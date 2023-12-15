US credit card debt surpasses $1 trillion. Here's how it happened

The Canadian Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a powerful rally across Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high as the Federal Reserve indicated that interest rate cuts are likely next year. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell, however, as the yen gained sharply against the U.S. dollar, since a weaker dollar can hit the profits of Japanese exporters when they are brought back to Japan. The Nikkei lost 1% to 32,594.89 while the dollar slipped from about 145 yen to 141.42 yen,