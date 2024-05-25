The US defense secretary will visit Cambodia, one of China's closest allies, after regional talks

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to make an official visit to Cambodia, one of China's closest allies in Southeast Asia, after holding talks with his Chinese counterpart at an annual security conference in Singapore, officials said.

A U.S. Defense Department statement issued in Washington on Friday said Austin would travel next week to Singapore, Cambodia and France.

He will visit Cambodia June 4 after attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Among the talks he is planning there is one with his Chinese counterpart Adm. Dong Jun, the Defense Department said. The encounter would be part of an effort to patch up ties that have deteriorated over Beijing's aggressive policies toward Taiwan and its vast territorial claims in the South China Sea.

U.S. relations with Cambodia have been frosty for years, in large part because of Phnom Penh’s close ties with China. Washington has also been vocal about what it sees as Cambodia’s poor human rights record, which has seen continuing clampdowns on political dissidents and critics.

Cambodia is Beijing’s closest ally in Southeast Asia, and Washington is particularly concerned that a naval base in southern Cambodia on the Gulf of Thailand has been upgraded with Chinese assistance to serve as a strategic outpost for China’s navy.

Cambodian officials deny China will have any special basing privileges and say their country maintains a neutral defense posture.

The Defense Department statement said that Austin will meet with senior officials in Cambodia on his first visit there since attending a gathering of Asian defense ministers in November 2022.

“We are now working with the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh to arrange his meetings with the Cambodian leaders,” Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chum Sounry said Saturday in response to a query from The Associated Press. “The visit will be another important step to advance the Cambodia-U.S. relations.”

It will also be Austin’s first visit to Cambodia since Hun Manet became prime minister last year, succeeding his father Hun Sen, who held office for 38 years. The handover has led to speculation of a reset in U.S.-Cambodian relations, though so far Hun Manet has maintained his father’s policies.

Hun Manet was Cambodia’s army commander before becoming prime minister last August. Both Austin and he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point — Austin in 1975 and Hun Manet in 1999, as Cambodia's first cadet there.

From Cambodia, Austin will go to France to attend events commemorating the 60th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landing, the Defense Department said.

On Friday, Austin underwent a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, resuming his duty after temporarily transferring power to his deputy, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin is continuing to deal with bladder issues that arose in December following his treatment for prostate cancer, Ryder said.

Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.

    ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p

  • Kremlin Responds To Trump's Claim Putin Would Grant Him – And Only Him – A Particular Favour

    Trump said Putin would pay him a special courtesy but not "anyone else".

  • Putin’s designs on a Baltic island are leading Sweden to prepare for war

    A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.

  • Potential Trump Running Mate Dodges Abby Phillip’s 'Real Simple Question' Over And Over

    The CNN anchor told Byron Donalds it was "pretty extraordinary that when faced with really clear facts, very clear facts... you won’t acknowledge it."

  • Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who

  • Joe Scarborough Drops S-Bomb On Live TV Over Nikki Haley's Trump 180

    “This is how people spread disinformation and lies and get away with it," the MSNBC anchor said of Haley's "cynical" reasons for backing Trump.

  • Opinion: ‘Good-Natured’ Trump Trial Lawyer Is Turning Into His Accomplice

    Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images All through the hush-money trial, Donald Trump has excoriated Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt thugs.So, you might assume that Trump will blame them and not the lead defense attorney Todd Blanche if the case ends in a conviction.But Trump has his own logic. He repeatedly leveled the same insults at Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Erdogan and New York State Attorney General Leticia James during the civil fraud case

  • Opinion: Trump’s New York Rally Is a Scary Reminder of His Reach

    Brendan McDermid/ReutersHiring actors who answered a casting call for a $50 gig—dubbed “not a traditional ‘background job’”—was the only way Donald Trump could draw a crowd when he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.“Wow. Whoa. That is some group of people. Thousands!” he exclaimed of the two dozen who cheered on cue in the lobby of Trump Tower at the time.But despite the countless lies and incessant hype on crowd figures that followed, Trump really did draw over a thousand–if not exa

  • 'The Apprentice' Director Taunts Donald Trump Over Biopic Lawsuit Threat

    Ali Abbasi pointed out an awkward truth for the former president.

  • Hungary Wants to ‘Redefine’ Its NATO Membership, Orban Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary is working to “redefine” the country’s NATO membership status to allow it to potentially opt-out from the military alliance’s deepening support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.Most Read from BloombergWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of Asia's Most Successful Hedge FundsSingapore Air Changes Seatbelt Rules After Fatal TurbulenceHungary Wants to ‘Redefine’ Its NATO Membership, Orban Sa

  • Russia's pulling combat forces from another continent to fuel its latest offensive push in Ukraine, Western intel says

    Russia has deployed units from its Africa Corps, which consists of former Wagner Group mercenaries, to fight in the Kharkiv region.

  • Comer criticizes ‘repeat offenders of breaking decorum’ during congressional hearings

    House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday pinned the blame of last week’s raucous contempt hearing on a few “repeat offenders of breaking decorum” on Capitol Hill. “It’s very unfortunate. It wasn’t the first time, I hope it’s the last time,” Comer quipped in an interview on CNN. “The members that…

  • Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine, Orbán says

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will seek to opt out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Friday, suggesting that the military alliance and the European Union were moving toward a more direct conflict with Russia. Orbán told state radio that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years to repel Moscow's full-scale invasion, as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battl

  • 'False promises' made by government, says resident of new shelter at former airport hotel

    Former tent encampment resident Kathy Lynn White says she feels trapped in the government's new transitional housing facility on Airport Road. (CBC)A resident of Newfoundland and Labrador's new transitional housing facility in a former airport hotel says she hasn't received the help she was promised and wants to leave. Kathy Lynn White says she hasn't received support at the former Comfort Inn since moving in on May 3. There's no income support, no support workers and no transportation, she said

  • Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?

    It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.

  • Ukrainian missiles hit Crimea as Russia launches nuclear drills in area

    The exercise in the Southern Military District, which includes the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, involves tactical nuclear weapons which can be used on a battlefield even in proximity of allied forces.

  • Garland mocks House Oversight Committee over raucous contempt hearing

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday took a quick jab at the House Oversight Committee for devolving into highly publicized chaos last week during a markup to hold him in contempt of Congress. When asked Thursday if he watched the Oversight Committee’s hearing last week, Garland quipped, “I caught part of that hearing on ‘Saturday…

  • Slovak Shooter Said He Attacked Premier Over His Ukraine Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- The assailant charged with shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he acted out of frustration with the government’s policies, above all the premier’s decision to halt military support for Ukraine, a court document said. Most Read from BloombergWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of Asia's Most Successful Hedge FundsSingapore Air Changes Seatbelt Rules After Fatal TurbulenceHungary Wants to ‘Redefine

  • Robert De Niro Narrates Latest Joe Biden Ad “Snapped”: “Trump Wants Revenge And He’ll Stop At Nothing To Get It”

    Joe Biden’s campaign has enlisted Robert De Niro to narrate his latest ad, one that warns that Donald Trump has “snapped” since leading the White House and wants to “terminate the Constitution.” The 30-second spot will be part of the campaign’s paid media buy for May, airing in broadcast markets in battleground states and on …

  • Ukraine's long-range glide bomb blunted by Russian jamming

    Russian jamming has kept many of Ukraine's relatively new long-range GLSDB bombs from hitting their intended targets, three people familiar with the challenges told Reuters. Ukraine over the last year sought weapons with longer ranges than the 43 miles (69 km) of U.S.-provided GMLRS rockets so Kyiv could attack and disrupt Russian supply lines and muster points. To answer that call, Boeing Co offered a new weapon to the Pentagon with a 100-mile (161-km) range, the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB).