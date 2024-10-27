Is the US about to fall to authoritarianism? Here’s what crises in history tell us | Opinion

As my fellow University of Kansas classmates and I ambled into Fraser Hall and sat down for our first Political Science 101 class, the professor got our attention right off the bat: “The best form of government is a benevolent dictatorship,” said he. Mine were not the only eyes widened or jaw dropped.

After a dramatic pause to let the shock ripple through the room, he continued: “The problem is, it is a form of government that is unsustainable.”

Democracy is messy. It is cumbersome and slow moving. It is little wonder that citizens might occasionally yearn for a change in the way they are governed. Turn the levers of power over to a disrupter or a political outsider. More than a few living under democratic rule like the idea of a strong, capable, altruistic leader. In the early days of our republic, plenty of patriots were eager to anoint George Washington as king. Washington quashed that notion in his farewell address to the nation. As a result, the United States of America has been the model for democracies and the envy of nation-states throughout the world for nearly 250 years.

Let’s be clear: Authoritarianism is having its moment. The rise is a boon to those who wrest power away from democratically elected leaders. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro lost an election July 28, but remained in office while the winner, Edmundo Gonzalez, took asylum in Spain. Autocrats and their backers always seem to do well. Their countries and respective subjects? Not so much. Venezuela’s economy tanked and more than 7 million of its citizens fled the economic hardship and political repression.

Likewise, Russian President Vladimir Putin eliminated his competition in this past election. He has amassed untold fortunes while ruling over the world’s largest national land mass — with a gross domestic product that is less than that of the state of California’s. Russia’s central bank recently increased its lending rate to 18% to stem soaring inflation. The country is mired in a war in Ukraine that has cost 120,000 Russian lives.

Anne Applebaum, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist, provides clear evidence that autocracies throughout the world equate to brutal oppression, higher poverty levels, lower standards of living and fewer rights and liberties for citizens living under them. Applebaum’s clarion warnings appear in articles published in The Atlantic and two New York Times best-selling books on authoritarianism: “Autocracy Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World” and “Twilight of Democracy.” Her strong voice against autocracy harmonizes with other voices, such as ultra-conservative Liz Cheney, former Vice President Mike Pence, other long-standing traditional Republicans and a host of former Cabinet officials under Donald Trump.

The question being debated in homes, offices and gathering spots: Is America ready for an autocrat? Trump, with the backing of the Heritage Foundation (authors of Project 2025), is poised to become “dictator” on “Day 1,” in his own words.

With all due respect to Ms. Applebaum and others, I have a more sanguine view of U.S. politics in this moment for several reasons:

First, history is on American democracy’s side. Our nation has endured deep division and near collapse at least six times since the Revolutionary War: The violent Shays Rebellion in 1786 that revealed the failings of the Articles of Confederation and the adoption of a federalist leaning approach in its replacement, the U.S. Constitution; the War of 1812 (ended in 1815); the nullification crisis of 1832; the Civil War; the civil rights movement of the 1960s and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Second, Americans are not nearly as divided as politicians, pollsters and various media figures make us out to be. Each of the aforementioned rakes in billions of dollars by stirring the pot and stoking fears in the electorate. There are stark differences among candidates for elective office — from local and state races to national ones, including the most powerful office in the land.

Third, the American economy is pretty good right now, with inflation moving downward and retirement portfolios at record highs.

We are a nation that likes to complain about our taxes and bureaucratic inefficiencies. That’s a good thing. We have choice. America will get it right.

Rick Hughey is a former owner of a marketing communications company, journalism school graduate and lifelong student of history and politics. He lives in Leawood, Kansas, in suburban Kansas City.