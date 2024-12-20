US diplomats cancel briefing in Damascus over security concerns

Tom Bateman - BBC State Department correspondent
·3 min read
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters stand outside the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, Syria, holding assault rifles. Two wear camouflage clothing and masks over their face while a third wears a red scarf over his head.
Washington still designates Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) as a terrorist organisation [Reuters]

A news conference due to be held by US diplomats in Syria following a meeting with the country's new leadership has been cancelled due to "security concerns", the US embassy has said.

Officials did not say what the concerns were, but later confirmed that meetings were held with representatives from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and a briefing would instead be held virtually later on Friday.

A short while later, the US military said it had killed an Islamic State (IS) leader in an air strike in Syria.

The US delegation arrived in the capital, Damascus, after HTS overthrew the Bashar al-Assad regime less than a fortnight ago but which Washington still designates a terrorist group.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that the diplomats discussed "transition principles" supported by the US, regional events and the need to fight against IS.

Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf also confirmed Washington was scrapping a $10m (£7.9m) reward for the arrest of the country's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The spokesperson confirmed the officials were also seeking further information on American citizens who disappeared under Assad's regime, including journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Damascus in 2012, and psychotherapist Majd Kamalmaz, who disappeared in 2017.

The visit is the first formal American diplomatic appearance in Damascus in more than a decade.

It is a further sign of the dramatic shifts under way in Syria since the ousting of Assad, and the speed of efforts by the US and Europe, also leaning on Arab countries, to try to influence its emerging governance.

The visit follows those of delegations in recent days from the UN and other countries including the UK, France and Germany.

The delegation of senior officials includes Barbara Leaf, Roger Carstens, who is US President Joe Biden's hostage envoy, and Daniel Rubinstein, a senior adviser in the Bureau of Near East Affairs.

A car belonging to the US delegation parked outside a hotel in Damascus. On the dashboard a US flag and government sign is displayed
The visit is the first formal US diplomatic appearance in Damascus in more than a decade [Getty Images]

The spokesperson also said the delegation engaged with civil society groups and members of different communities in Syria "about their vision for the future of their country and how the United States can help support them".

The meeting was a show of readiness to deal with HTS, which the US still designates as a terrorist organisation but is building pressure for it to transition to inclusive, non-sectarian government.

Washington is effectively laying down a set of conditions before it would consider delisting the group - a critical step which could help ease the path towards sanctions relief that Damascus desperately needs.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that IS leader Abu Yusif and two of his operatives had been killed in an air strike in the Deir al-Zour province of north-eastern Syria.

It said in a statement on Friday that the airstrike was launched on Thursday and carried out in an area that was formerly controlled by the Assad regime and Russian forces supporting his government.

CENTCOM commander Gen Michael Erik Kurilla said the US would not allow IS "to take advantage of the current situation in Syria and reconstitute", adding the group intended to free more than 8,000 detained IS militants being held in Syria.

