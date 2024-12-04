Brian Thompson: New York police hunt gunman who shot dead healthcare executive outside hotel in 'brazen targeted attack'

Police in New York are hunting a gunman who shot dead a healthcare executive outside a hotel in what was a "brazen targeted attack".

Brian Thompson, who had been the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare since April 2021, was killed outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan.

The gunman wearing a face mask approached the victim from behind before opening fire several times, shooting him in the back.

The weapon jammed during the attack, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot before getting on an e-bike and was last seen in Central Park.

Mr Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in the chest at 6.46am local time on Wednesday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, said it appears the shooting was "a targeted murder".

Mr Thompson's wife, Paulette Thompson, said that he had been receiving threats.

"There had been some threats," she said in a phone call to Sky's US partner network, NBC News. "Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

"I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children," she added.

The suspect was described as using a firearm with a silencer, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the incident.

They added the suspect was a white man wearing a black hoodie, black trousers, black trainers with a white trim and a grey rucksack.

UnitedHealthcare is the insurance arm of the healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company cancelled the remainder of its annual meeting with investors in New York City where it was updating Wall Street on its direction and expectations for the coming year.

It is understood Mr Thompson was due to speak at the conference.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," UnitedHealth's chief executive Sir Andrew Witty said.

Sir Andrew is the former boss of GlaxoSmithKline in the UK.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Mr Thompson joined the UnitedHealth Group in 2004.

He previously served as chief executive of UnitedHealthcare government programmes.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the US and also manages health insurance coverage for employers, and state- and federally funded Medicaid programmes.

The scene of the shooting is a short walk from tourist sites such as the Museum of Modern Art and Rockefeller Centre.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.