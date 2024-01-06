US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Jan. 1, Pentagon announces

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Jan. 1 due to complications from an elective medical procedure, the Pentagon announced late Friday in a short statement.

Austin was reported to be recovering and is expected to return to his full duties Friday, said Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks had been prepared to act for Austin if required, according to Ryder.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center the night of Jan. 1.

Austin, 70, was one of President Biden's first choices to fill his cabinet. A retired Army four-star general, Austin has kept a lower profile than some of his predecessors. But he's been one the administration's most prominent proponents in support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

It's unusual that the Pentagon has withheld information about his hospitalization. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pentagon quickly announced when senior officials, including Austin, had tested positive for the virus.

There was no explanation about the delay in announcing his hospitalization.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: defense secretary lloyd austin hospitalized