US deports Indians on chartered flight in major crackdown on illegal immigration

US deports Indians on chartered flight in major crackdown on illegal immigration

The US deported a number of Indians who were illegally staying in the country, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Friday.

A chartered flight carrying them left for India on 22 October, it said, adding that the operation was carried out in coordination with Indian authorities.

The department did not specify how many people were on the flight.

The US Customs and Border Patrol reported that it found 90,415 Indians attempting to enter the country without valid documents between October 2023 and September 2024.

Kristie A Canegallo, DHS acting deputy secretary, emphasised that “Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal” and warned against the false promises of smugglers.

“Intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise,” she said.

In a broader effort to enforce immigration laws and discourage unlawful entry, DHS said it was focused on repatriation and promoting legal migration pathways.

Since June 2024, when new immigration policies under the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation were introduced, encounters at unauthorised border crossings in the southwest US reportedly declined by 55 per cent.

According to DHS, more than 160,000 people were deported or returned in fiscal year 2024, with over 495 repatriation flights to over 145 countries, including India. DHS continued to work with governments around the world to ensure the swift return of individuals without legal permission to stay in the US, aiming to reduce irregular migration and counter transnational smuggling operations, the department said.

The US had deported individuals from a diverse range of countries, including Colombia, Egypt, Peru and China, over the past year under ongoing enforcement measures.