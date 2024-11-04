US Election 2024 LIVE: Harris rally moved over 'safety concerns' as VP and Trump in final push for votes

A Democrat rally due to be held in Pittsburgh on Monday evening has reportedly been moved to a new venue after “safety concerns” were identified by the Secret Service.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are preparing to make their final pitches for the US presidency with the result of the election seemingly hanging in the balance.

Democrat Vice President Harris was due to stage a rally at Point State Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but the event has reportedly been moved to the Heinz History Centre after the Secret Service flagged the original venue as "unsafe" according to reports.

The rivals are piling their effort into a handful of swing states set to determine to who will be handed the keys to the White House after Tuesday’s vote.

Ms Harris’ final rally in Pennsylvania will feature the likes of Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey. Trump, meanwhile, is planning to carry out four rallies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and finally Michigan.

Opinions polls suggest the result is on a knife-edge although Ms Harris was handed a boost over the weekend with one survey giving her an unlikely lead in Iowa.

Harris Pittsburgh rally moved over safety concerns

10:58 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Kamala Harris was due to stage a rally at Point State Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this evening but the event has reportedly been moved to a new location over safety concerns.

The Secret Service is said to have flagged the original venue as "unsafe" according to reports. The rally will now reportedly take place at the Heinz History Center.

It was in Pennsylvania that Trump was subjected to an assassination attempt in July.

Harris appeals to Black and Arab voters during rallies in battleground Michigan

10:22

While Trump embraced violent rhetoric at a rally in Pennsylvania yesterday, his Democrat rival Kamala Harris made her closing pitch for the US presidency at a historically Black church and to Arab Americans in battleground Michigan.

"In just two days we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come," Harris told parishioners at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ in Detroit. "We must act. It's not enough to only pray; not enough to just talk."

Kamala Harris speaking in East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday (REUTERS)

Later in a rally in East Lansing, Michigan, she addressed the state's 200,000 Arab Americans, starting her speech with a nod to civilian victims of Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

"This year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon, it is devastating. And as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza," Harris said to applause.

Harris during her rally at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan (REUTERS)

Many Arab and Muslim Americans as well as anti-war activist groups have condemned US support for Israel amid the tens of thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza and Lebanon, and the displacement of millions. Israel says it is targeting militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump visited Dearborn, Michigan, the heart of the Arab American community, on Friday and vowed to end the conflict in the Middle East without saying how.

Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Michigan, on November 3 (AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Harris has largely stopped mentioning Mr Trump at her rallies. She is promising to solve problems and seek consensus, while sounding an almost exclusively optimistic tone reminiscent of her campaign's opening days when she embraced "the politics of joy" and the campaign theme "Freedom".

Speaking at Michigan State University in East Lansing yesterday, she said: "From the very start, our campaign has not been about being against something, it is about being for something.”

Trump calls US 'crooked' as he renews false claims about Democrats 'cheating'

09:56 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

At his rally in Lancaster, Pennsylvania yesterday, Trump also revived falsehoods about elections and argued that he can only lose to Democrat Kamala Harris if he is cheated, even though polls suggest a very tight race.

"It's a crooked country," Trump railed to his crowd on a chilly airport tarmac, returning to the grievance that defined the early days of his campaign.

"They'll want to put you in jail because you want to make it straight. Think of it, think of it. They cheat in elections and you call them on it and they want to put you in jail."

Trump was indicted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in both Washington and Georgia.

Some of his allies, notably former chief strategist Steve Bannon, have encouraged Trump to prematurely declare victory on Tuesday night after polls close even if the race is too early to call.

That's what Trump did four years ago, kicking off months of denial and lies that culminated in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

Trump gave conspiracy-laden speech at Sunday rally

09:53 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

At a rally at Lancaster Airport, Pennsylvania, yesterday, Donald Trump delivered a profane and conspiracy-laden speech - talking about reporters being shot and suggesting he "shouldn't have left" the White House after his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

At his first of three rallies on Sunday, he frequently abandoned his teleprompter with off-the-cuff remarks in which he denounced opinion polls showing movement for Harris.

The former president repeatedly cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and resurrected old grievances after trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

He intensified his verbal attacks on what he cast as a "demonic" Democratic Party and the American media, steering his rally at one point to the topic of violence against the press.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, on Sunday (AP)

He noted the ballistic glass that is used to protect him at outdoor events after a gunman's assassination attempt in July and pointed to openings between the panels.

"I have this piece of glass here," he said. "But all we have really over here is the fake news. And to get me, somebody would have to shoot through the fake news. And I don't mind that so much."

Facing criticism for suggesting violence against the media, Trump's campaign later played down his comments.

Donald Trump departs a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on November 3 (Getty Images)

"The President's statement about protective glass placement has nothing to do with the Media being harmed, or anything else," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Instead he claimed that Trump was suggesting that reporters were in "great danger themselves, and should have had a glass protective shield, also. There can be no other interpretation of what was said. He was actually looking out for their welfare, far more than his own!"

Where will the candidates spend Election Day?

09:26 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Trump will likely spend the very early hours of Election Day in Michigan, where he is scheduled to hold a final late-night rally in Grand Rapids tonight, as has become his tradition.

The Republican candidate plans to spend the rest of tomorrow in Florida, where he is expected to vote in person - despite previously saying he would vote early. He's scheduled to hold a campaign watch party in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Harris plans to attend an Election Night party at Howard University in Washington - a historically Black university where she graduated with a degree in economics and political science in 1986 and was an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Aside from Howard, she has no public schedule announced for Election Day.

Harris said Sunday that she had "just filled out" her mail-in ballot and it was "on its way to California."

How long will it take to know the winner?

09:11 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Election Day in the United States is now often considered election week as each state follows its own rules and practices for counting ballots — not to mention the legal challenges — that can delay the results.

But the truth is, nobody knows how long it will take for the winner to be announced this time.

In 2020, The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner on Saturday afternoon — four days after polls closed.

But even then, The AP called North Carolina for Trump 10 days after Election Day and Georgia for Biden 16 days later after hand recounts.

Four years earlier, the 2016 election was decided just hours after most polls closed. The AP declared Trump the winner on election night (at 2.29am on the East Coast).

This time, both campaigns believe the race is extremely close across the seven swing states that are expected to decide the election, barring a major surprise: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The size of the map and the tightness of the race make it hard to predict when a winner could be declared.

Result 'will shape the direction of the world economy for the next for years' says Deutsche Bank

08:59 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The dollar has fallen and stocks are struggling this morning as investors tread carefully ahead of tomorrow’s election, which will be of great consequence for the global economy.

"Tomorrow will shape the direction of the world economy and geopolitics for the next four years," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote.

They cautioned that "there remains a large degree of uncertainty around both the result, including the very tight House (of Representatives) race, and when we will know it."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, eased 0.3% to 103.63 this morning.

The dollar slid against a host of European and Asian currencies, losing 0.6% against the euro to $1.090. It also tracked down 0.6% against the Japanese yen to 152.11 and 0.5% against China's yuan in the onshore market .

The dollar's decline may be linked to a poll that showed Harris taking a surprise 3-point lead in Iowa, thanks largely to her popularity among female voters, dealers said.

European stocks were flat in early trading, with British shares the outlier, adding 0.4%. Wall Street was heading for slim gains, with Nasdaq futures rising 0.2% and S&P 500 futures up 0.1%.

Americans in London 'may help sway swing states' as Trump v Harris US election tight

08:15

The US president race between Harris and Trump is so close that Americans living in London could help sway key states which could decide the outcome of the election, say leading experts.

John Scardino, UK vice chair of Democrats Abroad, has stressed that overseas US voters can “punch above their weight” as while they are relatively small in numbers they can still influence the outcome in swing states such as Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina.

The showdown between Trump and Harris is predicted to go down to the wire as so many of the swing states are so close, according to the polls.

“Democrats Abroad has been working our butts off to go out and find every American that we possibly can in the UK,” Mr Scardino told BBC London Politics.

“Overseas voters sort of punch above their weight because our numbers aren’t big but the impact is huge.

“In Georgia in 2020, there were 18,000 overseas votes that went for Biden helping him win that state by 11,000 votes.

“So out of five million votes overall that were cast in the state, he won by a margin of just 11,000.”

Read more here.

Election result will be historic, whoever wins

07:54 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Whoever is elected president following Election Day tomorrow, it will be a historic outcome.

A Trump victory would make him the first incoming president to have been indicted and convicted of a felony, after his hush-money trial in New York.

He will gain the power to end other federal investigations that are still pending against him. Trump would also become the second president in history to win non-consecutive White House terms, after Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

Donald Trump (AP)

Meanwhile Harris is vying to become the first woman, first Black woman, and first person of South Asian descent to reach the Oval Office, four years after she broke the same barriers in national office by becoming President Joe Biden's second in command.

The vice president ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket after Biden's disastrous performance in a June debate set into motion his withdrawing from the race. That was just one of a series of convulsions that have hit this year's dramatic campaign.

Kamala Harris (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump survived by millimeters a bullet fired at him by a would-be assassin, at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. His Secret Service detail foiled a second attempt in September when a gunman had set up a rifle as Trump golfed at one of his courses in Florida.

A look ahead: Harris and Trump to make furious last-day push on Election Day eve

07:44 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

About 77 million Americans already have also cast their votes early, but Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will both be out today pushing for many millions more supporters to turn out and vote for them tomorrow.

Harris will spend all of today in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes offer the largest prize among the states expected to determine the Electoral College outcome.

The vice president and Democratic nominee will visit working-class areas including Allentown and end with a late-night Philadelphia rally that includes Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey.

Trump plans four rallies in three states today, beginning in Raleigh, North Carolina and stopping twice in Pennsylvania with events in Reading and Pittsburgh.

The Republican nominee and former president will then end his campaign the way he ended the first two - with a late night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, tonight.

Live coverage begins

07:37 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to The Standard’s US election live blog.

Election Day is nearly upon us.

As the world waits to find out whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump will be elected to the White House, we’ll be bringing you explainers, reaction, and everything you need to know.

Follow along for live updates throughout the next few days.