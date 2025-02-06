US government ships granted free Panama Canal passage after Trump threats

US government vessels will no longer pay fees to transit the Panama Canal, the State Department announced Wednesday. The move, following President Trump's pressure, is expected to save millions annually. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at the deal after Sunday's talks, citing US defense of the waterway as justification for the fee waiver.

The United States said Wednesday that its government vessels would be allowed to sail for free through the Panama Canal, following heavy pressure from President Donald Trump.

"US government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the US government millions of dollars a year," the State Department said in a post on social media platform X.

It was the first public announcement of promises hinted at by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that Panama offered concessions during his talks on Sunday.

Rubio said he had told Panama that it was unfair for the United States to be in a position to defend the vital waterway and also to be charged for its use.

Since winning the November US election, Trump has refused to rule out the use of force to seize the canal, through which 40 percent of US container traffic passes.

Trump and Rubio have complained about Chinese investment -- including ports on both sides of the canal -- and warned that Beijing could close the waterway to the United States in a crisis.

