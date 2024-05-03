US Defense Secretary says there was no indication Hamas planning attack on US troops

Reuters
·1 min read
U.S. General Charles Q. Brown Junior and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin address the media at Ramstein

HONOLULU (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday he did not see any indication Hamas was planning any attack on U.S. troops in Gaza but added adequate measures were being put in place for the safety of military personnel.

"I don't discuss intelligence information at the podium. But I don't see any indications currently that there is an active intent to do that," Austin said during a press briefing.

"Having said that ... this is a combat zone and a number of things can happen, and a number of things will happen."

A maritime pier constructed by the U.S. military to speed the flow of humanitarian aid in Gaza should be open within a matter of days, despite poor weather hampering preparations, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

The United States has called on both Israel and Hamas to ensure that aid bound for civilians in Gaza is not disrupted, after a shipment from Jordan was attacked by Israeli settlers and subsequently diverted by Palestinian militants.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • US pier for Gaza is nearly ready but humanitarian aid could be delayed by weather conditions

    White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters on Thursday that weather in the region can be ‘unpredictable’

  • 170 protesters arrested at Columbia, City College receive summonses

    U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken visited Israel to push for a cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war. He warned that Hamas would be blamed if an agreement to end the conflict in Gaza is not reached.

  • Police order B.C. woman who praised Hamas not to protest for 5 months, says her group

    VANCOUVER — A pro-Palestinian activist group says its international co-ordinator, who was arrested in a Vancouver hate-crime investigation, was released with an order not to attend any protests for the next five months. The Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network says Charlotte Kates was arrested by Vancouver police after she gave a speech last week praising the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas as "heroic and brave." Samidoun, an international activist group based in Vancouver that has

  • Stay alert: Quake warning app demand surges in earthquake-rattled Taiwan

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Earthquake warning smartphone apps have surged in popularity in Taiwan due to high demand from people eager to get a few extra seconds to take cover after more than 1,300 aftershocks rattled the island in the past month following a large temblor. Taiwan's east coast was struck by a 7.2 magnitude quake on April 3, killing 17 people. The frequent aftershocks since then - including more than 200 tremors in a 24-hour period starting April 22 - have unnerved many.

  • Damage, injury to Philippines in Sth China Sea is 'irresponsible behaviour', says US Defense Secretary

    HONOLULU (Reuters) -The injuring of Filipino crew and damage to Philippine vessels in the South China Sea is "irresponsible behaviour and disregards international law", U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a joint press conference on Thursday. Philippines Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told the press conference the job was to ensure that through building capacity and deterrence there were no situations where a Mutual Defense Treaty would be triggered. "We need to assert our rights but in a manner that safeguards the safety of each and every member of the Philippines' armed force," he said.

  • Students set up pro-Palestinian encampment protest at University of Toronto

    TORONTO — Tents, banners and flags cropped up at the centre of the University of Toronto's downtown campus Thursday as students set up an encampment to call on the institution to cut its ties with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza. The students said they breached a fence that had been installed around an area on campus known as King's College Circle around 4 a.m. to establish their protest encampment in solidarity with the Palestinian people. They said they were joining students at other unive

  • Mexican authorities search for missing Australian, US tourists

    Mexican authorities said on Thursday they were searching at sea and on land for two Australians and one American reported missing in Baja California, one of the country's most violent states. Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and American Jack Carter Rhoad were reported missing on April 29, according to Baja California's prosecutors' office, and were last seen on April 27. "Since the disappearance was reported, the operation has been ongoing, and so far, a cell phone apparently belonging to one of the missing persons and a vehicle have been recovered," Jorge Argoud, operational deputy director of security in Ensenada, told Reuters.

  • Blinken visits Israel to press for a cease-fire deal in Israel-Hamas war

    U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken visited Israel to push for a cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war. He warned that Hamas would be blamed if an agreement to end the conflict in Gaza is not reached.

  • Mexican cops find tents, question people in the case of 2 Australians, 1 American missing in Baja

    Mexican authorities said Thursday they have found tents and questioned three people in the case of two Australians and an American who went missing over the weekend in the Pacific coast state of Baja California. María Elena Andrade Ramírez, the state’s chief prosecutor, would not say whether the three people questioned were considered possible suspects or witnesses in the case. The three foreigners were believed to have been surfing and camping along the Baja coast near the coastal city of Ensenada, but did not show up at their planned accommodations over the weekend.

  • 'Someone's going to get hurt': Police recordings offer new insight into wrong-way chase on Ontario's Highway 401

    Police radio recordings are providing new details about the high-speed pursuit going the wrong way on Highway 401 east of Toronto, killing a baby boy and his grandparents. Mike Drolet explains who else was in the vehicle with the victims; what a senior police officer tried to do just before the moment of impact; and the province's rules on police pursuits.

  • Ontario's police watchdog continues probe of high-speed pursuit involving fatal crash

    The investigation continues into a fatal collision that occurred during a high-speed police chase on the wrong way of Highway 401, located to the east of Toronto, on Monday night. Monica Hudon of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit confirmed with the media Tuesday that officers initiated the chase after spotting a cargo van they believed had been involved in a liquor store robbery. The chase initially began on the streets of Durham region before shifting to the 401, with both the van and the p

  • 'Survivor 46': Tiffany Nicole Ervin on Liz Wilcox's Applebee's breakdown, not letting Q Burdette 'mansplain' the game

    From a blindside elimination to an Applebee's meltdown, Survivor 46 star Tiffany Nicole Ervin is heading to jury after a 5-3 vote over Q Burdette.

  • Donald ‘Von ShitzInPantz’ Diss Makes Hush-Money Trial Debut

    Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru

  • Russia may not start an all-out war with NATO, but already has plans to destroy it from within

    Western leaders are warning of a Russian attack on NATO. But the Kremlin is playing the long game.

  • Local TV Anchor Catches Donald Trump Off Guard With A Simple Question

    The former president floundered in the face of Roop Raj's response.

  • Trump trial updates: Prosecution plays Cohen’s secret recording of Trump discussing payment to Karen McDougal

    During the 10th day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, jurors heard a secret recording made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that captured his boss talking about a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

  • Maggie Haberman Reveals Why Donald Trump Keeps Closing His Eyes In Court

    The New York Times reporter cited sources from the former president's camp.

  • Judge Refuses to Green Light Angry Trump Posts

    Doug Mills/GettyDonald Trump tried—and failed—to lure the judge overseeing his New York criminal trial into the position of greenlighting his angry screeds to ensure they don’t violate a gag order that seeks to stop him from continuing to intimidate witnesses and jurors.The move came after Trump got slapped with $9,000 in fines and a warning of a potential stay in the slammer on Tuesday, then had to fend off the risk of an additional $4,000 in penalties Thursday morning.After a trial lunch break

  • Lauren Boebert Gets The ‘Beetlejuice’ Treatment During Campus Protest Visit

    The far-right congresswoman received an awkward reminder during her tour of George Washington University.

  • In Trump immunity case, Supreme Court justices are Trumpists, not jurists | Opinion

    Supreme Court delivered gold for Donald Trump in his insurrectionist-immunity case. As expected. | Opinion