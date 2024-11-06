US Election 2024: Results so far as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris race for White House
Millions of Americans and people around the world are holding their breath as they await the result of US presidential election.
The outcome of Tuesday’s election battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and the Republican former president Donald Trump is sure to reverberate around the world.
Opinions polls in advance of the election could hardly separate the pair while the bookmakers, perhaps mindful of his shock White House victory in 2016, gave Trump a slender advantage.
With voting happening over four different time zones, the first polls closed at 12am GMT on Wednesday morning and the last will close at 6am GMT on early on Wednesday.
The winning candidate needs to reach a majority in the Electoral College.
The numbers in the Electoral College for each state are apportioned depending on how many people they send to Congress.
That means each state gets two senators, and a figure for the House of Representatives tied to their population.
That means that California, the most populous state, gets 54 votes in the Electoral College and the least populated (such as Alaska and Wyoming) get three.
There are 538 electors in total, and the magic number needed to secure the White House is 270.
US elections in the past have seen the winner emerge early on Wednesday morning.
However the 2020 election only saw Joe Biden confirmed as the victor over Trump four days after polling day.
Here are the results of the 2024 US Election so far (according to results reported and calls made by the AP news agency):
State by state results here................
Indiana - Donald Trump
Kentucky - Donald Trump
Vermont - Kamala Harris
West Virginia - Donald Trump
Alabama - Donald Trump
Connecticut - Kamala Harris
Florida - Donald Trump
Maryland - Kamala Harris
Massachusetts - Kamala Harris
Mississippi - Donald Trump
Oklahoma - Donald Trump
Rhode Island - Kamala Harris
South Carolina - Donald Trump
Tennessee - Donald Trump
Arkansas - Donald Trump
New Jersey - Kamala Harris
Delaware - Kamala Harris
Illinois - Kamala Harris
Wyoming - Donald Trump
North Dakota - Donald Trump
South Dakota - Donald Trump
New York - Kamala Harris
Louisiana - Donald Trump
Ohio - Donald Trump
Texas - Donald Trump
Missouri - Donald Trump
Montana - Donald Trump
Utah - Donald Trump
Colorado - Kamala Harris