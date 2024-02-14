US investigating Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to reports

Smoke billows over Khan Yunis following an Israeli bombardment on the southern Gaza Strip - Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

The US State Department is investigating Israeli air strikes in Gaza and allegations that the IDF used white phosphorus in Lebanon, according to reports.

The Gaza health ministry says more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed after Israel launched an assault following the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct 7, which claimed around 1,200 lives.

Details of the State Department investigation, reported by the Wall Street Journal, come within days of Joe Biden, the US president, describing the Israeli response as “over the top”.

The US and Western allies are being urged to reconsider support for Israel and pause weapons deliveries as calls mount for the war in Gaza to end.

Israel has been accused of war crimes, which it denies, and is defending itself in a genocide case at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

Among the attacks being investigated by the US is an air strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on Oct 31 which claimed more than 125 lives.

Weapons investigators believe Israel could have used a 2,000-pound bomb in the strike.

Israel has insisted that it has tried to keep civilian casualties to a minimum and accused Hamas of using ordinary Palestinians as human shields.

Investigators are also examining the possible use of white phosphorus in an attack on Lebanon, in its campaign against Hezbollah.

While not banned under international law, the use of white phosphorous, which can burn bodies to the bone, is supposed to be tightly regulated.

A shell that appears to be white phosphorus from Israeli artillery explodes over Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village - Hussein Malla/AP

The Lebanese government has made a formal complaint to the United Nations.

While the Biden administration has insisted that Israel has the right to defend itself, it is coming under mounting pressure – especially from the Left of the Democratic party – to curb the supply of weapons.

The US has supplied missiles and artillery to Israel.

However, at the beginning of the month, Joe Biden issued an executive order imposing sanctions on Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The Telegraph has approached the Israeli embassy in Washington and the State Department for comment.