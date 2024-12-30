US flag will still be at half-staff for Carter on Trump’s inauguration day

Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The timing of President Jimmy Carter’s death on Sunday means U.S. flags will be at half-staff on Trump’s inauguration day next month.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff for 30 days from the day of a current or former president’s death “on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions,” as codified in the Office of the Federal Register in 1954.

The flag will also be lowered for the same period of time at U.S. embassies, military facilities, naval vessels and stations, and other facilities abroad, states Proclamation 3044, signed by President Dwight Eisenhower.

Carter died Sunday at age 100, nearly two years after entering hospice care, at the home he had shared with wife Rosalynn Carter until her death last year.

Trump won the presidential election against Kamala Harris in November, setting the stage for a second term by stocking his cabinet with billionaires and television personalities. The ailing Carter had said last fall that he wanted to live long enough to vote for Harris.

The incoming president issued a statement on Truth Social upon Carter’s death that noted both his mixed presidential legacy and his patriotism.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country, and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans,” Trump said. “For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

President Biden has declared a national day of mourning to be held on Jan. 9, the day of Carter’s state funeral in Washington.

