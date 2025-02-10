US homeland chief seeks to deputize IRS agents for immigration enforcement

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants to deputize some Internal Revenue Service criminal investigators and other Treasury Department personnel to perform immigration enforcement, according to a DHS document and an agency spokesperson.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem sent a letter on February 7 to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to request agents to help dig in to human trafficking networks, find businesses hiring workers in the U.S. illegally, and assist with other immigration-related tasks.

"It is DHS's understanding that the Department of the Treasury has qualified law enforcement personnel available to assist with immigration enforcement especially in light of recent increases to the Internal Revenue Service's work force and budget," Noem said in the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters.

President Donald Trump has taken a whole-of-government approach to his mass deportation effort, redirecting agents from the investigative arm of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to focus on immigration work and taking steps to deputize Justice Department agents to assist. At the same time, the U.S. military has provided deportation flights and detention space, including at the U.S. naval base in Guantanamo, Cuba.

The IRS is responsible for the collection of taxes and enforcement of related laws, but its criminal investigators also work to uncover drug trafficking, money-laundering and corruption.

Many Republicans have criticized the Biden administration's planned investments of some $60 billion into the IRS over a decade to improve collections of taxes owed and increase audits. A Republican bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in January would abolish the agency and rewrite the nation's tax code, although similar legislation has stalled in past years.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the letter aiming to recruit Treasury Department employees for immigration work.

The IRS and Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)