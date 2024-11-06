US Election 2024: Results so far as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris race for White House

Millions of Americans and people around the world are holding their breath as they await the result of US presidential election.

The outcome of Tuesday’s election battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican former president Donald Trump is sure to reverberate around the world.

Opinions polls in advance of the election could hardly separate the pair while the bookmakers, perhaps mindful of his shock White House victory in 2016, gave Trump a slender advantage.

With voting happening over four different time zones, the first polls closed at 12am GMT on Wednesday morning and the last will close at 6am GMT on early on Wednesday.

The winning candidate needs to reach a majority in the Electoral College.

The numbers in the Electoral College for each state are apportioned depending on how many people they send to Congress.

That means each state gets two senators, and a figure for the House of Representatives tied to their population.

That means that California, the most populous state, gets 54 votes in the Electoral College and the least populated (such as Alaska and Wyoming) get three.

There are 538 electors in total, and the magic number needed to secure the White House is 270.

US elections in the past have seen the winner emerge early on Wednesday morning.

However the 2020 election only saw Joe Biden confirmed as the victor over Trump four days after polling day.

Here are the results of the 2024 US Election so far (according to results reported and calls made by the AP news agency):

State by state results here................

Indiana - Donald Trump

Kentucky - Donald Trump

Vermont - Kamala Harris

West Virginia - Donald Trump

Alabama - Donald Trump

Connecticut - Kamala Harris

Florida - Donald Trump

Maryland - Kamala Harris

Massachusetts - Kamala Harris

Mississippi - Donald Trump

Oklahoma - Donald Trump

Rhode Island - Kamala Harris

South Carolina - Donald Trump

Tennessee - Donald Trump

Arkansas - Donald Trump

New Jersey - Kamala Harris

Delaware - Kamala Harris

Illinois - Kamala Harris

Wyoming - Donald Trump

North Dakota - Donald Trump

South Dakota - Donald Trump

New York - Kamala Harris

Louisiana - Donald Trump

Ohio - Donald Trump

Texas - Donald Trump

Missouri - Donald Trump

Montana - Donald Trump

Utah - Donald Trump

Colorado - Kamala Harris