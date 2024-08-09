US election 2024 timeline: All the key campaign dates

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are slated to go head to head in November

Donald Trump will likely face Kamala Harris in the 2024 race for the White House after an eventful start to the campaign.

Joe Biden pulled out of the race after intense pressure after his disastrous first debate with Trump.

The first TV debate between Ms Harris and Trump is due to take place on September 10, a few days before states with the longest in-person polling periods open for early voting.

But, the 2024 timetable is also complicated by the blizzard of litigation faced by Mr Trump, who has had to juggle campaigning with a series of court appearances.

Earlier this year, the former president was convicted on all 34 charges of falsifying business records in the first of four separate criminal cases he is facing.



Mr Trump’s conviction in New York has plunged the US into uncharted legal territory and has threatened to overshadow the height of the election campaign.



The dates for the remaining three trials have been rearranged multiple times and it is possible that some or all of them will not have started by election day in November.



Here The Telegraph gives you a comprehensive overview of all the key dates coming up.

Donald Trump during the Official Pro-Am Tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10 - TIMOTHY A. CLARY

August 19-22

The Democratic National Convention takes place in Chicago.

September 10

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will go head to head for the first time in a debate hosted by ABC News. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not likely to be involved, unless he can meet the minimum threshold of 15 per cent in four national polls.

September 20

Early in-person voting opens in Minnesota, South Dakota and Virginia. In the weeks that follow, the window will open in all but a handful of states that do not offer early in-person voting.

November 5

Election day.

December 10

The Safe Harbour Deadline – when states have to settle any disputes over who is sent to the Electoral College, the body that formally casts the votes to decide the outcome of the election.

December 16

Electors meet in their state capitals to formally cast their votes for the Electoral College.

Rioters storming the captiol on Jan 6 2020 - Jose Luis Magana

January 6

The formal counting of votes in the Electoral College takes place at a joint session of Congress.

Following the 2020 census, Texas gained two electoral votes while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon each gained one.

California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia each lost one.

It will be the first formal counting of the votes on Jan 6 since the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

January 20

Inauguration Day. The president-elect will be sworn into office.

