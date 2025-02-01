US federal websites scrub vaccine information and LGBTQ references

Kayla Epstein -
·4 min read
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. [Getty Images]

The Trump administration has scrubbed references to gender ideology and data on vaccines from many federal websites, including top public health agencies.

The move follows a Wednesday memo instructing agencies to end all "programs that use taxpayer money to promote gender ideology" and disable related information from websites by 17:00 EST (22:00GMT) on Friday.

Trump issued executive orders that banned diversity, equity, and inclusion in the government, as well as one that defined it as only recognising two sexes, male and female.

Asked by reporters on Friday if websites would be shut down to remove diversity-related content, he said: "If they want to scrub the websites, that's OK with me."

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading public health agencies appear to have culled webpages devoted to gender, sexually transmitted diseases, and LGBTQ health on saturday morning.

Several web pages for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now display error messages.

CDC webpages that previously contained such data on youth, transgender, and LGBTQ health contained "page not found" messages on Saturday morning.

The CDC serves as a critical repository for official government health data and vetted, reliable research.

The National Youth and Behavior Risk Survey, or YRBS, seems to have disappeared from its landing pages. The ongoing study focused on topics such as nutrition, mental health, physical activity, and sexual activity for young people.

The tool used to explore the data is now offline.

A version of the page, captured by the internet archive the WayBack Machine, shows the website was live as recently as mid-January.

ADVERTISEMENT

The archived pages show that one aspect of study included children who "felt that they were ever treated badly or unfairly because they are or people think they are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or questioning."

Another page dedicated to "Supporting LGBTQ+ Youth" was also not available on Saturday morning, though the page is archived by the WayBack Machine.

A page that collated data related to "Health Disparities Among LGBTQ Youth" also appears to be gone.

"Stigma, discrimination, and other factors put them at increased risk for negative health and life outcomes," an archived version of the page states.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the umbrella agency that oversees the Centers for Disease Control and other US public health agencies, also took down pages relating to diversity and inclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

A key page from the agency's Office of Civil Rights no longer appears to contain any information. The website for the office remains, but a reader who wishes to click on the "civil rights" page of the site will see nothing but an error message.

A screenshot of a Centers for Disease Control page that once led to research about LGBTQ youth.
A screenshot of a Centers for Disease Control page that once led to research about LGBTQ youth. [BBC]

On Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management sent a memo to agencies directing them to comply with an executive order dedicated to "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government (Defending Women)."

It instructed they should take down "all outward facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) that inculcate or promote gender ideology."

The memo also instructed staff to "review agency email systems such as Outlook and turn off features that prompt users for their pronouns."

ADVERTISEMENT

DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) programmes aim to promote participation in workplaces by people from a range of backgrounds.

Their backers say they address historical or ongoing discrimination and underrepresentation of certain groups, including racial minorities, but critics argue such programmes can themselves be discriminatory.

Critics of the executive orders warn they could have wide-reaching implications for scientific and medical research outside the government.

Earlier this week, a supplementary grant from the National Institutes of Health that helped research institutions to hire staff from diverse backgrounds abruptly expired on 24 January, 2025, long before it was set to close.

The CDC did not respond to BBC's request for comment about the grant's early expiration. A few days later, the link to the grant's information page led to an error message with a frowning emoji.

A staffer at the Department of Health and Human Services had previously told the BBC he feared programmes such as this grant would get the axe due to Trump's executive orders.

"Getting rid of that may hold a lot of weight in impacting the future of the scientific workforce," the employee said of the grant's elimination. "But it might be years or decades before we know how that will negatively impact science."

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has fired a group of prosecutors assigned to investigate the 6 January criminal cases, and also demanded the names of FBI agents involved in those same probes, according to CBS News, the BBC's US partner.

Latest Stories

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • 'Irony Is Dead': Lara Trump Slammed After Clueless Complaint About 'Competence'

    The president's daughter-in-law might've been the wrong person to deliver this message.

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • Why Trump’s Bid to Take Greenland Would Cause an Ozempic War

    Attention, kids and your overweight parents and grandparents: Your favorite toys and weight-loss drugs could be priced out of reach if Donald Trump is serious. Denmark’s defiant message to the president that Greenland is not for sale is raising fears that the cost of some of America’s favorite products could shoot through the roof. The Scandinavian island has a smaller population than New York City, but its imports to the United States include popular products like Lego and the weight-loss drugs

  • As crash victims' families start calling lawyers, Trump's words may be evidence in suits

    Families of the victims in Wednesday’s catastrophic airline collision could receive a boost in lawsuits from high-profile comments accepting blame.

  • 6 Changes That Could Come to Upper-Class Retirees’ Finances in the First Month of Trump’s Presidency

    Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...

  • White House, Emmer call for Jeffries to apologize

    The White House on Friday called for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to apologize for remarks pledging to push back against the Trump administration’s agenda. Jeffries at a press briefing stressed “the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that…

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • Bill Maher Commends Trump’s Response to ‘Stupid’ DC Crash Question

    Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi

  • Chrystia Freeland says Canada should target Elon Musk's Tesla in a tariff fight

    OTTAWA — Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa should target Tesla vehicles and U.S. alcohol as part of its tariff retaliation package to send a message that an attack on Canadian trade would not be cost-free for Trump's allies.

  • The U.S. is installing more rock barriers to target illegal border crossings. Will they work?

    In a Jan. 27 video taken in broad daylight, a group of men are seen laying down sheets of wood over a steep ditch. A black truck then drives over the wood and into British Columbia from Washington state.The group of five Romanian nationals, one of whom had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the U.S., were arrested, according to the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP — the latest of dozens of illegal vehicle crossings along the world's longest undefended border.Since 2023, 85 vehicles have

  • Trump's tariffs hit China hard before - this time, it's ready

    Trump has threatened a 10% levy from 1 February - but his campaign included 60% tariffs against Chinese imports.