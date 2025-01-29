US education agency investigating Denver schools over all-gender bathroom

Jesse Bedayn
·2 min read

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Education Department said Tuesday it was investigating Denver Public Schools for alleged discrimination after the district converted a girl’s restroom on the second floor of a high school into an all-gender restroom while leaving another bathroom exclusive to boys.

The department's accusation that the move may violate of Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, appears to be unprecedented, and it marks a sharp departure from the department's investigations under former President Joe Biden.

The Democrat's administration interpreted Title IX to include LGBTQ+ protections, though the policy was later overturned by a federal judge.

“Let me be clear: it is a new day in America, and under President Trump, (the Office for Civil Rights) will not tolerate discrimination of any kind,” said Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, in a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Public Schools said in a statement that the bathroom was converted as a result of a student-led process, and it is designed with 12-foot-tall partitions for privacy and security.

“This restroom serves all students, including those who may feel uncomfortable in gender-specific facilities and aligns with our values of supporting every student,” said Scott Pribble, a spokesperson for Denver Public Schools. He added that East High School also has restrooms for male and female students.

Brett Sokolow, the president of the Association of Title IX Administrators, said that questions about the restroom have not yet been tested.

“They are arguing that an all-gender restroom isn’t comparable to a single-gender restroom,” Sokolow said. “You’d have to establish that somehow you have a right to a single-sex bathroom, and while the Trump administration may believe that, I don’t know if that will be upheld by the courts.”

The Department of Education investigates thousands of Title IX complaints every year, mostly dealing with athletics. Nearly all cases have been resolved through voluntary resolutions with schools and colleges, though the agency has authority to terminate federal funding for institutions that violate civil rights laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2024 case, the department’s Office of Civil Rights investigated an undisclosed school district after a transgender middle schooler allegedly faced repeated harassment, including being told she was in the wrong bathroom. The district reached an agreement to end the case, adding staff training and inviting the student to join an LGBTQ outreach committee.

___

Associated Press reporter Collin Binkley in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

___

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Jesse Bedayn, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Ford government rebate cheques aren't clearing for some Ontarians

    Some Ontarians have run into roadblocks when cashing their $200 cheques from Premier Doug Ford's government.The "taxpayer rebate" cheques, as the government calls them, have been on their way to millions of Ontarians over the past few days. But after receiving their cheques in the mail, some Ontarians had trouble depositing their cheques and seeing the money show up in their accounts. Kristine Newton told CBC News she received her cheque on Jan. 21. She banks with Simplii Financial and deposited

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Trump’s Most-Hated Anchor Jim Acosta Is Leaving CNN Over Schedule Shift

    Jim Acosta, the acerbic CNN anchor who rose to prominence by sparring with President Donald Trump during his first administration, is reportedly planning to leave the network after he was offered a midnight slot in the cable news giant’s lineup. In a Monday edition of his newsletter Status, former CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy reports that the anchor has “signaled” in private conversations with associates that he plans to leave CNN after mulling over chief executive Mark Thompson’s schedu

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • Scott Jennings Is Dared by WaPo Reporter To Imitate Elon Musk's Salute On CNN

    Catherine Rampell tried to goad the GOP pundit into mimicking Musk's Nazi-like gesture to prove it was harmless.

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • ‘They’re Lying’: Michael Steele Sounds Alarm On 1 Thing Trump Appointees Keep Saying

    The former Republican National Committee chair called the three nominees, who are set for hearings this week, a “threat” to the country.

  • Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General

    The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."

  • Pennsylvania Lawmaker Forced to Resign After Repeating Elon Musk’s Salute

    A Republican official in Pennsylvania has been forced to resign after posting her own version of Elon Musk’s highly evocative salute from Donald Trump’s inauguration. Towamencin Township Supervisor Laura Smith posted a TikTok video in which she hit her chest three times and extended her arm out in front of her, similar to the salute Musk made during his speech after Trump’s inauguration, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “Just checking in on my friends who are struggling this week,” Smith, who

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

  • Google's Donald Trump-Inspired Move Has Critics Navigating Outrage

    Social media users charted their fury at the online search giant.

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Fired government watchdog: ‘So, Friday night I got an email’

    Mark Greenblatt, a former inspector general of the Department of the Interior, described the moment he learned he had been fired in an interview on Monday. “So, Friday night I got an email on my work phone, and I checked it,” Greenblatt told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “And on there was, it said White House notification.…

  • Maher, Gaetz tangle over election integrity: ‘Don’t give me bulls‑‑‑!’

    Comedian Bill Maher and former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange over President Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. “If you’re talking about the use of force to achieve your political goals, I think it’s somewhat on topic,” Gaetz said while appearing on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast and…