G. Breed, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953

    TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A Kansas woman was executed Tuesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate. Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was the 11th prisoner to receive a lethal injection there since July when President Donald Trump, an ardent supporter of capital punishment, resumed federal executions following 17 years without one. “The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight,” Montgomery’s attorney, Kelley Henry said in a statement. “Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame.” “The government stopped at nothing in its zeal to kill this damaged and delusional woman,” Henry said. “Lisa Montgomery’s execution was far from justice.” It came after hours of legal wrangling before the Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to move forward. Montgomery was the first of the final three federal inmates scheduled to die before next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to discontinue federal executions. But a federal judge for the District of Columbia halted the scheduled executions later this week of Corey Johnson and Dustin Higgs in a ruling Tuesday. Johnson, convicted of killing seven people related to his drug trafficking in Virginia, and Higgs, convicted of ordering the murders of three women in Maryland, both tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Montgomery killed 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in 2004. She used a rope to strangle Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife. Montgomery took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own. An appeals court granted Montgomery a stay of execution Tuesday, shortly after another appeals court lifted an Indiana judge’s ruling that found she was likely mentally ill and couldn’t comprehend she would be put to death. But both appeals were lifted, allowing the execution of the only female on federal death row to go forward. One of Montgomery’s lawyers, Kelley Henry, told The Associated Press Tuesday morning that her client arrived at the Terre Haute facility late Monday night from a Texas prison and that, because there are no facilities for female inmates, she was being kept in a cell in the execution-chamber building itself. “I don’t believe she has any rational comprehension of what’s going on at all,” Henry said. Montgomery has done needle-point in prison, making gloves, hats and other knitted items as gifts for her lawyers and others, Henry said. She hasn’t been able to continue that hobby or read since her glasses were taken away from her out of concern she could commit suicide. “All of her coping mechanisms were taken away from her when they locked her down” in October when she was informed she had an execution date, Henry said. Montgomery’s legal team says she suffered “sexual torture,” including gang rapes, as a child, permanently scarring her emotionally and exacerbating mental-health issues that ran in her family. At trial, prosecutors accused Montgomery of faking mental illness, noting that her killing of Stinnett was premeditated and included meticulous planning, including online research on how to perform a C-section. Henry balked at that idea, citing extensive testing and brain scans that supported the diagnosis of mental illness. “You can’t fake brain scans that show the brain damage,” she said. Henry said the issue at the core of the legal arguments are not whether she knew the killing was wrong in 2004 but whether she fully grasps why she is slated to be executed now. In his ruling on a stay, U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Terre Haute cited defence experts who alleged Montgomery suffered from depression, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Montgomery, the judge wrote, also suffered around the time of the killing from an extremely rare condition called pseudocyesis in which a woman’s false belief she is pregnant triggers hormonal and physical changes as if she were actually pregnant. Montgomery also experiences delusions and hallucinations, believing God spoke with her through connect-the-dot puzzles, the judge said, citing defence experts. “The record before the Court contains ample evidence that Ms. Montgomery’s current mental state is so divorced from reality that she cannot rationally understand the government’s rationale for her execution,” the judge’ said. The government has acknowledged Montgomery’s mental issues but disputes that she can’t comprehend that she is scheduled for execution for killing another person because of them. Details of the crime at times left jurors in tears during her trial. Prosecutors told the jury Montgomery drove about 170 miles (274 kilometres) from her Melvern, Kansas, farmhouse to the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore under the guise of adopting a rat terrier puppy from Stinnett. She strangled Stinnett performing a crude cesarean and fleeing with the baby. Prosecutors said Stinnett regained consciousness and tried to defend herself as Montgomery cut the baby girl from her womb. Later that day, Montgomery called her husband to pick her up in the parking lot of a Long John Silver’s in Topeka, Kansas, telling him she had delivered the baby earlier in the day at a nearby birthing centre. Montgomery was arrested the next day after showing off the premature infant, Victoria Jo, who is now 16 years old and hasn’t spoken publicly about the tragedy. Prosecutors said the motive was that Montgomery’s ex-husband knew she had undergone a tubal ligation that made her sterile and planned to reveal she was lying about being pregnant in an effort to get custody of two of their four children. Needing a baby before a fast-approaching court date, Montgomery turned her focus on Stinnett, whom she had met at dog shows. Anti-death penalty groups said Trump was pushing for executions prior to the November election in a cynical bid to burnish a reputation as a law-and-order leader. The last woman executed by the federal government was Bonnie Brown Heady on Dec. 18, 1953, for the kidnapping and murder of a 6-year-old boy in Missouri. The last woman executed by a state was Kelly Gissendaner, 47, on Sept. 30, 2015, in Georgia. She was convicted of murder in the 1997 slaying of her husband after she conspired with her lover, who stabbed Douglas Gissendaner to death. ___ Hollingsworth reported from Kansas. Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report. Michael Tarm And Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press

  • Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won't offer "free pass" right away

    The arrival of COVID vaccines have stirred excitement and optimism for a swift end to the global pandemic, with some seeing the shot as a "free pass" to soon gather and socialize as they did pre-2020.Not so fast, experts say.Canada's first phase of vaccine rollout — targeting front-line health-care workers, long-term care residents and staff, and some Indigenous populations — began last month and is expected to stretch into March before the inoculation process is opened to a broader population this spring.While experts agree the end of the pandemic is in sight, they say it will take time to determine what level of protection the new vaccines actually provide — and whether they prevent us from spreading the virus.Experts expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing measures to continue even as more of us get vaccinated, at least through part of 2021."Until we get to a level of herd immunity where we have around 70 per cent of our population vaccinated worldwide, there's going to be that question of transmission," said Jason Kindrachuk, a virologist with the University of Manitoba. "And that's certainly a concern for us."Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the two vaccines currently approved for use in Canada, were shown in clinical trials to have a 95 per cent efficacy in preventing severe infection from the virus that causes COVID-19. And while Moderna has some evidence suggesting it also decreases transmission, more data is needed.Some vaccines, like the one for HPV, offer complete protection from infection and transmission, while others like the flu shot primarily work against acquiring the virus and lessening the severity of symptoms. Kindrachuk says part of the reason for that is the way our immune systems respond to different vaccines.The COVID vaccine seems to effectively produce neutralizing antibodies, he says, "but not necessarily enough to stop the virus from potentially getting into some of our cells."Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, an infectious disease physician in Mississauga, Ont., says answers to the transmission question will only come as "large swathes of the population" start getting vaccinated worldwide.We may see that the inoculations do decrease transmission, he says, and restrictions could be lifted earlier than experts expect."But as it stands in January 2021, when you get vaccinated you'll want to still act like you were doing before: physical distancing, keeping contacts low, masking indoors," Chakrabarti said. "As the pandemic starts to ease up, things will change."Being able to still transmit the virus becomes less of a problem as more and more people are vaccinated, experts say.But Horacio Bach, an adjunct professor of infectious diseases at UBC, doesn't expect SARS-CoV-2 to ever be eradicated. If 30 per cent of the population isn't immunized, the virus will continue to circulate through them, he says. So effective treatment for COVID-19 will be needed to deal with lingering cases."Viruses don't have brains but they're not stupid," he said. "They will continue to find hosts."Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease expert with the University of Toronto, says COVID-19's potential staying power will have less of an impact once pressure is relieved on the health-care system. And that will be achieved by vaccinating high-risk populations early in the rollout.The first indication that vaccines are working will be a reduction in deaths as long-term care and other high-risk groups are immunized, he says, while case counts will be the last to decrease. That means infection prevention controls will need to be followed while community transmission is still happening."Eventually you'll start to see a reduction in cases as these vaccine programs roll up, and then we'll start to see public health measures slowly lifted as the year progresses, post-April," he said. "We'll probably see a gradual shift allowing larger outdoor gatherings, then indoor gatherings, and eventually lifting of mask mandates." An exact timeline for reaching that level is hard to predict, however.While a highly effective vaccine will allow us to reach herd immunity quicker, Bogoch says a 95 per cent efficacy in a clinical trial might not actually translate that successfully in the real world.Since efficacy was based on a two-dose regime, Bogoch expects that number to drop if people don't return for a second shot. It's also still unknown how effective the vaccine is for segments of the population excluded from clinical trials.So visiting a grandparent or other high-risk individual in the next couple months will be risky, Bogoch says, even if they've been vaccinated."The effectiveness is probably going to be lower (than the trials showed)," he said. "And we'll need to see how this plays out in real time to help drive our behaviours."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020. Melissa Couto Zuber, The Canadian Press

  • A list of federal MPs who've said they will not run again in the next election

    OTTAWA — Liberal MP Navdeep Bains has announced he's stepping down from his role as innovation, science and industry minister and won't run again in the next election in the riding of Mississauga-Malton.Here is a list of other MPs who've also publicly stated they won't seek re-election:— Diane Finley, who has been a Conservative MP since 2004. Replacing her as the party's candidate in the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk is Leslyn Lewis, who ran for leadership of the party last year.— David Sweet, who has been a Conservative MP since 2006, most recently representing the Ontario riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook. He made the announcement he wasn't running again after it emerged he travelled to the U.S. over the holidays.— Phil McColeman, who has been a Conservative MP since 2008 in the riding currently known as Brantford-Brant.— Peter Kent, who has held the Toronto-area riding of Thornhill for the Conservatives since 2008.— Bruce Stanton, who has held the Ontario riding of Simcoe North for the Conservatives since 2006.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian PressNote to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version gave an incorrect name for the riding of Brantford-Brant.

  • District says it shouldn't have to give workers gun training

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — A school district that voted after a deadly shooting to allow employees to be armed argued Tuesday in Ohio’s highest court that they shouldn’t have to first provide police-level training to those workers. The state Supreme Court heard oral arguments from both sides in the case involving Madison Local Schools in southwestern Ohio but didn't indicate when it would rule. The district permitted the arming of its employees after a 2016 shooting in which two students were shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy. A group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training. A Butler County judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying that school staffers did not need extensive training because they are not law enforcement officers. The district’s policy requires 24 hours of training for staff carrying concealed weapons. The parents appealed to the 12th District Court of Appeals, which ruled last March that Ohio law requires anyone who carries firearms in schools to have undergone a minimum of 728 hours of law enforcement training. Parents maintain the state appeals court made the correct decision, saying state law is clear that schools can't hire employees who are armed who don't go through police officer training. The parents "are concerned about the tragic and fatal accidents that could befall their children when armed school staff have insufficient training and are carrying firearms all day, every day, in their children’s classrooms and on the playground," attorneys for the parents said in an October court filing. They noted that the parents don't oppose gun rights and that several are, in fact, gun owners. The district maintains current law doesn't require the extensive training sought by the parents. If the appeals court ruling is upheld, “no school district can exercise the right to arm its staff unless it turns teachers into police officers, or police officers into teachers,” lawyers for the district argued in a September filing. “This is both entirely impractical and demonstrably wrong as a matter of statutory construction.” Lawmakers require police training only for officers and left training and qualifications for armed teachers up to school boards, the district lawyers said. The state Fraternal Order of Police, several gun training and safety experts, and other school districts including Cincinnati and Columbus — Ohio's largest district — filed arguments in support of the parents' position. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican who is the state's top law enforcement official, supports the district. The law in question “does not apply to employees in non-security positions — like teachers, principals, or other non-security personnel — whose duties are primarily educational or administrative and who do not carry a weapon in their role,” Benjamin Flowers, the Ohio Solicitor General, wrote in a September filing on behalf of Yost. A Butler County judge ruled Monday that the district's decision to arm specific employees violated Ohio's open meetings law because it used a “screening committee” that first identified staff members interested in carrying weapons at work. But both the district and the parents suing over the training issue agreed the judge's ruling doesn't affect the issue before the state Supreme Court. ___ Associated Press writer Dan Sewell in Cincinnati contributed to this report. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press

  • CNN has best ratings day ever for Capitol attack

    NEW YORK — The attack on the U.S. Capitol last week brought more viewers to CNN than any other single day in the network's 40-year history.CNN averaged 5.2 million viewers last Wednesday, eclipsing its previous high of 5.1 million on Election Day 2016, the Nielsen company said. The network had 4.47 million viewers on Sept. 11, 2001, Nielsen said.During the storming of the Capitol itself on Wednesday afternoon, CNN averaged nearly 9 million viewers. CNN also led all of the cable news and broadcast networks during prime-time that evening, when Nielsen estimated more than 33 million people tuned in to watch Congress go back into session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.MSNBC averaged 4 million viewers on Wednesday and Fox News Channel had 3 million.NBC, led by a strong NFL playoff game Sunday night between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, was the top broadcast network last week, averaging 8.6 million viewers in prime time. CBS had 5.7 million, ABC had 3.8 million, Fox had 2.5 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 920,000.CNN averaged 4.11 million viewers in prime time, beating all the cable networks. MSNBC had 3.67 million, Fox News Channel had 3.1 million, HGTV had 1.12 million and Hallmark had 1.05 million.ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race, averaging 9.2 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.9 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.8 million.For the week, the 20 most-watched programs in prime time, their networks and viewership:1\. NFL Football: Cleveland at Pittsburgh, NBC, 24.78 million.2\. “NFL Postgame" (Sunday), CBS, 19.33 million.3\. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 16.01 million.4\. “NFL Postgame” (Saturday, 8:13-8:19 p.m.), Fox, 14.91 million.5\. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 14.8 million.6\. “NFL Postgame” (Saturday, 8:19-8:25 p.m.), Fox, 9.47 million.7\. “Anderson Cooper 360” (Wednesday), CNN, 8.87 million.8\. “Cuomo Prime Time” (Wednesday), CNN, 8.79 million.9\. “Capitol Attack” (Wednesday, 8:06 p.m.), MSNBC, 8.49 million.10\. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 8.15 million.11\. “CNN Tonight” (Wednesday), CNN, 7.8 million.12\. “The Rachel Maddow Show” (Wednesday), MSNBC, 7.77 million.13\. “Last Word” (Wednesday), MSNBC, 6.79 million.14\. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.56 million.15\. “The Chase,” ABC, 6.49 million.16\. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.21 million.17\. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News Channel, 6 million.18\. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.89 million.19\. "Magnum, P.I., CBS, 5.87 million.20\. “Anderson Cooper 360” (Thursday), CNN, 5.8 million.David Bauder, The Associated Press

  • National Guard troops seen sleeping in U.S. Capitol building ahead of impeachment vote

    Hundreds of U.S. National Guard members were seen getting some rest ahead of what is expected to be a tumultuous day in Washington, D.C.On Wednesday, Jan. 13, The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, National Guard members were seen sleeping on the floor in hallways, stairwells and concourses."The short answer is duty and resilience. It is not out of the ordinary for soldiers and airmen, especially for MP and security forces units to sleep when and wherever possible to maintain vigilance at their posts," National Guard Bureau spokesman Air Force Maj. Matt Murphy told Connecting Vets Wednesday morning, when asked why they were sleeping in the building.Up to 15,000 units have been approved for use at the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Colliton agrees to 2-year extension as Blackhawks coach

    CHICAGO — Jeremy Colliton replaced a beloved figure with the Chicago Blackhawks. Then his first full season with the team was interrupted by a pandemic.That's a lot of adversity for a first-time NHL coach, but Colliton thinks it made him better at his job. He is looking forward to putting everything he learned to good use.Colliton agreed to a two-year contract extension Tuesday, receiving a vote of confidence from President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman on the eve of his third season behind the bench.“I’ve had a chance to know Jeremy for a couple of years now and, you know, really solidified that connection that we’ve had," Bowman said. "And the way that we see the game, the direction that we’re heading and what we want to focus on in the coming years. I think he’s a great candidate to move that forward.”Colliton took over after Joel Quenneville was fired in November 2018, becoming the 38th coach in franchise history. Quenneville led the team to three Stanley Cup titles, and Colliton stepped into a room full of players who had grown accustomed to the system and mannerisms of the former NHL defenceman.It was a rough transition. The Blackhawks dropped 14 of his first 17 games in charge. But they started to play better at the end of his first year and then took advantage of the NHL's expanded post-season last year, winning a four-game series against Edmonton before being eliminated by Vegas.“I think Jeremy's been great to me and I think the whole team since the day he came in here,” forward Alex DeBrincat said. “He is really hands-on, likes to talk a lot. Gives feedback, tells you pretty much exactly what he wants from you. So I think the communication there is great and it's obviously helped me a lot and I think, moving forward, it can even help more.”Colliton was coaching Rockford in the American Hockey League when he got the job with Chicago. He also coached in Sweden before taking over the IceHogs.In all of his coaching stops, Colliton said it takes some time before he returns to trusting his ability. Colliton, who played in 57 games with the New York Islanders, has a 62-58-17 record with the Blackhawks, and his extension runs through the 2022-23 season.“I think you’re only human to have some self-doubt and you second-guess things and is this the right thing?” he said. “And what I always come back to is when I start to trust myself a little more, and that seems to be the right direction. Just trust your gut. Trust your instincts.”Colliton faces another tough test this year after Bowman put an increased emphasis on developing the team's young players heading into the pandemic-shortened season. It is Bowman's version of a rebuild for a team that still has Patrick Kane and a group of proud, accomplished veterans.It's up to Colliton to continue the development of the team's younger players while keeping the veterans engaged — even if the losses pile up.“I’m excited about working with young players, no question, but I mean, I love vets, too,” he said. “You need them. It’s hard to win with a bunch of young guys. So, as a player, we always looked up to the guys who’d been in the league 10, 12 years and just the wisdom that they can bring and, you know, they work with the coach to help run the team. And so that’s an important part of what I do.”The Blackhawks will be without a couple key veterans when they open this season on Colliton’s 36th birthday on Wednesday at Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay.Forward Carl Soderberg is in quarantine after his arrival was delayed by a U.S. visa issue. He could play in the team's home opener on Jan. 22 against Detroit. The team has been quiet when it comes to the status of defenceman Brent Seabrook, but Bowman said he hasn't skated yet and will need a couple weeks for conditioning once he returns to the ice.Forward Alex Nylander (left knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday night, and veteran forward Zack Smith (back) was put on IR. The 32-year-old Smith was placed on waivers during training camp.___Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap___More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJay Cohen, The Associated Press

  • Ontario issues stay-at-home order as COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm hospitals

    OTTAWA — Canada's biggest province declared a new state of emergency Tuesday and is invoking a stay-at-home order as COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm Ontario hospitals.The dire news came as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada has secured another 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19. Along with doses of Moderna's vaccine, this means Canada has enough confirmed shipments to vaccinate every Canadian who wants it by the fall. The shipping schedule currently has three million Canadians on track to be vaccinated by the end of March, another 10 million by the end of June and a further 22 million by the end of September.Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the vaccines provide hope that wasn't there when his province implemented a state of emergency the first time last March. However, he said vaccines will not stop the pandemic until a critical mass of people are vaccinated.New modelling in Ontario released Tuesday projected soaring cases and deaths if more isn't done to slow the spread of the virus. Hospitals in many regions are already overwhelmed with half the province's intensive-care units at capacity or with just one or two open beds at any given time. More than 1,700 people are being treated in Ontario hospitals for COVID-19, including 385 in intensive care and 262 on ventilators."The system is on the brink of collapse," Ford said.Ontario reported 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, which was the first time in more than a week daily cases fell below 3,000. But another 41 people had died in the province since Monday and 138 more were admitted to hospital because of COVID-19.Ontario is not alone. Quebec warned Monday that its hospitals are so stretched doctors might soon be forced to decide who gets a ventilator and who doesn't. Quebec hospitals have 1,497 COVID-19 patients, including 221 in intensive care.Quebec implemented an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew last weekend, but Ontario is opting for a stay-at-home order rather than a curfew. Ford said the state of emergency will allow police, bylaw officers and workplace safety officers to ticket people who leave their homes for non-essential reasons. Acceptable reasons include buying groceries, going to a pharmacy, physical exercise, and going to and from an essential job.The order also restricts hours for non-essential retailers offering curbside pickup, and limits outdoor gatherings to a maximum of five people, instead of 10.Saskatchewan, which reported 248 new cases Tuesday, extended its public health orders until Jan. 29, including occupancy restrictions on restaurants, movie theatres, places of worship and fitness classes.Alberta announced a new record daily high of 38 deaths due to COVID-19, along with 652 new cases.Manitoba was a limited bright spot on the day, reporting fewer than 100 new cases for the first time since October. Manitoba also began vaccinating long-term care residents Monday, as vaccines continue to roll out across the country, albeit much more slowly than most people would like.As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, almost 360,000 doses of vaccines had been administered in Canada, about two-thirds of the quantity that have been shipped to Canada to date. Another 208,650 doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 171,700 of Moderna's are expected in Canada this week.Provincial governments are still clamouring to get more doses faster, and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Canada increased its spring allocation from Pfizer by two million doses. But there is no change to the six million doses scheduled to arrive this winter.Health Canada is reviewing two other vaccines but can't make a decision about either AstraZeneca's or Johnson & Johnson's candidates until they report on their U.S. trials. Data from both is expected in late January or early February.Together, those two vaccines could vaccinate about 20 million Canadians, but there is no information yet on when they could be approved or when the first doses would begin to arrive.Canada has options to buy even more from both Pfizer and Moderna but those deliveries wouldn't come until late this year or even into 2022.Front-line health workers and long-term care residents are the first priorities for vaccines, and Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday we should start to see the impact of those groups being vaccinated within a month or two.Tam said we don't know yet if the vaccines prevent the virus from being transmitted at all, but they do prevent serious illness and long-term care residents are particularly vulnerable.Forty per cent of Ontario's long-term care homes are experiencing outbreaks right now and one in 10 of the new cases reported in the province Tuesday occurred in long-term care. Across Canada, more than 44,000 long-term care residents and 19,500 staff have contracted COVID-19.More than 70 per cent of the Canadians who have died from COVID-19 to date were residents in long-term care homes.Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province has also detected eight more cases of a COVID-19 variant from United Kingdom, bringing the total number detected across Canada now to at least 22.Provincial officials are worried the new variant is already spreading rapidly. Five of the eight new cases are linked to one person who recently travelled from the U.K. The variant is believed to spread more easily but does not cause more severe illness. Preliminary studies from Pfizer show its vaccine protects against the new variant as well.Trudeau also announced Tuesday that the Canada-U.S. land border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Feb. 21 — another 30-day extension to the restrictions in place since mid-March.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • Trump, Pence and Reid react to death of Sheldon Adelson

    LAS VEGAS — Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87.Here are some reactions to his death:“Sheldon lived the true American dream. Sheldon was true to his family, his country, and all those that knew him. The world has lost a great man. He will be missed.” — President Donald Trump___“Sheldon Adelson not only lived the American dream, he embodied it; a philanthropist whose generosity knew no bounds and helped shape countless worthy causes; and a businessman who changed an immeasurable number of lives.” — Vice-President Mike Pence___“Sheldon battled his way out of a tough Boston neighbourhood to build a successful enterprise that loyally employed tens of thousands — and entertained millions.” — Former President George W. Bush___“Few people have had such significant an impact on the hotel and gaming industry and on Nevada’s economy as Sheldon Adelson. He was instrumental in transforming Las Vegas into the iconic destination it is today.” — Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat___“His life made him a fearless advocate for freedom and entrepreneurship and a source of counsel and support to a generation of conservatives, including me.” — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican___“Sheldon Adelson’s vison helped transform Las Vegas from a small desert city into a world-class tourism destination. The Silver State’s massive business, entertainment and convention industries are what they are today because of his life’s work and his dedication to building a Las Vegas that can cater to everyone from entrepreneurs to international travellers.” — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat___“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Sheldon Adelson. As Jewish leaders, we also shared a deep concern for the rise in anti-Semitism and joined efforts to help combat hate.” — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat___“He was not afraid to go all-in and take his position based upon his opinion without looking over his shoulder or second-guessing himself.” — Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn___“As a prominent businessman, investor, and philanthropist, Sheldon Adelson has been a pillar in the Las Vegas community for decades. Born into a tough neighbourhood in Boston, Sheldon grew up understanding the value of hard work and eventually built one of the world’s most successful enterprises.” — U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, a Nevada Republican___“Sheldon Adelson left an undeniable mark on Las Vegas. Through his vast philanthropic efforts, he created new educational opportunities for Southern Nevada’s children and helped thousands of teens and adults struggling with opioid addiction overcome their illness.” — U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, a Nevada Democrat___“Sheldon was a man who believed in, succeeded in, and invested in bold and daring ideas that changed the state of Nevada.” —Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak___“Sheldon Adelson is a man who has served our community in many ways: he was a pioneer in the casino and convention industry, a skilled businessman, and a philanthropist who funded a school, medical research, and countless other causes.” — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat___“Sheldon Adelson helped make Las Vegas a top international travel destination.” — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat___“He was a gaming giant who helped shape modern Las Vegas and employed thousands of Las Vegas families for decades.” — U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, a Nevada DemocratThe Associated Press

  • Spike Lee's children named Golden Globe ambassadors

    LOS ANGELES — Spike Lee’s daughter and son have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the awards ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday morning that Satchel and Jackson Lee will assume the ambassador roles for the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards in February. Satchel, 26, and Jackson, 23, are the first siblings of colour to hold the position. Jackson is the first Black male ambassador. Both credited their maturation to their filmmaking father and mother, Tonya Lewis Lee, who is a film and television producer. “We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” said Satchel Lee, who was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine. Satchel chose to partner with Callen-Lorde, an organization that helps with LGBTQIA+ communities with healthcare in New York City. Jackson is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters, the volunteer-supported mentoring network. “As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change,” he said. Callen-Lorde and Big Brothers Big Sisters will each receive a grant from the HFPA for $25,000 made on the Lees' behalf. Satchel said selecting Callen-Lorde and the organization's healthcare initiatives was important to her to “support the LGBT+ community, because that is my community. Everything I do, I just to give back to the people and communities that have given so much to me.” Jackson said he picked Big Brothers Big Sisters in an effort to mentor those the same way his father guided him. “Having my dad mentor me changed my life,” he said. “Being able to give someone else the opportunity and someone younger than me, it's kind of paying it forward. It feels like a duty I have to do." An ambassador is traditionally the child of a celebrity who assists with award presentations, handing out trophies to winners and escorting them off stage. Previous ambassadors include Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Idris Elba’s daughter Isan Elba and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone Garcia. The Golden Globes ceremony will be held Feb. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The show honours achievements in film and television. Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

  • Alberta town working around its MLA to get things done: mayor

    EDMONTON — The mayor of Slave Lake says the Alberta town is working around its member of the legislature to get things done for the community.Tyler Warman says United Conservative MLA Pat Rehn has not reached out to town council since members released a public letter last week calling for him to resign for non-performance of duties.Warman says senior provincial officials have called and are working with the town on priority issues, which include a multimillion-dollar housing project and new ambulance bays.“Senior levels of the provincial government have reached out to see how they can help assist and move things along,” Warman said in an interview Tuesday.“We’re just trying to get stuff done for our residents and for our region. If the province wants to work with us directly, perfect.”Slave Lake and High Prairie are the main urban centres in the sprawling rural constituency of Lesser Slave Lake in northern Alberta. Both are criticizing RehnIn Slave Lake's letter, council accused him of not meeting with constituents, focusing more on his business interests, not showing up for meetings, and being ill-prepared when he does show up.Warman said they had previously voiced those concerns directly to Rehn.The mayor said the last straw was when Rehn was revealed to be among several UCP MLAs and one cabinet minister who vacationed in sunny international climes, despite the government urging Albertans to stay home and avoid family gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.“It was less about the Mexico trip and more about (the fact) we were fed up,” said Warman.“The tipping point for us (with the Mexico trip) was to say, ‘OK, now we’ve got an MLA that is even less involved with the government. How is that helping us out?’” Rehn’s constituency office declined to make him available for an interview. In a Facebook post last week, Rehn did not address specific concerns about his job performance, but said he is committed to the constituency and to serving its residents.Premier Jason Kenney has stripped Rehn and other travelling MLAs of some legislature responsibilities. Grande Prairie's Tracy Allard resigned as municipal affairs minister, but remains an MLA.Warman said there is still a role for Rehn, but he must decide if he’s in or out.Meanwhile, High Prairie's town council was set to debate and vote Tuesday night on whether to send Rehn its own letter outlining similar grievances about his job performance.Mayor Brian Panasiuk said the letter does not call for Rehn to quit, because council feels that would be unfair given they have not been as direct with Rehn about concerns.Panasiuk said there are many pressing local issues, including a shortage of doctors and nurses, and getting good broadband connectivity.He said Rehn has reached out to High Prairie council since the controversy erupted to say he had been working hard on their behalf behind the scenes and to promise to do better.“(He said) he felt that he was meeting our concerns, bringing our concerns up to the party,” said Panasiuk. “We just never heard it, didn’t know about it. Our residents have really felt he hasn’t been in our community and heard them directly either.”This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • 'We're just not young anymore': Winnipeg Jets shift gears to performance mode

    The Winnipeg Jets aren't kids this year, says coach Paul Maurice. For years, Maurice has walked into rinks feeling as though his group was stacked with young talent. But heading into his eighth season behind the Jets bench, times have changed. “I don’t feel we’re a young team anymore. I don’t feel we’re in development mode anymore. We’re in performance mode," the coach said. "I don’t know that you would say we’re a veteran team, but we’re just not young anymore. We’re coming into now where we expect to be really strong in all positions all over the ice.”Winnipeg (37-28-6) was having a solid season before the NHL suspended play due to COVID-19 in March. Injuries plagued the squad in post-season play and the Calgary Flames ousted the Jets from the qualifying round in a four-game series. After a difficult 2018-19 campaign, Patrik Laine put up 63 points (28 goals, 35 assists) before injuring his hand during the post-season run. Kyle Connor (38 goals, 35 assists) and Mark Scheifele (29 goals, 44 assists) led the Jets in scoring with 73 points apiece in the regular season.It was Connor Hellebuyck's goaltending, however, that stole the spotlight. The 27-year-old netminder posted a 31-21-5 record in regular-season play with a league-high six shutouts, a .922 save percentage and a 2.57 goals-against average. The performance earned him the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top goalie. Now Hellebuyck is keen to add another prize to his collection — the Stanley Cup. “It’s time. I’m in my prime, this team’s in its prime. It’s time to win a Stanley Cup," he said. "It doesn’t have to happen today, but every day has to be building towards that. Tomorrow’s gotta be better, a better version of yourself and a better day.”LAINE'S FUTUREWhile the 22-year-old Finnish winger had a bit of a bounce-back performance last season, Laine's done little to dampen speculation that he wants out of Winnipeg. Maurice praised his performance at training camp, however, saying Laine was committed to being a great player. Laine also deflected questions about whether he's looking to leave the Jets, telling reporters that his motivation and focus this year will be playing hard and improving every day. LET THE KIDS PLAYMaurice may no longer consider his group a "young team" but the Jets still have some exciting prospects in the pipeline. Finnish defenceman Ville Heinola and Canadian forward Cole Perfetti are both expected to join the team after quarantining following their time at the recent world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. But where they'll spend the season remains to be seen. Maurice says he doesn't want to see young talent sitting and watching games with the taxi squad if there's another option that could see prospects honing their skills on the ice. LITTLE NEWSBryan Little remains out of the lineup after taking a slapshot to the head and suffering a perforated eardrum early last season. Maurice recently said he cannot provide an update on the veteran centre's condition. NEW LOOKThe Jets lost defenceman Dmitri Kulikov to the New Jersey Devils in free agency and sent fellow D-man Carl Dahlstrom to Vegas to acquire Paul Stastny from the Golden Knights. Winnipeg also signed forward Nate Thompson (who split last season between Montreal and Philadelphia) and Derek Forbort (formerly of Calgary and L.A.).SCHEDULE WATCHThe Jets will get to know the Calgary Flames well early in the season. Winnipeg will play five of its first dozen games against Calgary. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian PressNote to readers: This is a corrected story. Nate Thompson's position was listed incorrectly in a previous version.

  • Ontario long-term care homes need 'immediate emergency intervention,' advocates say

    Long-term care homes in Ontario need "immediate emergency intervention with whatever resources are available" to prevent more deaths from COVID-19, advocates said on Tuesday. Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, a network of more than 400 grassroots community organizations, said the province needs to hire more personal support workers without further delay. Basic care is needed right now, she said. "There is no care without staffing. You need the staff to provide the care. That's the bottom line," Mehra said. "At this point, the levels have dropped to the lowest that anyone in the sector has ever seen. It's an emergency. Immediately, we need emergency intervention." Mehra said staff could be drawn from the ranks of primary care and community care workers, retired nurses, paramedics and members of the military. She said it needs to be "all hands on deck" and the province should follow the lead of Quebec in launching a recruitment strategy. "The military needs to be brought in," she said. "There is no way out of this. Vaccine or not, the staffing has crumbled in the homes and they need to get staff in there to provide care. It needs to happen immediately." Her comments came after Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a second state of emergency and issued a provincial stay-at-home order that starts on Thursday. Modelling shows 2nd wave deaths to exceed 1st wave New modelling presented on Tuesday before the announcement of new provincial restrictions shows that nearly 40 per cent of long-term care facilities, or 252 homes, have active COVID-19 outbreaks. Since Jan. 1, 198 long-term care residents and two staff members have died of COVID-19. Forecasts suggest there will be more long-term care home deaths in the second wave than in the first wave, when 1,815 long-term care residents died. Ford and his ministers announced no new changes specifically for long-term care at their news conference. Health Minister Christine Elliott said: "We are building that iron ring around the long term care homes by the vaccinations that we're doing, and we have centred our vaccination efforts on vaccinating the residents of long term care homes, their essential caregivers and the staff that are coming in." Elliott said vaccinations are "proceeding very well" in Ontario's four hot spots: Toronto, Peel Region, Windsor-Essex and York Region. WATCH | CBC's Lorenda Reddekopp reports on projections for long-term care and reaction to the premier's announcement on Tuesday: Windsor-Essex has told the province that it has completed vaccinations of all of its long-term care residents, while the City of Toronto has said it will have done so by Jan. 18, she said. Peel and York Regions are also on track, she added. Mehra disputed the minister's claim, saying there is no "iron ring" around long-term care homes in Ontario. "It's mythical. It does not exist," she said. Basic infection control measures not in place, advocate says Mehra said she heard on Monday from a personal support worker who is working in a home with an outbreak, where personal support workers don't have access to N95 masks. "Even some of the workers who are working directly with the COVID-positive residents have surgical masks and face shields, that's it," she said. "That's the state of infection control in a number of these homes. The basic infection control measures that were supposed to be put in place in the first wave are not happening." NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, meanwhile, said at least 10,000 more staff members are needed in long-term care and infection prevention and control experts are needed in every long-term care home. She said she was "pretty shocked" by the lack of action announced by the premier on Tuesday. "The lack of new measures by this premier is absolutely horrifying," Horwath said. "Ontarians are going to pay the price." Horwath said the measures announced aren't dramatically different than what the government has already been asking people to do for weeks. "This is an absolutely inadequate response that completely lacks urgency that the circumstances demand," she said.

  • Armed Forces commanders signal hard line against racism and sexual violence in the ranks

    Both the incoming and outgoing commanders of the Royal Canadian Navy today delivered some of their most forceful public condemnations of racism and sexual violence in the ranks — an apparent signal the military's campaign against misconduct has entered a new phase. The remarks were delivered in tandem by Vice-Admiral Art McDonald — who becomes the country's new top military commander later this week — and Vice-Admiral Craig Baines during a virtual change-of-command ceremony in Ottawa. There was a tone of impatience and dismay in Baines' first speech as commander of the navy as he addressed the social issues Armed Forces commanders have been struggling with for years. "While many of us would agree that in the 21st century, it is mind-boggling that we are still having to deal with unacceptable sexual misconduct, still having to deal with hateful conduct, still having to deal with systemic racism and misogyny, still having to educate people on the requirements for respectful conduct — it is the world in which we find ourselves," said Baines, who served as commander of Canada's East Coast fleet until last summer. He is taking over the entire fleet at a time when the Armed Forces is trying to winnow out extremism in the ranks — and after a Calgary naval reservist, Boris Mihajlovic, was identified as a former administrator of Iron March, a notorious online neo-Nazi hate forum. Mihajlovic was suspended after his activities were revealed in a CBC News investigation, but was later readmitted to his unit after his local commanders claimed he was no longer a threat. The decision prompted complaints from some sailors serving with him and from a human rights group. A subsequent command review has now recommended he be released from the service. At last report, the matter was still before the military personnel branch. In his speech Tuesday, Baines signalled he'll take a tough stance on extremism in the service. "We must be fierce in our commitment to be the vanguards of standing up for what is right and proper," he said. "Being professional warriors demands nothing less. We must respect others as much — or more — than we respect ourselves. Our difference is what makes us stronger." Racism and sexual misconduct in the ranks will be among McDonald's main preoccupations when he takes over as chief of the defence staff on Thursday, replacing the outgoing Gen. Jonathan Vance. In his speech today, McDonald did not cite the right-wing riot that consumed Washington last week, nor the Black Lives Matter protests which have swept the U.S., Canada and other nations. He said recent social upheavals have forced the military to take a long, hard look at itself. "We have had cause to reflect on our own shortcomings as an institution," he said. "What is clear is that racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny and discrimination exist within our ranks, despite the efforts of many to combat it, and as much as it hurts to admit it." The navy's change of command ceremony — normally a pageant involving hundreds of sailors and invited guests — was bare-bones today because of the pandemic. It involved both admirals, the chief of the defence staff and one non-commissioned member of the navy in a small, curtained-off room where tables and lecterns were spaced far apart. The event was livestreamed over the navy's Facebook page and other social media channels. The lowering and raising of command flags and the ceremonial flagship bell ringing — part of the pageantry of the ceremony — were pre-recorded and conducted virtually on warships in their home ports.

  • Burnout among health-care workers could get worse during pandemic, experts warn

    A survey of health-care workers found high levels of burnout even before the pandemic. And experts warn that without more support the stresses, at work and home, from the COVID-19 pandemic could exacerbate the problem.

  • Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

    FLINT, Mich. — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, The Associated Press has learned. Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told the AP on Tuesday that the attorney general’s office has informed defence lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The AP could not determine the nature of the charges against Snyder, former health department director Nick Lyon and others who were in his administration, including Rich Baird, a friend who was the governor's key troubleshooter while in office. Courtney Covington Watkins, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said only that investigators were “working diligently” and “will share more as soon as we’re in a position to do so.” Snyder, a Republican who has been out of office for two years, was governor when state-appointed managers in Flint switched the city’s water to the Flint River in 2014 as a cost-saving step while a pipeline was being built to Lake Huron. The water, however, was not treated to reduce corrosion — a disastrous decision affirmed by state regulators that caused lead to leach from old pipes and spoil the distribution system used by nearly 100,000 residents. Snyder’s attorney, Brian Lennon, released a blistering statement Tuesday, saying a criminal prosecution would be “outrageous.” He said state prosecutors have refused to “share information about these charges with us.” “Rather than following the evidence to find the truth, the Office of Special Counsel appears to be targeting former Gov. Snyder in a political escapade,” Lennon said. Snyder apologized for the catastrophe during his 2016 State of the State speech and said government at all levels had failed Flint. LeeAnne Walters, a mother of four who is credited with exposing the lead contamination, said she wants details about the charges. “The very fact that people are being held accountable is an amazing feat," Walters said. "But when people’s lives have been lost and children have been severely hurt, it doesn’t seem like enough.” The disaster made Flint a nationwide symbol of governmental mismanagement, with residents lining up for bottled water and parents fearing that their children had suffered permanent harm. Lead can damage the brain and nervous system and cause learning and behaviour problems. The crisis was highlighted as an example of environmental injustice and racism. At the same time, bacteria in the water was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires’. Legionella bacteria can emerge through misting and cooling systems, triggering a severe form of pneumonia, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Authorities counted at least 90 cases in Genesee County, including 12 deaths. The outbreak was announced by Snyder and Lyon in January 2016, although Lyon conceded that he knew that cases were being reported many months earlier. In 2018, Lyon was ordered to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges after a special prosecutor accused him of failing to timely inform the public about the outbreak. His attorneys argued there wasn't enough solid information to share earlier. By June 2019, the entire Flint water investigation was turned upside down after more than three years and millions of dollars. Prosecutors working under a new attorney general, Dana Nessel, dismissed the case against Lyon as well as charges against seven more people and said the probe would start anew. They said all available evidence was not pursued by the previous team of prosecutors. The decision didn't affect seven people who had already pleaded no contest to misdemeanours. They co-operated with investigators and their records were eventually scrubbed clean. Lyon's attorney said he was turned down when he asked prosecutors for a copy of new charges. The new case “would be a travesty of justice," Chip Chamberlain said. Testimony at court hearings had raised questions about when Snyder knew about the Legionnaires' outbreak. His urban affairs adviser, Harvey Hollins, told a judge that the governor was informed on Christmas Eve 2015. But Snyder had told reporters three weeks later, in January 2016, that he had just learned about it. Defence attorney Randy Levine said he was informed Monday that Baird, a Flint native, would face charges. Another lawyer, Jamie White, said former Flint public works chief Howard Croft is being charged. "When the Flint water crisis hit, he wasn’t assigned by Gov. Snyder to go to Flint, but rather he raised his hand and volunteered," Levine said of Baird. A resident, Edna Sabucco, 61, said she still uses water filters, although the lead service line at her home of 40-plus years has been replaced, along with more than 9,700 others in Flint. “He swept things under the rug, in my opinion, and to me that makes him just as guilty as everybody else because he should have come out singing like a canary,” Sabucco said of Snyder. Separately, the state, Flint, a hospital and an engineering firm have agreed to a $641 million settlement with residents over the water crisis, with $600 million coming from Michigan. A judge is considering whether to grant preliminary approval. ___ White reported from Detroit. Eggert reported from Lansing. John Flesher in Traverse City contributed to this story. ___ Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez Ed White, David Eggert And Tammy Webber, The Associated Press

  • Official: Number of victims of Russian hack likely to grow

    WASHINGTON — The number of federal agencies and private companies who learn that they have been affected by a massive Russian hack is expected to grow as the investigation into it continues, the U.S. government's chief counterintelligence official said Tuesday.The FBI and other agencies last week attributed the intrusions to Russia as part of what officials described as an intelligence-gathering operation rather than an effort to damage or disrupt U.S. government operations. U.S. officials said at the time that fewer than 10 federal agencies were believed to have been compromised “by follow-on activity on their systems.”William Evanina, the director of the U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said in a live-stream Washington Post interview that he expected to see a “growth” in the number of victims.So far, the list of agencies known to have been affected includes the Treasury, Commerce and Justice departments, among others.“I think this will expand accordingly as we identify" additional victims, Evanina said. “I think the hard part for the investigators is we don't know what we don't know, but I think this will continue to grow.”The hacking campaign was extraordinary in scale, with the intruders having stalked through government agencies, defence contractors and telecommunications companies for months by the time it was discovered. Experts say that gave the foreign agents ample time to collect data that could be highly damaging to U.S. national security, though the scope of the breaches and exactly what information was sought is unknown.An estimated 18,000 organizations were affected by malicious code that piggybacked on popular network-management software from an Austin, Texas, company called SolarWinds.On Monday, SolarWinds said its investigation found evidence the campaign began in September 2019, with the hackers injecting test code that month. The hackers’ patience was impressive. The malicious code that allowed backdoors to be surreptitiously opened on SolarWinds customers had been hidden in an upgrade by the end of February that was delivered to clients beginning the next month.It would not be discovered for another nine months._____Associated Press writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

  • Tkachuk says high time Calgary Flames get beyond first round of NHL playoffs

    CALGARY — Can the arrival of a marquee goalie and a redistribution of the goalscoring load finally produce an extended playoff run for the Calgary Flames?The Flames have exited the first round of playoffs in mortifying fashion three of the last four years, and missed the post-season altogether in 2018."It's time for people to look at us as a serious contender throughout the league," Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk said."We have to be looked at as one of those teams that is a contender each and every season and I think we have to start proving that this year."The Flames (36-27-7) did eliminate the Winnipeg Jets in four games in last summer's best-of-five qualifying series to advance to the opening round of playoffs.But up 3-0 on Dallas seven minutes into a must-win Game 6, Calgary imploded and gave up seven unanswered goals to the Stars to bow out.The Flames topped the Western Conference in 2018-19 only to fall in five games to the Colorado Avalanche. The Anaheim Ducks blew by Calgary in four straight games in 2017."It's been way too frustrating the past couple of years the way it's ending," Tkachuk said. "The sour taste sticks with you forever. It's time to change that this year."Elias Lindholm centred a line with Tkachuk in training camp instead of playing on the right side of centre Sean Monahan and left-winger Johnny Gaudreau.Lindholm led Calgary in goals last season with 29, while Gaudreau posted career-low numbers and Monahan his lowest since his rookie year. Tkachuk led the Flames in points with 23 goals and 38 assists. Monahan, Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Sam Bennett give Calgary depth up the middle."We'll use our people the best way we have to in order to win hockey games," Flames head coach Geoff Ward said. "We feel like our depth is a strength."Lindholm's line can take offensive pressure off of and draw defensive attention away from Monahan and Gaudreau, who Ward intends to keep together."The amount of goals scored over the time that they've been together, there's not very many duos in the league that have been better than them," Ward said.Calgary's goaltending carousel may have stopped with October's signing of Jacob Markstrom to a six-year, US$36-million deal. Six-foot-six and quick, Markstrom should give the Flames year-to-year stability in net that the team hasn't enjoyed since the Miikka Kiprusoff decade (2003-13). Getting Markstrom also brings the bonus of him no longer tending division rival Vancouver's net.T.J. Brodie departing for Toronto leaves 24-year-old defenceman Rasmus Andersson quarterbacking the power play and playing big minutes alongside captain Mark Giordano.MATTHEW TKACHUKThe straw that stirs the drink in Calgary with a combination of sandpaper, skill and competitiveness. Tkachuk's between-the-legs overtime winner against the Nashville Predators was one of the most spectacular goals of 2019-20. The Flames felt the 23-year-old's absence when injury sidelined Tkachuk the last four games of the Dallas series. MARK GIORDANOThe Flames need their 37-year-old captain maintaining 24 minutes a game against opposing team's top scorers. How much Giordano has in the tank is a question given his age, but he's less than two years removed from winning the Norris Trophy.JUUSO VALIMAKICalgary's first-round draft pick in 2017 travelled a long road back to the Flames' lineup. An off-season knee injury sidelined Valimaki for all of 2019-20, including the post-season. The 22-year-old Finnish defenceman got a head start on his NHL comeback, however, playing 19 games on loan to Ilves Tampere in the fall.NEW LOOKThe interim tag was removed from Geoff Ward's title and Jason Labarbera is on board as a goaltending coach. The signing of 31-year-old defenceman Chris Tanev compensates only somewhat for experience lost in the off-season shedding of Brodie, Travis Hamonic, Derek Forbort and Erik Gustafsson. Defenceman Nikita Nesterov, as well as forwards Dominik Simon, Joakim Nordstrom and Josh Leivo join Markstrom among Flames newcomers. SCHEDULE WATCHThe Flames get a five-day breather after their first three games to iron out early wrinkles. The highly anticipated Battle of Alberta commences Feb. 6 when the Flames host the Oilers in the first of 10 regular-season meetings. Calgary opens on the road Thursday in Winnipeg before hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Ontario issues stay-at-home order to start Thursday, declares state of emergency

    TORONTO — Ontario ordered residents to stay home and declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as grim projections indicated soaring COVID-19 cases could overwhelm the health-care system in weeks. The government also further delayed the return to in-person learning for schools in some hot spots and introduced several new restrictions, although critics said not much had changed from measures already in place in the current provincial lockdown. Premier Doug Ford said police would be enforcing the stay-at-home order that takes effect Thursday and pleaded with residents to follow the rules. "Now more than ever, we need, I need, you to do your part," he said. "Stay at home, save lives, protect our healthcare system. The system is on the brink of collapse."Under the new order, Ontario residents will be required to stay at home except for essential activities such as accessing health care or shopping for groceries. Outdoor exercise will be permitted.The government has also restricted hours of operation for non-essential retailers currently offering delivery and curbside pick up to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., and a five-person cap on outdoor social gatherings. Wearing a mask is also now recommended outdoors when physical distancing is difficult.The 28-day state of emergency means police and by-law officers will have the authority to enforce the rules, with the ability to issue tickets. Ford's office said the legal parameters of the stay-at-home order will be published online Wednesday.The government also said schools in five hot spot regions – Toronto, Hamilton, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex – will not reopen for in-person learning until Feb. 10.Ontario's health minister left the door open to them remaining closed longer as well."School closures in southern Ontario are being extended ... and will be assessed on an ongoing basis by the chief medical officer of health," Christine Elliott said. "Schools in hot spots may not resume." The province said child care for non-school aged children will remain open.NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the measures announced aren't dramatically different than what the government has already been asking people to do for weeks. They also fail to implement key policies that could help people stay at home, such as paid sick days, she said."This is an absolutely inadequate response that completely lacks urgency that the circumstances demand," she said. The CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario said the new restrictions are "too little, too late." The association has called for on the government to impose a full lockdown, similar to the measures taken last spring, as well as a curfew.Doris Grinspun said the government must also increase supports for vulnerable populations because some people simply can't afford to abide by a stay-at-home order."When you need to put food on the table you will do whatever you need to do," Grinspun said.The new restrictions were announced shortly after the province released projections that show the virus is on track to overwhelm Ontario's health-care system.Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, one of the experts behind the projections, said that if the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at five per cent, Ontario will see more than 20,000 new cases a day by the middle of next month.If the rate climbs to seven per cent, that means the province will see 40,000 new daily cases.The projections also indicate deaths from COVID-19 will exceed those in the pandemic's first wave unless there is a significant reduction in contacts between residents.They show that under current restrictions, daily deaths from the virus will double from 50 to 100 between now and the end of February.The data also shows a quarter of the province's hospitals now have no intensive care unit beds free and another quarter have only one or two beds free.Brown said health-care providers will face difficult choices in the weeks ahead."These are choices that no doctor ever wants to make, and no family ever wants to hear," he said. "There will be choices about who will get the care they need and who will not."Projections show there could be about 500 COVID-19 patients in intensive care by mid-January and potentially more than 1,000 by February under more severe scenarios.The projections also said 40 per cent of the province's nursing homes are experiencing outbreaks of the virus.Deaths continue to spike in long-term care with 198 residents and 2 staff dying of the virus since Jan. 1.Ontario reported 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including eight new cases of a variant from the United Kingdom. The province also reported 41 more deaths linked to the virus.Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was in favour of Ontario's stricter measures, pointing to the "dire" case projections."The need for us to take further action that is meaningful and that is comprehensive is very real," he said.Meanwhile, the president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business expressed disappointment in the new limited hours for small retailers."Walmart, Costco and Amazon can continue to sell non-essential goods in-store or deliver them to Ontarians with no additional changes, but small retailers will not be allowed to hand a product to a customer outdoors or even deliver one after 8 p.m.," Dan Kelly said in a statement. \- with files from John Chidley-Hill.This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 12, 2021.Shawn Jeffords and Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

  • Pompeo cancels last trip abroad as concerns of violence grow

    WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled what would have been his final official trip abroad as concerns grow over potential violence at next week’s presidential inauguration, the State Department said Tuesday.Less than 18 hours after announcing that Pompeo would be travelling to Brussels this week to close out his tenure as America’s top diplomat, the department said it had pulled down all senior-level overseas travel, including the secretary’s. Pompeo was to have met with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Belgium's foreign minister while in Brussels. Initial plans for a stop in Luxembourg had been already been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the decision had been made to assist in the transition to the incoming Biden administration, which will assume office on Jan. 20. Since last week’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by rioters encouraged by President Donald Trump, concerns have been raised about the security of Biden’s inauguration. Officials said the cancellation of Pompeo’s trip was intended to support the transition and was not related to fears of violence.“The Department of State is well along in its transition efforts with President-elect Biden’s team," Ortagus said in a statement. “We are fully committed to the completion of a smooth and orderly transition process to be finalized over the next 8 days. Both the department and the President-elect’s team have been fully engaged for several weeks toward this end, and we are pleased with the level of co-operation and professionalism that has been displayed.”Pompeo, who was criticized for not immediately recognizing Biden's victory over Trump in November's election, met last week with his designated successor, Antony Blinken, in what a State Department official described as a cordial meeting.“We are expecting shortly a plan from the incoming administration identifying the career officials who will remain in positions of responsibility on an acting basis until the Senate confirmation process is complete for incoming officials,” Ortagus said in the statement. “As a result, we are cancelling all planned travel this week, including the secretary’s trip to Europe.”In addition to Pompeo’s travel, the department cancelled a planned visit to Taiwan by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, as well as several other trips planned by senior officials this week.The department's most senior career diplomat, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, who is No. 3 in the hierarchy, is expected to serve as acting secretary of state from noon on Jan. 20 until Blinken is confirmed by the Senate.The department had announced late Monday that Pompeo would be visiting Brussels on his final trip abroad.Matthew Lee, The Associated Press