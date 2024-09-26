US, France and allies call for 21-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

STORY: The U.S., France, and their allies called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire along the Israel-Lebanon border on Wednesday, while also supporting one in Gaza after emergency talks among the UN Security Council.

The ceasefire would apply to the Israel-Lebanon “Blue Line,” allowing both sides to seek a diplomatic solution, according to a senior official in the Biden administration.

The statement released by the White House said QUOTE:

"We call on all parties, including the governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary ceasefire immediately," and was backed by allies including Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the EU.

Earlier in the day Israel had expanded airstrikes in Lebanon, killing 72 people according to Lebanese health ministry statements - with a possible ground assault raising concerns of a wider war.

The senior Biden official said that Washington had been working for months to rein in hostilities between Israel and Lebanon and that it had been a focus of, quote, 'almost every discussion' President Joe Biden was having with world leaders this week.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati had addressed the UN Security Council earlier in the day.

"Lebanon today is victim to an enemy that is using electronic, cyber, sea and air attacks against us that could turn into a ground attack and set the stage for an all out regional war. I hope to return to my country armed with your explicit stance calling for the cessation of this aggression out of respect for the sovereignty and safety of my country.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon then defended his country's actions to the council:

"Israel does not seek a full scale war. We have made our desire for peace clear to all those who are not blinded by hatred and political agendas. However, Israel is under attack."

Meanwhile - Iran reiterated its support for Hezbollah, warning of further escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to arrive in New York on Thursday and address the U.N. General Assembly on Friday.