US Embassy in London locked down after ‘loud bang’ as armed police swoop on suspect package

Millie Cooke and Angus Thompson
·3 min read

Police have detonated a suspicious package found near the US Embassy in central London in a controlled explosion that caused a “loud bang”.

Armed officers from Met Police arrived at the building in Nine Elms after reports of a suspicious package on Friday morning, before 10am.

The embassy was immediately placed on lockdown as a police unit carried out a controlled explosion of the item within a cordoned area.

People who had been queuing up for visa appointments were locked inside for more than an hour before being sent home while staff remained inside as officers searched the area.

Firefighters are among the emergency responders on the scene at the US Embassy in Nine Elms (Millie Cooke)
In a statement posted on social media platform X at about 10am, Metropolitan Police said cordons would remain in place as investigations into the package were ongoing.

“We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers,” the post said.

The embassy is in a high-rise, residential area close to the Thames, with the cordons meaning people who live in the area have been unable to get back into their homes.

Firefighters are also at the scene, as well as the dog squad, with dozens of people - many of them people who were attending the building for visa interviews - told to stay behind barriers while authorities responded.

Kevin Tinkler from Aberdeen told the Independent he had been waiting outside for two hours. “There’s been a definite lack of information from the police. The only piece of information I’ve been given was that I was advised to come back another day and rebook the appointment,” Mr Tinkler.

Another bystander, Jim Prevot, said there were a few hundred people inside having visas processed while the incident was unfolding.

One woman at the scene, who did not want to be named, said she and a companion had been in the building for about three hours. “We didn’t hear anything, it was very calm and chilled in there,” she said. “The cafe stayed open and the amazing thing was they continued processing visa applications throughout the morning. They handled it really well.”

The Met Police dog section is also combing the vicinity (Millie Cooke)
A woman who gave her name as Kawtar said she was in the embassy since 8 am. “Honestly it was calm inside, but we got told we shouldn’t be outside. I’m only now figuring out that something is going on, because nobody knew what was going on,” she said.

The US Embassy said in a statement on X police were investigating the package left outside the building. “Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available,” the embassy said.

The drama unfolded at the same time Gatwick Airport evacuated “a large part” of the South Terminal due to a security incident.

The Sussex airport confirmed the news in a social media post, with passengers expected to face disruption to their flights. “A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident,” a statement read.

This is a breaking story - more to follow

