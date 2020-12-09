US govt, states sue Facebook for 'predatory' conduct

·4 min read

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators on Wednesday sued to force a breakup of Facebook as 48 states and districts accused the company in a separate lawsuit of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors.

The antitrust lawsuits were announced by the Federal Trade Commission and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The FTC specifically asked a court to force Facebook sell off its Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.

“It’s really critically important that we block this predatory acquisition of companies and that we restore confidence to the market,” James said during a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

The FTC said Facebook has engaged in a “a systematic strategy” to eliminate its competition, including by purchasing smaller up-and-coming rivals like Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. James echoed that in her press conference, saying Facebook "used its monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users.”

The FTC fined Facebook $5 billion in 2019 for privacy violations and instituted new oversight and restrictions on its business. The fine was the largest the agency has ever levied on a tech company, although it had no visible impact on Facebook's business.

Facebook called the government actions “revisionist history” that punishes successful businesses and noted that the FTC cleared the Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions years ago. “The government now wants a do-over, sending a chilling warning to American business that no sale is ever final,” Facebook general counsel Jennifer Newstead said in a statement that echoed the company’s response to a recent congressional antitrust probe.

Facebook is the world’s biggest social network with 2.7 billion users and a company with a market value of nearly $800 billion whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the world’s fifth-richest individual and the most public face of Big Tech swagger.

James alleged Facebook had a practice of opening its site to third-party app developers, then abruptly cutting off developers that it saw as a threat. The lawsuit — which includes 46 states, Guam and the District of Columbia — accuses Facebook of anti-competitive conduct and using its market dominance to harvest consumer data and reap a fortune in advertising revenues.

“For years, Facebook has used its monopoly power as a social networking website to stifle competition and innovation and to sell alarming amounts of user data to make money, all at the expense of the many people who use its platform," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, who was on the executive committee of attorneys general conducting the investigation, said in a news release.

James said the coalition worked collaboratively with the FTC but noted the attorneys general conducted their investigation separately.

“Personal social networking is central to the lives of millions of Americans,” Ian Conner, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. “Facebook’s actions to entrench and maintain its monopoly deny consumers the benefits of competition. Our aim is to roll back Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition so that innovation and free competition can thrive.”

The suit alleges that Facebook executives including Zuckerberg, “quickly recognized that Instagram was a vibrant and innovative personal social network and an existential threat to Facebook’s monopoly power.”

Facebook paid $1 billion for Instagram, bolstering the social networking platform’s portfolio a month before its stock went public. At the time, the photo-sharing app had about 30 million users and wasn’t producing any revenue. Zuckerberg vowed both companies would be run independently, but over the years the services have become increasingly integrated. Users are now able to link accounts and share content across the platforms. Instagram now has more than 1 billion users worldwide.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging service, for $19 billion. When Facebook bought WhatsApp, it said it “fosters an environment where independent-minded entrepreneurs can build companies, set their own direction and focus on growth while also benefiting from Facebook’s expertise, resources and scale. This approach is working well with Instagram, and WhatsApp will operate in this manner.”

But in the coming years, the founders of both Instagram and WhatsApp left Facebook amid disagreements with Zuckerberg. Facebook has started to integrate Instagram and WhatsApp, most recently by linking the apps’ chat functions with its Messenger service. Such integration could make it more difficult to break off the companies.

NetChoice, a Washington trade association that includes Facebook as a member, quickly panned the lawsuits. The case for antitrust enforcement against Facebook “has never been weaker,” Netchoice vice-president Carl Szabo said in a statement, pointing to newer social services such as TikTok and Snapchat as rivals that could “overtake” older platforms.

“These lawsuits mark an important turning point in the battle to rein in Big Tech monopolies and to reinvigorate antitrust enforcement,” said Alex Harman, competition policy advocate for Public Citizen, a non-profit consumer advocacy group.

___

Sisak reported from New York. AP journalists Barbara Ortutay in Oakland, California, and Gary D. Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Marcy Gordon And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • So what is this oil shale being looked at near Hudson Bay, anyhow?

    Regina, Hudson Bay – The Dec. 1 Crown petroleum and natural gas public offering highlighted the sale of several leases for “oil shale” southwest of Hudson Bay, Sask. But what exactly is oil shale? Is it shale oil, like the Bakken? Is it oilsands like around Fort McMurray? Or is it something else? Melinda Yurkowski is the assistant chief geologist of Saskatchewan, working with the Saskatchewan Geological Survey, part of the Ministry of Energy and Resources. She explained by phone from Regina on Dec. 4, “It’s the younger brother of the source rock that generates oil and gas. Essentially it is very rich in organic sedimentary material called kerogen. And this kerogen, if it gets buried deep enough and has enough pressure to it, it will thermally crack, and it will convert itself to oil, and that’s where all the oil comes from. The oil shale rocks are immature, and they’re usually younger in age than oil-bearing formations.” In other words, the fluid within the rock has the prospect of becoming oil, and in natural processes, that could occur over the next tens of millions of years. But it is not oil yet. Where it has been developed around the world, oil shale is mined and then they “retort” it, which is heating to high-temperatures, to create a synthetic oil.  The oil shale rocks are exposed at some places on the surface near Hudson Bay. “They are exposed in some of the river cuts in the Pasquia Hills,” she said. Under the surface, they run from the Manitoba Escarpment (of which Riding Mountain National Park is the most obvious example) to Alberta, as far north as the Peace River Arch and as far south as Texas.  It is contiguous, for the most part. In Alberta, they are deep enough to form oil and gas “You can map it for the southern half of Saskatchewan, for sure,” Yurkowski explained.  These rocks were laid down at the bottom of a giant inland sea that covered most of the interior plains of the United States and Canada.  They are part of the Colorado Group, with formations running from the First White Speckled Shale to the Fish Scales formations.  Younger, here is a relative term. “We’re looking at 85 to 95 million years old,” she said. Oil shale is not oilsands, either. “Oil shales are rocks that have kerogen in it, so they’re organic-rich rocks. Oilsands are sandy rocks that has oil migrated into it,” she said. Yurkowski pointed out the only difference between the oilsands around Fort McMurray and the heavy oil produced from the Mannville formation near Lloydminster is the depth. It’s the same formation, but deeper at Lloydminster, where it is drilled as opposed to mined at the surface. “It’s the same thing,” she said.  Shale oil, such as what comes from the Bakken in North Dakota and southeast Saskatchewan, is oil produced from “tight” shale formations of rock. In the case of the Bakken, this is considered the “source rock,” where that oil originated, but it is deep and hot enough in the North Dakota “kitchen” to have “cooked” those kerogens into oil. That depth is not present at Hudson Bay, where the oil shale is just below the glacial till, i.e. the layer of the earth closest to the surface that was recently disturbed by glacial ice sheets.  Utah example Yurkowski said there has been a lot of work over the decades trying to extract oil from oil shale in Utah.  The Utah Geological Survey website describes oil shale this way: “Not to be confused with shale oil, which is oil produced via horizontal wells and hydraulic fracturing, oil shale must be heated to high temperatures to convert the organic matter (kerogen) into usable oil. “Shale is a fine-grained sedimentary rock composed of mud containing clays and silt-size particles of other minerals. Some shale can also contain significant amounts (5 per cent or more) of organic matter—the fossil remains of protozoans, microscopic animals, or plants—called kerogen. When kerogen-bearing shale is buried deeply enough and for millions of years, the natural heat and pressure of the earth can convert the kerogen to oil (and/or gas). “However, in Utah’s oil-shale deposits, much of the kerogen-bearing rock is close to the surface and therefore has not yet generated hydrocarbons. The oil industry has for years attempted to develop economic techniques to artificially “cook” the kerogen, thus speeding up the process from millions of years to days.” Not a lot of success has been had, as the same web page notes, “Currently, only a few companies are pursuing oil shale development in Utah, all focusing on near surface deposits in the southeastern part of the resource.” The web page’s most recent entries are over a decade old.  Yurkowski noted that oil shale has been produced in Estonia, China, Brazil, Scotland and Germany.  “Estonia is the largest producer of it,” she said. As for oil shale around Hudson Bay, Yurkowski said, “We've been aware of them for a long time and there's been various sort of companies have gone in there and have taken a look at it. And in the past, technology's always been a bit of a challenge,” she said.  Interest in oil shales has historically often been linked to high prices of oil. The last time Yurkowski was asked about it was in 2012, when oil was around US$100 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate.   “The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to see renewed interest in Saskatchewan’s extensive oil shale resources,” Energy and Resources Acting Deputy Minister Doug MacKnight said. “December’s public offering saw six accepted bids for oil shale leases in East Central Saskatchewan, the first oil shale leases ever to be issued through a public offering. This is definitely a step in the right direction when it comes to developing new and innovative projects for Saskatchewan’s energy sector.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Active COVID-19 cases declining in Drumheller

    After a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in Drumheller in late-November, cases are on the decline and the curve is trending down.  On Monday, November 30 Drumheller had 48 active cases, and as of Monday, December 7 the number of active cases had decreased by more than half to 23.  “The small changes we all make have tremendous power,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw during her COVID update on Monday.  Drumheller remains on the enhanced status list, despite the decrease in active cases. Communities are considered under enhanced status when there are 10 or more active cases, with an active case rate of 50 cases per capita, or 100,000 population. Drumheller currently has an active case rate of 255 per 100,000 population.  Starland county currently has four active cases, Wheatland County has seven active cases and has been taken off enhanced status. Kneehill County has 12 active cases and remains on enhanced status.Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Drumheller Mail

  • Consumer rights advocates call for airline refunds in Parliament hearing

    Representatives from consumer advocacy groups blasted the federal government on Tuesday, accusing it of putting the interests of airlines above those of consumers by allowing carriers to issue vouchers for cancelled flights rather than full refunds.The comments were made by witnesses at a meeting of Parliament’s standing committee on transport, infrastructure and communities, which focused on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the airline industry.“Passengers still have a fundamental right to a refund, regardless of the reason for the cancellation,” Gabor Lukacs, the founder of consumer group Air Passenger Rights, told the committee.The hearing comes as airlines await an aid package from the federal government. Ottawa has said it would not issue any financial support unless airlines refunded passengers for their fares, prompting criticism from the industry, which says the federal government is unnecessarily delaying aid to the embattled sector.On Tuesday, Air Canada announced that it was cutting some routes in Atlantic Canada until further notice due to challenging market conditions. Those cuts follow others in the region in June, as well as similar service reductions by WestJet, which said in October that it would suspend 80 per cent of its Atlantic Canada capacity.Ian Jack, vice president of public affairs for the Canadian Automobile Association, said during the committee meeting that the route cuts in Atlantic Canada might be part of a negotiation strategy by the airlines to pressure Ottawa to make concessions to the industry.At the meeting, Lukacs argued that Canadian law requires that passengers be reimbursed for their cancelled fares, focusing on a statement by the Canadian Transportation Agency earlier this year that he claimed provided misleading information about what travellers’ rights were with respect to refunds. The agency advised consumers in March that for flight disruptions beyond an airline’s control, Canada’s law only requires that the airline "ensure passengers can complete their itineraries.” But Lukacs said that when an airline doesn’t provide a service that passengers paid for, for whatever reason, passengers are entitled to a refund under the law.Sylvie De Bellefeuille, a lawyer with Option consommateurs, a consumer group based in Montreal, told the committee that the organization has received a record number of calls from consumers asking for information about how to obtain a refund for their airline tickets.She added that issuing vouchers rather than full refunds was an unfair and unacceptable solution.“This pandemic has also hit industries other than the airline industry, and hard,” De Bellefeuille said. “It is not up to consumers to finance airlines.”John Lawford, the executive director and general counsel of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, said prior to the committee meeting that forcing airlines to issue the refunds is the least the government could do for people who have fallen on hard times due to COVID-19.He criticized the federal government for dealing with Canada's airlines, that are fighting in court to quash rules that bolster compensation for passengers who experience delayed flights or damaged baggage.He urged the federal government to make dropping the lawsuit a condition of any aid package it issues to the airline sector.Lawford also called for the federal government to mandate a "refund fund" into which airlines would have to put a small portion of revenue in case of an unforeseen event, like a pandemic.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Companies in this story: (TSX:AC).Jon Victor, The Canadian Press

  • Manitoba extends COVID-19 rules until next year, adds exemptions for drive-in events

    The Manitoba government announce Tuesday that existing public health orders have been expended to Jan. 8, 2021 keeping them in place for Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Charges laid against 2 VPD officers over 2018 takedown of a Black man

    Two Vancouver police officers have been charged with assault and assault with a weapon for the 2018 arrest of a Black man in downtown Vancouver.Const. Jarrod Sidhu has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman with one count of assault, in connection with the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams in downtown Vancouver in February 2018, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.The arrest was for an alleged jaywalking violation.In a lawsuit against the City of Vancouver, Moore-Williams alleged officers forced him to the ground, kicking and hitting him in the head and body and then Tasering him seven to 14 times.Police issued him a ticket for jaywalking and obstruction of justice — charges that have since been stayed.The arrest was recorded on a cellphone video.Moore-Williams told CBC News in the summer of 2020 he felt the officers had targeted him because of his race.More to come.

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Test flight of SpaceX's Starship aborted at last second

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday. SpaceX came close to launching a prototype of the rocketship that company chief Elon Musk is designing to carry people to Mars. The goal was to shoot Starship to an altitude of eight miles (12.5 kilometres) — the highest yet — and then bring it back to a vertical landing. But an automatic engine abort occurred with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the countdown. SpaceX announced on its web broadcast it was done for the day, and there was no word on when it might try again. SpaceX already has conducted five Starship test flights, but these earlier, simpler models have gone no higher than 490 feet (150 metres.) The stainless steel version on the launch pad Tuesday was the first to feature a nose cone, body flaps and three Raptor engines. SpaceX has taken over Boca Chica in the far southeastern corner of Texas, near the Mexican border, to build and test its Starships. The company intends to use Starships — the upper stage atop Super Heavy boosters — to deliver massive satellites into orbit around Earth, and send people and cargo to the moon and Mars. ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

  • Increase in claims of elder abuse fuels further study by B.C.'s advocate for seniors

    VICTORIA — B.C.'s seniors advocate says calls related to the abuse of elders have jumped, prompting a more thorough review of the problem. In her annual report monitoring seniors services, Isobel Mackenzie found calls to the seniors abuse and information line increased by 17 per cent between 2018 and 2019.The report says there were 5,558 calls to the seniors line, and 28 per cent of them were related to abuse. However, the report says the advocate's office has identified a lack of effective tools for measuring the abuse and neglect of seniors, which caused the followup review with a report expected next year. The report covers everything from health care to transportation based on data from 2019-20.Mackenzie says there's a lack of awareness about what classifies as elder abuse, adding that people don't know where to report abuse and there's no way to track it. The report released Tuesday says there were 1,672 victims in the category of violent offences against seniors reported to the RCMP, while more than 19,000 seniors complained of property offences, such as theft or vandalism. There are indications most abuse of seniors is financial, with about half of it stemming from family members, based on surveys the office has done and data it has collected, Mackenzie said.Mackenzie said the 17 per cent increase relates to a very small number of calls. With one million seniors in the province, those figures don't give a true measure of abuse, she told an online news conference. "Yes, the increase is concerning, but what's even more concerning is we're clearly missing a whole bunch that's out there." Her report says emotional abuse was the most common type of harm reported to the seniors abuse and information line last year, at 32 per cent. That was followed by financial abuse at 29 per cent and physical abuse at 10 per cent. Mackenzie said there also aren't enough people in the province who know about the abuse and information line. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • First lady urges kindness during holiday clouded by pandemic

    WASHINGTON — Melania Trump is encouraging people to perform small acts of kindness to help lift the spirits of others who are feeling blue during the pandemic-tinged holiday season.During an appearance Tuesday at the Marine Toys for Tots annual toy drive, the first lady noted that many people won't spend time with loved ones during the holidays because of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 285,000 Americans and sickened over 15 million in the U.S.“This year more than ever, it is important for us to all remember to be kind this holiday season,” she said, adding that “small acts of kindness,” like calling friends and neighbours or delivering homemade holiday cards to nursing homes, "can go a long way in spreading cheer and helping those struggling with change."Invoking the name of her youth initiative, the first lady added: “Let's all do our part to ‘Be Best’ in these difficult times.”She thanked the Marine Toys for Tots program for decades of work to make sure children have presents to open on Christmas. She also thanked men and women serving in the U.S. military who won't be with their families at the holidays because they are stationed overseas.After her remarks, the first lady put on a face mask and helped dozens of children who participated in the event sort a variety of toys into separate boxes labeled for boys and girls. She also sat with groups of children at tables as they made Christmas cards, and later gave out bags printed with the “Be Best” logo.Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

  • Conservatives prepared to debate assisted-dying bill around the clock: O'Toole

    OTTAWA — Many people will suffer needlessly if Conservatives continue filibustering a bill on medically assisted dying beyond a court-imposed deadline of Dec. 18, Justice Minister David Lametti said Tuesday.Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole had served notice a few hours earlier that his party will continue to talk out the clock on Bill C-7.O'Toole said the bill removes safeguards to protect people with disabilities from being coerced or pressured by a lack of supports into ending their lives prematurely. And he said his party will continue to stand up for them for as long as it takes."I think all Canadians want to make sure the vulnerable are provided for, that is all we're asking," he said."And so if we have to stay here for 24 hours a day, seven days a week to stand up for those Canadians, we will do that."Bill C-7 is supposed to bring Canada's assisted-dying law into compliance with a Quebec Superior Court ruling last fall, which struck down a provision that allows assisted dying only for people whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable.The court gave the government six months to comply, a deadline that has been extended twice to take into account parliamentary delays caused by last fall's election and the COVID-19 pandemic.O'Toole suggested Tuesday that Lametti would seek another extension but the justice minister denied that.Lametti said his focus, for now, remains on doing everything he can to get the bill through the Commons and the Senate by Dec. 18. But he added that "all options are still open."He warned that missing the deadline will mean that the foreseeable-death requirement will continue to apply across the country — except in Quebec."The basic thing that happens is that a lot of people suffer needlessly thanks Mr. O'Toole's inability to control a certain rump element of his caucus," Lametti told reporters.He said the legal vacuum would create uncertainty in Quebec and have a "chilling effect" on medical practitioners in that province who would fear potential criminal liability for providing assisted dying for people who are not near death, without any rules or legal safeguards to guide them."It will also create inequality across the country, which in and of itself is grounds for further legal action."Lametti would not comment on the possibility of the government introducing a motion to cut off debate on the bill, saying that's up to government House leader Pablo Rodriguez. Such a motion would need the support of at least one other opposition party, which likely wouldn't be an obstacle since the NDP and Bloc Québécois both support the bill.Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Tuesday that Bill C-7 is "essentially about compassion" and is "very, very popular" in Quebec. And he urged O'Toole to let it come to a vote."I ask the Conservative leader … to tell his people to compromise, to hurry, and this law will pass," Blanchet said.Later in the Commons, two of Blanchet's MPs accused the "religious right" in the Conservative caucus of holding the bill hostage.Notwithstanding the Bloc's suggestion that O'Toole is catering to the socially conservative faction in his caucus, the majority of Conservative MPs are against the bill.Last week, 103 Conservatives, including O'Toole, voted against accepting the bill as amended by the Commons justice committee. Just 16 supported it.Efforts by the federal government to comply with the deadline are running well behind schedule as the Conservatives have been seizing every minute of debate available to press several concerns they have with the bill. The Commons is currently scheduled to break for the holidays Friday, returning in late January. The bill must still pass third reading there, then go to the Senate. If the Senate amends the bill, it would have to return to the Commons, all steps that may not be possible to take under the current timeline. O'Toole said Tuesday that's the government's fault, and the Liberals had options they didn't pursue to get Parliament out from under the pressure of a deadline. "Today, they may be asking for a delay from the court, something they should have done months ago. They should have appealed the decision or not prorogued," he said. Other Conservative MPs advanced that line of argument during their own speeches Tuesday.That in turn prompted accusations from the Liberals that the Opposition is trying to ignore a court ruling, as well as calling into question the character and competence of a Quebec Superior Court judge. The bill has been caught up in the twists and turns the COVID-19 pandemic has created for much of the Liberals' legislative agenda. An identical version of the bill was introduced in February, though never made it to committee before Parliament closed its doors in March as part of the countrywide shutdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.When Parliament resumed, it was dealing exclusively with pandemic-related matters, and then, after the government prorogued Parliament in August, the bill had to be reintroduced. That happened in October, and the Liberals argue there has been extensive debate since. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020Stephanie Levitz and Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press

  • COVID case at FHS keeps students studying from home

    Students at Fredericton High School stayed home Tuesday while Public Health did contact tracing work after a case was confirmed at the school. Notices were sent out late Monday evening that all classes would be held online. "The goal is it'll only be for one day because this is about contact tracing," said Education and Early Development Minister Dominic Cardy."So we're making sure that we finish the contact tracing and hopefully can get all the kids back to the adjusted, normal routine for 2020-2021."Public Health said Tuesday that "no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any school" at this time.This was the first case reported at the Fredericton school.  On Tuesday night, the district superintendent posted a notice informing families regular in-school routines would resume on Wednesday, according to the school's alternating schedule.He noted that two groups have been identified by Public Health. One will self-isolate and the other will self-monitor, and both groups have heard or will be hearing from Public Health."To provide some perspective and knowing that approximately 2,200 staff and students call FHS home, I can share that this round of contact will impact less than 65 individuals … to self-isolate or self-monitor," McTimoney said.Cardy would not say how the positive COVID-19 case is connected to the school, the largest high school in the province with 1,900 students — whether the individual is a student, teacher or another member of staff. "It's a little shocking to hear because it's so close to you, but once that settles down, I think everybody kind of just trusts all the protocols that are put in place," said Amanda Zhang, student body president at Fredericton High School. "And you just know that if you're not contacted, then you're probably fine. You're just kind of hoping for the safety of everybody."Zhang said her classmates have been diligent in following the COVID-19 safety procedures. "We all know that we're prepared to do this kind of at a moment's notice, so it doesn't actually feel as weird as I thought it would. It feels pretty normal in a strange way." There were five new cases announced in New Brunswick on Tuesday, including four in the Fredericton region.There are now 82 active cases in the province.

  • Competitive CNN shows post-election surge in viewership

    NEW YORK — Since the presidential election, CNN has been on one of its best competitive rolls in almost two decades, enough that it is taking out newspaper ads touting its success.Between Nov. 4 and Sunday, CNN has averaged 1.73 million viewers, more than double a year ago, the Nielsen company said. Fox News Channel had 1.56 million and MSNBC had 1.53 million.It's the first time since December 2001, the newsy period after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, that CNN has beaten Fox News in this measurement for as long as a month, Nielsen said.“Since the day after the election, there has been a clear winner,” CNN said in ads over the weekend that boast of their victory while also seeming to gently tweak President Donald Trump’s false assertion he beat Democrat Joe Biden.CNN has shown improvement across different parts of the day, although Fox News’ powerful prime-time lineup has continued on top.Fox News seems hurt by a common phenomenon in election years: networks whose audience is dominated by fans of one particular candidate — Trump in this case — see some depressed viewers slip away when that candidate loses.That's most apparent during daylight hours, when Fox has been down 10 per cent compared to a year ago, Nielsen said.In prime time last week, Fox News led all cable networks with an average of 2.65 million viewers. ESPN had 2.45 million, MSNBC had 2.18 million, CNN had 1.92 million and Hallmark had 1.67 million.Among the broadcast networks, NBC led last with a prime time average of 6 million viewers. CBS had 5.2 million, ABC had 3.8 million, Fox had 2.1 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 990,000 and Ion TV had 950,000.ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 9.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.3 million viewers and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.4 million.For the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:1\. NFL Football: Denver at Kansas City, NBC, 17.07 million.2\. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 12.31 million.3\. NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN, 11.88 million.4\. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.47 million.5\. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.14 million.6\. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:56 p.m.), NBC, 9.09 million.7\. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.58 million.8\. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC, 7.41 million.9\. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.18 million.10\. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.13 million.11\. “Football Night in America” (Sunday, 7:30 p.m.), NBC, 7.05 million.12\. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 6.57 million.13\. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.44 million.14\. “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” CBS, 6.42 million.15\. “Monday Night Kickoff,” ESPN, 6.04 million.16\. “Grey's Anatomy,” ABC, 5.873 million.17\. “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” CBS, 5.866 million.18\. “Disney Holiday Singalong,” ABC, 5.72 million.19\. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.59 million.20\. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.52 million.David Bauder, The Associated Press

  • Full and physically distanced house as MLAs return to legislature

    After an abrupt suspension last month because of orange phase COVID-19 restrictions and two weeks of devising a system for virtual sittings, a full complement of MLAs was back at the legislature on Tuesday.Members from the Saint John area were in their physically distanced seats along with their colleagues from around the province, despite their communities still being under orange phase rules.Education Minister Dominic Cardy revealed to reporters that he would have refused to consent to a rapid rule change to allow a partly virtual sitting of the entire assembly."Humans being face to face, working together, is part of what makes the legislature so important," he said.In a virtual sitting, he said, "I can't see the context around me that helps me get the feel of the room, which is literally the heart of what the legislature is supposed to be. … This is the core of what makes our system distinct from a presidential system." It would have required unanimous consent of 49 MLAs on Tuesday to immediately change the rules to allow virtual or partly virtual sittings, something Cardy said he would have refused to give.He said other MLAs were also concerned about the change, but "if you only have one person who's ready to [veto] it, that's all you need to make sure that happens."  MLAs from orange phase Zone 2 in attendanceGovernment House leader Glen Savoie also pointed out that since the sudden adjournment Nov. 24, Public Health has changed its recommendation to MLAs.> Humans being face to face, working together, is part of what makes the legislature so important. \- Education Minister Dominic CardyAt the time, with both the Moncton and Saint John zones under orange guidelines that discourage travel elsewhere, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell was recommending that MLAs not travel to Fredericton.Since then, the Fredericton region — Zone 3, which includes the capital — was put into and taken out of the orange phase, and Moncton reverted to yellow as well.Savoie said Russell has now amended her advice, saying MLAs can travel to the legislature and participate as long as they follow strict restrictions on where they go and whom they interact with."If we have the health guidelines that allow us to do this, and we follow them, which all MLAs would anyway, I don't see why we couldn't be here doing the work that New Brunswickers elected us to do," said the Saint John East MLA. But he would not say which of the two factors, Russell's changes to her advice or Cardy's refusal to consent, had clinched the decision to let MLAs from Zone 2 attend.The current orange phase guidelines recommend "essential travel only" but allow people to travel for work.Liberal MLA Jean-Claude d'Amours said the Progressive Conservatives had not consulted the other parties in the house about having Saint John-area members attend."It is a little bit difficult to understand why they did not ask their ministers and MLAs to remain in Zone 2," d'Amours said, pointing out that three Liberal MLAs from the Restigouche area voluntarily stayed in their ridings when their Zone 5 was moved to orange restrictions in the spring."We have a system now, a hybrid system, a virtual system. There is little reason why we shouldn't use that system for MLAs who are maybe a bit more at risk."Coon, Austin see inconsistencyGreen Leader David Coon and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin also questioned why the house had to adjourn two weeks ago because of orange zone guidelines, yet MLAs from an orange zone could attend now."For most people it's just going to seem so inconsistent," Coon said.Austin repeated his view that if most New Brunswickers are expected to keep going to work under orange restrictions, MLAs should too. When the house adjourned on Nov. 24, Premier Blaine Higgs said it was not "equipped" for virtual sittings, despite it being the third time in nine months that proceedings were halted because of COVID-19.An all-party committee of MLAs that oversees the legislature's administration quickly arranged for equipment allowing sittings to happen, with some members at home or in their riding offices using Zoom, the video meeting application.A committee meeting to review government bills used the system last Friday with few glitches or problems.But extending it to the full house required a vote by MLAs that could only take place on short notice if no one objected.Cardy said such an "enormous change to a centuries-old tradition" should not be made hastily."The second you start to take away the place of work for legislators being the floor of the legislature, you lose that ability for legislators to have debates and advance discussions," he said.

  • Wrap a door, cram a cruiser: How Terracites can donate this holiday season

    The holiday season is underway, and there are several ways people in the Terrace community can share in the spirit of giving. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has modified her COVID-19 restrictions to allow drop-off donations and gift events. The Ksan Society and the Terrace Salvation Army are facilitating the Terrace Churches’ Toy drive until Dec. 11. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Zion Baptist Church at 2911 Sparks St. Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to noon or the Salvation Army during business hours. Contact Brad Reid at brad@zionbaptist.ca to designate an alternate drop off location and time. The Terrace Women’s Resource Centre Society (TWRCS) is seeking new hygiene products and small gifts for women at the Ksan Transition House. People can also donate colouring books and craft supplies for children. Donations can be dropped off at 4553 Park Ave. Email equity@twrc.ca or call (250) 638-0228 for more information. Terraceview Lodge is seeking donations to “wrap a door for Christmas.” The R.E.M Lee Hospital Foundation is receiving the funds which will go towards door wraps that cover the standard beige doors at the lodge and simulate a colourful front door that matches the “unique and vibrant personalities of the people living in these rooms.” Twenty-seven doors have already been wrapped, with 72 remaining. Each fire retardant door wrap costs $400. According to a Terraceview Lodge brochure, “These door wraps not only look amazing, they also provide way-finding cues for those who find it difficult to remember where their room is.” The Terrace Christmas Pyjama Drive has started taking donations of pyjamas for children in need. Drop off a new pair of pyjamas sized between newborn and age 16 at Terrace Totem Ford, Terrace Toyota or All Seasons Source for Sports. The pyjamas will be distributed by Ksan Society and the Kermode Friendship Society. Last year 105 pairs of pyjamas were donated. This year is Terrace RCMP’s tenth annual Cram-A-Cruiser event in partnership with Safeway and Save-On-Foods. This years’ event will be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of collecting physical food items, the RCMP is asking for monetary donations. On Saturday, Dec. 12, members of the community can donate at Safeway and Save-On-Foods between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Past Cram-A-Cruiser events have collected up to 5,500 pounds of food for the Terrace Food Bank.Ben Bogstie, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Interior News

  • Georgia Senate GOP push for end to no-excuse absentee voting

    ATLANTA — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are calling for an end to absentee voting without cause and want to ban ballot drop boxes, after an increase in mail voting helped propel Democrat Joe Biden to a narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.Trump has for months made unsubstantiated claims about the integrity of mail-in votes and has made baseless claims of widespread fraud in Georgia’s presidential election. GOP election officials have vehemently and repeatedly disputed those claims, saying there is no evidence of systemic errors or fraud in the November election.Democrats and voting rights groups say the effort by Republicans is anti-Democratic and, if successful, will disenfranchise lawful voters.The state Senate Republican Caucus said in a statement Tuesday that they would push for the changes the next time the legislature convenes, while also shooting down the idea of a special legislative session — which Trump has repeatedly called for in the hopes of subverting the election results. The 2021 legislative session is set to begin Jan. 11.Senate Republicans are also calling for a photo ID requirement for absentee voters who have a specific reason to vote by mail.Biden beat Trump by more than 11,700 votes in Georgia, a result that was confirmed by two recounts — including an audit that triggered a full hand tally of ballots. Biden received nearly double the number of absentee ballots as Trump, according to the secretary of state’s office. Biden got nearly 850,000 absentee votes by mail, compared to just over 450,000 for Trump.Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recertified the state’s election results on Monday after a recount requested by Trump again confirmed Biden’s win. Gov. Brian Kemp recertified the state’s 16 presidential electors shortly afterward.Lauren Groh-Wargo, the CEO of Fair Fight Action — a voting rights advocacy group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams — slammed the announcement on Twitter.“Georgia Republicans are weak and desperate,” Groh-Wargo said. “Guys, Florida and Ohio have similar vote by mail laws as GA and Trump was able to win both states! Access to mail balloting is good for all Americans; the GOP needs to just step up its (get-out-the-vote) game instead of focusing on voter suppression.”The effort could backfire on Republicans once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. In years prior to 2018, Republicans frequently benefited from absentee voting by mail in Georgia.Georgians have been able to vote absentee without an excuse since a Republican-controlled legislature introduced it in 2005, though it hadn’t been widely used until this year after the pandemic struck.___Associated Press writer Kate Brumback contributed to this report.Ben Nadler, The Associated Press

  • Ohio governor: Lethal injection no longer execution option

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lethal injection is no longer an option for Ohio executions, and lawmakers must choose a different method of capital punishment before any inmates can be put to death in the future, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.It's “pretty clear” there won't be any executions next year, DeWine told The Associated Press during a year-end interview, adding he doesn't see support in the Legislature for making a switch in execution method a priority. Ohio has an “unofficial moratorium” on capital punishment, he said.“Lethal injection appears to us to be impossible from a practical point of view today,” the governor said.DeWine said he still supports capital punishment as Ohio law. But he has come to question its value since the days he helped write the state's current law — enacted in 1981 — because of the long delays between crime and punishment.DeWine called himself “much more skeptical about whether it meets the criteria that was certainly in my mind when I voted for the death penalty and that was that it in fact did deter crime, which to me is the moral justification.”Messages were left for leaders in the GOP-controlled House and Senate seeking comment.Former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, now under federal indictment for his alleged role in a $60 million bribery scheme, questioned last year whether the state should reconsider capital punishment because of the cost and Ohio’s inability to find lethal drugs.The state’s last execution was July 18, 2018, when Ohio put to death Robert Van Hook for killing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.Shortly after taking office in 2019, DeWine ordered the Ohio prison system to look at alternative lethal injection drugs. That announcement followed a federal judge’s ruling that said Ohio’s current execution protocol could cause the inmate “severe pain and needless suffering.”Opponents of Ohio's death penalty called on lawmakers last month to enact a capital punishment ban during the current lame duck legislative session. They repeated that demand Tuesday.“It’s time for the General Assembly to just end the death penalty in Ohio and repurpose the funds wasted trying to execute people into programs to better serve the needs of murder victim families,” said Abraham Bonowitz, Death Penalty Action director.Also Tuesday, DeWine said he remains optimistic about his ability to govern Ohio despite attempts by fellow GOP lawmakers to limit his powers and even impeach him over his handling of the pandemic.“While the few legislators that want to impeach me have gotten headlines, what has not gotten a lot of headlines is the real work,” DeWine said.The career politician, who has drawn strident criticism from both right and left, is hopeful about 2021 despite the pandemic surging in many parts of the state, calling next year the “year of recovery.”When asked whether he had any regrets about decisions he made in the past nine months, DeWine said does not have the luxury to reflect when there is so much work left to do.“There will be time to reflect on that, there will be books written, there will PhDs and dissertations on the whole pandemic and that’s fine but we’re in the battle now,” he said.___Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.___This story has been updated to correct that the former House speaker discussed reconsidering capital punishment last year, not this year.Julie Carr Smyth, Farnoush Amiri And Andrew Welsh-Huggins, The Associated Press

  • City fires 3 managers at Calgary Parking Authority following investigation

    The general manager of the Calgary Parking Authority as well as two other managers at the city-owned agency no longer work there following an investigation.The terminations were confirmed by the City of Calgary.The city's acting general manager of transportation, Doug Morgan, said he could not talk about the circumstances which led to the firings."All I can say is that the employees did leave the employment of the parking authority last week, on Friday," said Morgan. "We have an acting general manager in place who has a strong team that continues to manage the parking authority's affairs."He said that Moe Houssaini has been the acting general manager since September and he will stay on in that capacity.Glen Furtado had held the top job at the CPA since May 2018.Whistleblower complaintCBC News has learned that Furtado was suspended from his duties in September.There was an investigation through the city's whistleblower program and the allegations were described internally as serious.The names of the other two former CPA managers are not being released by the city. It is not commenting on any connection between their departures and Furtado's dismissal.When asked why it took several months for the matter to reach a conclusion, Morgan said he could not provide an answer."That would be an internal matter that I'm not available to comment on," said Morgan.However, he was able to confirm that regardless of the reason for the dismissals, the matter is now concluded and that no further departures nor disciplinary actions are coming.The city had been reluctant to release any information about the issue.Earlier this week, it refused to confirm Furtado's departure or even say who was replacing him on an interim basis.City manager weighed inThe firings came soon after city council voted in November to give the city's top bureaucrat additional powers regarding the Calgary Parking Authority.Those powers granted to city manager David Duckworth included authorizing him to investigate and discipline any non-unionized employees of the parking authority.No information has been made available by the city regarding any possible severance payments or settlements with the three departed managers.No timeframe has been set for the search for new leadership for the parking authority but Morgan said they hope a new GM could be in place by next spring.CBC News requested a comment from Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi but there has been no response.

  • Legault says additional COVID restrictions possible as cases, hospitalizations rise

    MONTREAL — As Quebec deals with rising COVID-19 cases and increased pressure on its health-care system, Premier Francois Legault said Tuesday his government isn't ruling out implementing further restrictions. Legault told reporters the province is continuing to discuss the situation daily with public health officials, but no firm decisions have been made on stronger lockdown measures. "We follow the situation every day," Legault said. "We don't exclude any additional measures, but I don't want to speculate on what those measures could be." The province reported 1,564 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Tuesday. A dozen of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours while 22 occurred in the first six days of December, according to the province's Health Department. Hospitalizations increased by 17 to reach 835, with nine more patients in intensive care for a total of 114. There are currently 14,853 active COVID-19 cases in the province. The province's health minister confirmed this week that hospitals have been scaling back surgeries and appointments deemed non-essential to ensure there is enough capacity to deal with COVID-19 cases. The health network had been trying to clear a backlog of procedures following the first wave of COVID-19, but Legault said the government has no choice. "I want to reassure all urgent activities will be done as planned," Legault said. "Unfortunately it's a balance right now, we have to make sure we have the beds available to treat a person with COVID-19, especially if they are old, they are really at risk of dying." How long the delays will last will depend largely on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Monday, doctors, academics and public health experts called on the province to bring in a temporary COVID-19 lockdown this month to try to stem the spread of the virus. Legault said nothing is planned for now but the situation is rapidly evolving, and he urged Quebecers to respect public health measures. "We already have measures," Legault said. "Do we have to add measures for example in the retail business? We don't exclude that, but for now we don't have a scenario to start that right now." The province already introduced limits for the number of shoppers allowed in stores and malls last week and cancelled a plan to allow multi-household gatherings of up to 10 people around Christmas. Legault is urging companies to allow employees to work from home, noting that when the government announced its now cancelled holiday gathering plan, many companies agreed to allow for remote work between Dec. 17 and Jan 4. Also, elementary and high schools will switch to distance learning next week as previously announced. Nearly 65 per cent of active outbreaks in the province are in schools or the workplace, with elder care homes also a problem area. Since Oct. 1, Montreal and Quebec City have been under the red COVID-19 alert level with bars, restaurant dining, entertainment venues and gyms shut until at least Jan. 11. Other regions have since been added to the red zone. Also Tuesday, the province's health minister announced the assistant deputy minister named to head its COVID-19 vaccination campaign is being replaced due to health reasons. Jerome Gagnon will be replaced by Daniel Pare, head of the regional health authority in Chaudiere-Appalaches, but Health Minister Christian Dube says it won't impact the rollout of the vaccine. Dube suggested Monday that could begin as early as next week if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in Canada. Legault said later Tuesday that Gagnon's leave was not related to COVID-19. Quebec has reported 154,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7,313 deaths and 132,573 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020. Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press