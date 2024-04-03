US directs NASA to create lunar time standard for space bodies

The White House announced Tuesday it is directing NASA to create a unified time standard for the Moon and other celestial bodies, as governments and private companies increasingly compete in space.

With the United States keen to set international norms beyond Earth's orbit, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) instructed the US space agency to formulate a plan by the end of 2026 for a standard it is calling Coordinated Lunar Time.

"As NASA, private companies, and space agencies around the world launch missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, it's important that we establish celestial time standards for safety and accuracy," OSTP Deputy Director for National Security Steve Welby said in a statement.

He noted how "time passes differently" depending on positions in space, offering the example of how time appears to pass more slowly where gravity is stronger, such as near celestial bodies.

"A consistent definition of time among operators in space is critical to successful space situational awareness capabilities, navigation, and communications," Welby said.

The aim, the White House says, is for Coordinate Lunar Time, or LTC, to be tied to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), currently the primary time standard used throughout the world to regulate time on Earth.

The White House directed NASA to work with the Departments of Commerce, Defense, State and Transportation to deliver a time standard strategy that will improve navigation and other operations for missions in particular in cislunar space, the region between Earth and the Moon.



