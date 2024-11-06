US election results: Ask our Washington correspondent anything as Trump wins crucial battleground states

Eric Garcia
·2 min read
It has been a deeply contested race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (Getty)
It has been a deeply contested race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (Getty)

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Eric Garcia, The Independent’s senior Washington correspondent.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A click here.

The results of the 2024 presidential election have started to trickle in, following a historic and deeply contested race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

With a backdrop of such heightened political polarization, the outcome of this election will shape the next phase of American governance – and naturally, there are questions about what comes next.

Trump appears poised for a second term after winning three major battleground states shortly after polls closed.

Harris’s path to the required 270 Electoral College votes narrowed as she lost North Carolina, Georgia by and Pennsylvania. Votes are still being counted in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

In Palm Beach, Trump supporters celebrated, as he took the stage with his family and vice-presidential nominee JD Vance, calling the election result “the greatest political movement of all time.”

A Trump victory raises questions about his agenda for a second term and whether he will continue with the divisive rhetoric that marked his campaign. Addressing his supportters, he promised to “help our country heal” and “fix everything” about it, declaring a “golden age for America.”

What does a Trump win mean for America’s future? How would Trump approach his policy goals within a divided political landscape? And what are the social and political implications of Trump’s continued influence?

In this question-and-answer session, we’ll explore the election’s key takeaways, examine the potential impact on policy and governance under Trump, ponder what went wrong for Harris and discuss what these results might signal for the future of American politics.

If you have a question about the election results and what they mean for the years ahead, submit it now or join me live for our “Ask Me Anything” event between November 6 and 8 – I’ll be checking in periodically to answer questions as the outcome of the election becomes clearer.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Latest Stories

  • Are there any election results yet? When to expect each state to start reporting.

    Tuesday night we could start seeing results in one of the most tightly contested presidential elections in recent history. These states polls' close the soonest.

  • US election dates: When is polling and results?

    When is the US election? What are the key battleground states? What happens on election day? What time do polls open? What time does polling end? When do we get election results? Your hour-by-hour guide

  • Abortion a key issue for American students in London

    Students at the Richmond American University in West London have cast their vote in the US presidential election. Many said they voted for Kamala Harris because of her stance on women's rights and the economy, but one Donald Trump voter said she does not agree with Harris' views on abortion.

  • The Trump trade vs. the Harris trade: The areas of the market that could move big depending on who wins

    Interest rate-sensitive areas of the market and cryptocurrencies are among some of the areas expected to see big moves based on who wins the presidential election.

  • Jonathan Karl's 2024 Election Day insights

    ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl shares what he’s heard from the Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigns ahead of Election Day.

  • The first votes of the election end in a tie

    STORY: :: All six voters of a tiny New Hampshire town gather to cast the first votes of the U.S. election ::November 5, 2024 ::Dixville Notch, New Hampshire :: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump received three votes each in a reflection of the tight race this year ::Annmarie Pintal, Dixville Notch voter "I think New Hampshire is a purple state, and I think it's very divided." ::Leslie Otten, Dixville Notch voter “I have been a Republican most of my life, but I find myself in conflict with the Republican Party at this time. So as an American, I pledge allegiance to the flag. I pledge allegiance to the Bill of Rights, to the Constitution, to the laws of our country. I don't pledge allegiance to the president.” At midnight, the town's six registered voters gathered at the Tillotson Room of the Balsams Resort to cast the first votes on Election Day. Residents have cast the first ballots here for the last 60 years. In the 2020 election, only five residents cast their vote in this small community located in the northern White Mountains near the Canadian border. New Hampshire state law allows towns, or unincorporated communities like Dixville Notch to open their polls at midnight and close them shortly after only if they can prove that everyone who wanted to vote was able to. This year's vote in Dixville Notch was notable, with a tie between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, each receiving three votes.

  • 5 things to know for Nov. 5: Election Day, Boeing, Tropical Storm Rafael, Power plant plot, Teacher scandal

    CNN’s 5 Things brings you the news you need to know every morning.

  • Tiny town delivers 3-3 tie in first US election result

    The six residents of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, deliver a fitting result for the neck-and-neck race.

  • Emotional Van Jones Breaks Down Over Trump ‘Nightmare’ Ahead

    CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m

  • Live election results 2024: Trump wins Pennsylvania as victory nears

    Follow Yahoo News' round-the-clock coverage of this year's election.

  • First Results Are In: Could Dixville Notch Hint Harris Has the Big Mo?

    There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of

  • 'Oh My God': Nicolle Wallace Says JD Vance Just 'Effed Up' Big Time

    The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.

  • Dr. Phil Endorsed Donald Trump In “Act Of Rebellion” After Claiming He Was Snubbed By Kamala Harris; Says He Will “Never Tell” Who Has His Vote

    Dr. Phil McGraw appeared to endorse Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New York City last month, but has now revealed he did so in an “act of rebellion” against Kamala Harris. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the television presenter claimed he had been snubbed by the Harris campaign after offering to take …

  • Nate Silver Gives Up on His Prediction Model in Middle of Election Night

    Statistics guru Nate Silver has thrown in the towel early this election night. Silver, 46, shared an update to his popular Substack just before 10:30 p.m. to announce he was pulling his prediction model, in part because it wasn’t “capturing the story of this election night well.” “Something like The New York Times Needle is a much better product,” he conceded.

  • Trump wins Pennsylvania, all but assuring that he will win the 2024 election

    Kamala Harris' path has all but slammed shut as Donald Trump is close to an electoral landslide.

  • Trump Supporters In Garbage Bags Stumped When Comedian Points Out Their Logic Is Trash

    “I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.

  • Ivanka Trump Shared 17 ‘Truths’ On Election Eve And Critics Responded As 1

    Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.

  • Election Latest: The Big Wins Keep Coming for Trump

    Republicans regained control of the U.S. Senate on Election Night to end a four-year stretch in the minority. The flip was brought by a pair of big Election Day wins. The first came in Ohio, which elected Bernie Moreno, a Republican, to replace Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). The second saw Jim Justice, a Republican governor, win in his native West Virginia to take the seat left by the retiring Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV).

  • Michael Moore Makes Bold Election Prediction

    Michael Moore made a final-hour prediction that Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election, as he declared Donald Trump‘s White House prospects “toast.” “The gift that the Trump campaign keeps giving us, I don’t think they realized, I don’t think they really are in touch with where the majority of Americans are at,” he told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday. “The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with eac

  • Christie says he would bet ‘about five bucks’ on Harris

    Former New Jersey governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said he would “bet about five bucks” on Vice President Harris winning the presidential election during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I’d bet about five bucks on Harris today. For a guy from New Jersey, that’s not a lot of conviction,” Christie said, per…