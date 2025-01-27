US and Israel would be 'crazy' to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, Tehran says
Iran says Israel and America would be "crazy" to attack its nuclear facilities, adding it would spell a "very bad disaster" for the region.
Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t
WASHINGTON — As Canada makes its case for enhanced border security to U.S. President Donald Trump's top security picks, a prominent Republican senator says Canada’s recent investment announcement was tardy but welcome.
As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a
The former Republican National Committee chair called the three nominees, who are set for hearings this week, a “threat” to the country.
WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.
Liberal leadership contender Chrystia Freeland released Monday what she's calling her "plan to stand up to Trump" — a policy document that includes the threat of big tariffs on U.S. goods to make the Americans pay if they go after the Canadian economy.Freeland called on the federal government to take a hard line and "immediately publish a detailed, dollar-for-dollar retaliation list" that includes $200 billion worth of U.S. products that could be subject to Canadian trade action if President Don
President Donald Trump seems to think the US is a patsy. Yet, Fareed argues, the US has been the biggest beneficiary of the world order it built after World War II. Now, Fareed says, Trump’s transactionalism could undermine that world.
OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.
Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …
WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.
President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.
Watching Trump from the future 51st state
"Another in a long series of moments when he did not become presidential. Or an adult."
Donald Trump again publicly mused about serving further presidential terms Monday, asking Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson whether he was “allowed to”—just a few days after another House Republican introduced legislation to enable just that. “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” Trump told House Republicans in Doral, Florida. “I think I’m not allowed to run again.” Turning to Johnson, a former constitutional lawyer
The Pulitzer Prize board is asking a judge to hit pause on a defamation case President Donald Trump filed against until his presidency is over, using Trump’s own legal arguments against him.
Norm Eisen also detailed how the president is delivering on a chilling campaign pledge and then some.
Ron DeSantis’ waning influence was exposed Monday when Florida Republicans rejected a special legislative session he called to address illegal immigration. The Florida legislature, which infamously operated at DeSantis’ behest in recent years, adjourned his special session mere minutes after it began and rebuked the governor in the process. The leaders then convened their own session to prioritize immigration reform that aligns closer to Donald Trump’s priorities and not those of DeSantis, who t
Comedian Bill Maher and former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) got into a heated exchange over President Trump’s efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election. “If you’re talking about the use of force to achieve your political goals, I think it’s somewhat on topic,” Gaetz said while appearing on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast and…