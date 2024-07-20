US to help Philippines resupply ship on atoll

STORY: :: The U.S. says they will help the Philippines resupply a grounded ship on a disputed atoll

:: Aspen, Colorado, United States

:: July 19, 2024

:: Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor

"We've made clear that it applies to public vessels, in the South China Sea and so China well understands our view of the application of the mutual defense treaty should that line get crossed."

"But in terms of specific concepts of operations or the exact way in which the United States would be engaged, our preference is to have the maintenance of the status quo there, the capacity of the Philippines to do these resupplies, we will continue to support the Philippines and stand behind them as they take steps to be able to ensure that and I will be very cautious about speaking about hypotheticals, should we have to get to it, because the the most important thing right now is to see de-escalation and to see the ability of the Philippines to do resupplies. We believe that is achievable, and we are going to drive to make that happen."

Sullivan said the U.S. would prefer that the Philippines conducts the resupplies of the small crew on the warship Sierra Madre, which Manila beached in 1999 to reinforce maritime claims in the South China Sea contested by China.

Speaking to the Aspen Security Forum conference in Colorado, Sullivan said the United States has made clear to China that its mutual defense treaty with the Philippines applies to the Sierra Madre.

On another topic, Sullivan said China is responding when the United States reports banks engaging in concerning Russia-related transactions but has maintained support for Moscow's Ukraine war effort with dual-use items.