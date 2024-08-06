US Department of Agriculture holds a community meeting concerning the Borel Fire
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Monday, police say.The alert was issued around 7:20 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing person.Speaking to CBC News, Waterloo Regional Police said the girl's family had returned home on Monday and found it was broken into.
The 40-year-old man from New South Wales is thought to be the second person in just over a month to die of a crocodile attack in Australia. Government conservation officer Daniel Guymer said the man fell into the Annan River south of Cooktown. Cooktown resident Bart Harrison said the steep bank had collapsed underneath the victim's feet, sending him more than 20ft into the river which is renowned as a crocodile habitat.
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
“This is when they start policing our bodies.”
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s
As kids in Louisiana prepare to return to school, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to overturn a new law requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
A risk of thunderstorms could put a damper on any plans in the outdoors across sections of Alberta Sunday, so stay alert and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions
The independent presidential candidate said he dumped a bicycle along with the bear in Central Park to make it look like a cyclist hit the cub.
An exchange of gunfire involving the police injured three people, two of them seriously, in Montreal's West Island, on Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m., someone called 911 to report a conflict that may have involved at least one gun, according to the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).A spokesperson for the SPVM said officers rushed to the scene, near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street, in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, and "took action against the suspect." The police pro
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
COLOGNE, Germany — Escaping the brutal Russian penal system would seem like blessed deliverance to most inmates. But not to Ilya Yashin, who stunned the world last week when he angrily condemned his inclusion in a sweeping prisoner swap that freed him and a handful of other opposition figures in Russia. Instead, he portrayed it as an act of duplicity rather than a benevolent humanitarian gesture. “What happened on Aug. 1, I don’t view as a prisoner swap,” he said Friday at a news conference in B
LONDON (AP) — Britain has been convulsed by violence for the past week as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans clashed with police. The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.
A cashier is accused of stealing several thousand dollars from a Bradenton butcher shop, court records say.