US Education Department probes Denver schools over all-gender bathroom

Brad Brooks
Updated ·2 min read
A gender-neutral bathroom sign

By Brad Brooks

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Education said on Tuesday it was investigating whether the Denver school system discriminated against women and girls by converting a female bathroom into one for all genders.

Gender in schools has been a key issue for U.S. President Donald Trump and a hot-button topic around the country.

The department said Denver's East High School "now has an exclusive restroom for male students and no restroom for female students on its second floor."

The department also said it received reports of all-gender restrooms in at least two other Denver schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Public Schools spokesperson Scott Pribble said the school system was aware of the investigation.

"This bathroom was added as the result of a student-led process that reflects our commitment to inclusivity and student voice, leadership, and empowerment, providing a welcoming space for all," Pribble said in a statement.

He added that the all-gender bathroom has stalls with 12-foot-tall partitions for privacy and serves all students, including those "who may feel uncomfortable in gender-specific facilities."

Craig Trainor, an official in the education department's civil rights office, said, "Let me be clear: it is a new day in America, and under President Trump, (we) will not tolerate discrimination of any kind."

In a letter to Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero, Trainor cited Title IX of 1972 education law amendments as the basis for the investigation. The law prohibits "discrimination on the basis of sex" by education programs that receive federal money.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Trump took office on Jan. 20, he declared the federal government would only recognize two sexes - male and female. A lawsuit filed on Tuesday challenges a Trump executive order targeting transgender military members.

Earlier this month, a federal judge in Kentucky struck down an initiative of former President Joe Biden that barred discrimination by schools and colleges, ruling that Title IX permits sex-specific bathrooms, dorms and other facilities.

If found to have violated Title IX, a school can face penalties including loss of federal funding but settlements have historically been more common.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Colorado; editing by Donna Bryson, Bill Berkrot and Cynthia Osterman)

Latest Stories

  • Denver shelters for LGBTQ+ people worried about impact of Trump's two-gender executive order

    At The Gathering Place in Denver, the focus is primarily on women, children and gender diverse people.

  • Two Gender Executive Order Signed by President Trump: Explained

    President Donald Trump's executive order essentially eliminates all genders other than male and female amongst other topics. We spoke with a civil rights attorney to better understand what this means.

  • Unseasonably mild weather wreaking havoc on N.W.T. winter roads

    Unseasonably mild weather across much of the Northwest Territories over the past week has done serious damage to some of the territory's winter roads, including the Mackenzie Valley winter road, which was expected to see one of its busiest seasons ever this year.Délı̨nę resident Caroline Yukon travelled on the Mackenzie Valley winter road from Délı̨nę to Yellowknife this past weekend. She said that many parts of the road were slushy, and in some areas she could see the ground."Its very unusual,"

  • Kash Patel’s podcast persona: Staunch Trump defender and fierce critic of the FBI he could soon lead

    Kash Patel, president Donald Trump’s nominee to head the FBI, will be seated for what is expected to be a grueling Senate Confirmation hearing on Thursday.

  • Walz image altered to make his arm stick out in salute | Fact check

    The image is altered. Footage taken at a Pennsylvania rally shows Walz raising his hand to wave at the audience. He didn't perform a Nazi salute.

  • Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slams Trump funding freeze as “stupid, baboonish, childish”

    Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned Trump’s freeze on federal funds that state officials say put nearly $2 billion per month for police, health and childcare programs in limbo. (AP video: Mark Vancleave)

  • White House press secretary channels Trump at first briefing

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made her briefing debut on Tuesday, where she sparred with reporters over a federal freeze on grants and made clear that President Donald Trump himself will be the administration's main messenger. "The president is the best spokesperson that this White House has, and I can assure you that you'll be hearing from both him and me as much as possible," Leavitt told a packed briefing room. Trump and his team have shown an eagerness to swamp the news media with the Republican president's brash presence on a daily basis since he took office on Jan. 20.

  • U.S. Education Department investigating Denver Public Schools over all-gender bathroom

    DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Education Department said it is investigating Denver Public Schools for alleged discrimination after the district converted a girl’s restroom on the second floor of East High School into an all-gender restroom while leaving the other bathroom exclusively for male students.

  • Expect heavy snow, changing road conditions in Waterloo region and area, winter travel advisory warns

    Up to 10 cm of snow is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday and driving conditions could change quickly as an Alberta clipper moves through Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory Tuesday afternoon."Snow will quickly move into the area from the northwest this afternoon then continue tonight as an Alberta clipper low moves through. Snow will taper to flurries by Wednesday morning," the weather advisory says."Motorists should expect

  • TTC takes 56 bus stops out of service as winter weather travel advisory issued for city

    The TTC took 56 bus stops out of service on Tuesday night after a winter weather travel advisory was issued for Toronto and surrounding regions.Road conditions prompted the move, the TTC said in a post on X, "We know this will be inconvenient for some customers, but their safety, and the safety of our operators is paramount," the TTC said.Environment Canada said in its advisory that snowfall is expected to create hazardous winter driving conditions. Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump’s New Attack Dog Turns Demure Press Briefing into MAGA Gone Wild

    Pro-MAGA news organizations are being welcomed into the White House in a sweeping move to transform the coverage Donald Trump receives in the media. More than 440 press passes revoked by the Biden administration—many of them from right-leaning organizations—will be restored under Trump. Once banished conservative outlets like The Daily Signal and the One America News Network, both longtime supporters of the president, could now get front-row seats.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • Canada's border security package welcome but comes late, Republican senator says

    WASHINGTON — As Canada makes its case for enhanced border security to U.S. President Donald Trump's top security picks, a prominent Republican senator says Canada’s recent investment announcement was tardy but welcome.

  • Scott Jennings Is Dared by WaPo Reporter To Imitate Elon Musk's Salute On CNN

    Catherine Rampell tried to goad the GOP pundit into mimicking Musk's Nazi-like gesture to prove it was harmless.

  • Opinion - Trump tells federal employees, ‘You’re fired!’ But wait — not so fast.

    The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • Latin American leaders are learning how to handle Trump. Colombia’s president showed how not to do it

    A simmering diplomatic stand-off over deportation flights spilled onto social media Sunday, threatening the once close relationship between the US and Colombia and further exposing the anxiety many feel in Latin America towards a second Trump presidency.