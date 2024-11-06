US election results: Ask our Washington correspondent anything as Trump wins crucial battleground states

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Eric Garcia, The Independent’s senior Washington correspondent.

The results of the 2024 presidential election have started to trickle in, following a historic and deeply contested race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

With a backdrop of such heightened political polarization, the outcome of this election will shape the next phase of American governance – and naturally, there are questions about what comes next.

Trump appears poised for a second term after winning three major battleground states shortly after polls closed.

Harris’s path to the required 270 Electoral College votes narrowed as she lost North Carolina, Georgia by and Pennsylvania. Votes are still being counted in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

In Palm Beach, Trump supporters celebrated, as he took the stage with his family and vice-presidential nominee JD Vance, calling the election result “the greatest political movement of all time.”

A Trump victory raises questions about his agenda for a second term and whether he will continue with the divisive rhetoric that marked his campaign. Addressing his supportters, he promised to “help our country heal” and “fix everything” about it, declaring a “golden age for America.”

What does a Trump win mean for America’s future? How would Trump approach his policy goals within a divided political landscape? And what are the social and political implications of Trump’s continued influence?

In this question-and-answer session, we’ll explore the election’s key takeaways, examine the potential impact on policy and governance under Trump, ponder what went wrong for Harris and discuss what these results might signal for the future of American politics.

If you have a question about the election results and what they mean for the years ahead, submit it now or join me live for our “Ask Me Anything” event between November 6 and 8 – I’ll be checking in periodically to answer questions as the outcome of the election becomes clearer.

