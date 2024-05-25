US 'deeply concerned' over China military drills in Taiwan Strait, State Dept says

Reuters
·1 min read
Taiwan Air Force F-16 aircrafts fly during a patrolling mission at an undisclosed location in Taiwan

(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Saturday that the United States was "deeply concerned" over China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan, and strongly urged it to act with restraint.

"Using a normal, routine, and democratic transition as an excuse for military provocations risks escalation and erodes longstanding norms that for decades have maintained peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the State Department said in a statement.

The department issued the statement after China ended two days of war games around Taiwan in which it simulated attacks with bombers and practiced boarding ships, exercises that Taiwan condemned as "blatant provocation" on Saturday.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, launched the "Joint Sword - 2024A" exercises three days after Lai Ching-te became Taiwan's president, a man Beijing calls a "separatist."

Beijing said the exercises were "punishment" for Lai's Monday inauguration speech, in which he said the two sides of the Taiwan Strait were "not subordinate to each other," which China viewed as a declaration the two are separate countries.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Tips to ensure you leave no animal behind when fleeing a wildfire

    Too often our pets are left behind when evacuating wildfires. Here's what you should prepare for your beloved animals ahead of time

  • Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.

    ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p

  • Opinion: ‘Good-Natured’ Trump Trial Lawyer Is Turning Into His Accomplice

    Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images All through the hush-money trial, Donald Trump has excoriated Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt thugs.So, you might assume that Trump will blame them and not the lead defense attorney Todd Blanche if the case ends in a conviction.But Trump has his own logic. He repeatedly leveled the same insults at Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron and New York State Attorney General Leticia James during the civil fraud case

  • Trump rants about ‘bookkeeping error’ in latest attack on hush money judge

    Former President Trump took to social media Friday evening lashing out at the judge overseeing his hush money trial, suggesting the charges in the case were based on a simple “bookkeeping error.” “The bookkeeping error that I am being incorrectly and unconstitutionally prosecuted for is the fact that a bookkeeper, innocently and correctly, called a…

  • Potential Trump Running Mate Dodges Abby Phillip’s 'Real Simple Question' Over And Over

    The CNN anchor told Byron Donalds it was "pretty extraordinary that when faced with really clear facts, very clear facts... you won’t acknowledge it."

  • Opinion: Trump’s New York Rally Is a Scary Reminder of His Reach

    Brendan McDermid/ReutersHiring actors who answered a casting call for a $50 gig—dubbed “not a traditional ‘background job’”—was the only way Donald Trump could draw a crowd when he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.“Wow. Whoa. That is some group of people. Thousands!” he exclaimed of the two dozen who cheered on cue in the lobby of Trump Tower at the time.But despite the countless lies and incessant hype on crowd figures that followed, Trump really did draw over a thousand–if not exa

  • Putin’s designs on a Baltic island are leading Sweden to prepare for war

    A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.

  • Hungary Wants to ‘Redefine’ Its NATO Membership, Orban Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary is working to “redefine” the country’s NATO membership status to allow it to potentially opt-out from the military alliance’s deepening support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.Most Read from BloombergWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesBiden to End Tariff Exclusions on Hundreds of Chinese ProductsThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of Asia's Most Successful Hedge FundsSchwarzman Plans to Back Trump, Scoring a Wall Street

  • 'False promises' made by government, says resident of new shelter at former airport hotel

    Former tent encampment resident Kathy Lynn White says she feels trapped in the government's new transitional housing facility on Airport Road. (CBC)A resident of Newfoundland and Labrador's new transitional housing facility in a former airport hotel says she hasn't received the help she was promised and wants to leave. Kathy Lynn White says she hasn't received support at the former Comfort Inn since moving in on May 3. There's no income support, no support workers and no transportation, she said

  • Comer criticizes ‘repeat offenders of breaking decorum’ during congressional hearings

    House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday pinned the blame of last week’s raucous contempt hearing on a few “repeat offenders of breaking decorum” on Capitol Hill. “It’s very unfortunate. It wasn’t the first time, I hope it’s the last time,” Comer quipped in an interview on CNN. “The members that…

  • This Could Be the Moment Putin Wins the War in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersKHARKIV—Russia’s sudden ground invasion of the Kharkiv region came as a shock to the country that has been plagued by the two-year-long conflict. For well over a year, Ukraine had managed to keep the Kremlin’s military from crossing its northern border between Kharkiv and Russia after it launched its 2022 summer counteroffensive, which saw Kyiv reclaim masses of land in a short period of time.Since Russian forces retreated, resid

  • Former President Donald Trump is coming to the Coca-Cola 600, and so are Democrats

    The Democratic National Committee is not letting Trump visit the Coca-Cola 600 without reminding voters of “his extreme agenda.”

  • Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine, Orbán says

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will seek to opt out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Friday, suggesting that the military alliance and the European Union were moving toward a more direct conflict with Russia. Orbán told state radio that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years to repel Moscow's full-scale invasion, as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battl

  • Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?

    It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.

  • Trump’s Apparent VP Contender Proudly Flies Jan. 6-Linked Flag

    Anna Moneymaker/GettySen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who is reportedly a top contender for Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, has jumped on the bandwagon of flying the Christian nationalist “Appeal To Heaven” flag.Cotton proudly announced on social media that he had installed the flag outside his Senate office. “I stand with George Washington and Martha-Ann Alito over pearl-clutching libs at the New York Times and Democrats in Congress,” he wrote.I stand with George Washington and Martha-Ann Alito o

  • MTG Gives the Thumbs-Up to Alito’s Upside-Down Flag

    Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty ImagesRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thinks every American flag should be flipped upside-down, actually.The Georgia congresswoman claimed as much in a social media rant she posted on Wednesday in which she defended Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, but only after simultaneously excoriating Democrats, praising Donald Trump, and falsely accusing the FBI of trying to kill the former president.With all those plates spinning, Greene punctuated her

  • Trump swaps bluster for silence, and possibly sleep, in his hush money trial

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t known for letting slights pass.

  • Ukraine's long-range glide bomb blunted by Russian jamming

    Russian jamming has kept many of Ukraine's relatively new long-range GLSDB bombs from hitting their intended targets, three people familiar with the challenges told Reuters. Ukraine over the last year sought weapons with longer ranges than the 43 miles (69 km) of U.S.-provided GMLRS rockets so Kyiv could attack and disrupt Russian supply lines and muster points. To answer that call, Boeing Co offered a new weapon to the Pentagon with a 100-mile (161-km) range, the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB).

  • Trump appeared on stage at his Bronx rally with two rappers charged in a felony gang case

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, at his rally this week in the Bronx, invited two rappers on stage who have been charged in a sweeping gang case, with one of them facing attempted murder charges. Michael Williams, better known as Sheff G, is a 25-year-old rapper whose songs and videos have millions of YouTube views and Spotify streams. He's also a central figure in the gang case unveiled by Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez over a year ago, while he was serving a separate at

  • The Shaky Foundation of Trump’s Lead: Disengaged Voters

    The polls have shown Donald Trump with an edge for eight straight months, but there’s one big flashing warning sign suggesting that his advantage might not be quite as stable as it looks. That warning sign: His narrow lead is built on gains among voters who aren’t paying close attention to politics, who don’t follow traditional news and who don’t regularly vote. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times To an extent that hasn’t been true in New York Times/Siena College polling i