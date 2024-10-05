US elections explainer: The seven battleground states to watch in 2024

While more than 240 million Americans are eligible to vote in 2024, a relatively small number will actually decide the election. Voters in just seven swing states are likely to determine whether Vice President Kamala Harris or former president Donald Trump will be the next occupant of the White House. But several factors are making these battlegrounds too close to call.

Just a few thousand votes in key swing states will determine whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump wins the White House. While many states are reliably “red” (Republican) or “blue” (Democrat), some switch loyalties from year to year. The seven states won by fewer than 3 percentage points in 2020 are also likely to be close this November 5: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The state of Pennsylvania is attracting much of the attention, given that it is one of the states that make up the Trump “firewall”: if he wins Pennsylvania along with Georgia and North Carolina, he likely wins the White House.

But Pennsylvania once counted among the reliable Democratic “blue wall” states. If Harris were to lose Pennsylvania, she faces an uphill battle: She must then win either Georgia or North Carolina (to destroy Trump’s firewall) and either Arizona or Nevada – as well as both Michigan and Wisconsin.

An indirect vote



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

The '13 keys': How one historian has predicted almost every recent US election

Trump says he will not run again if he loses November presidential election

Kamala Harris riles a defensive Donald Trump in heated US presidential debate