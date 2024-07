US issues sanctions targeting Iran's missile and drone program facilitators

Israel's military displays what they say is an Iranian ballistic missile which they retrieved from the Dead Sea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five individuals and seven entities that the Treasury Department said were facilitators for Iran's missile and drones program.

The targeted individuals and entities - based in Iran, China, and Hong Kong - help procure various components, including accelerometers and gyroscopes, for Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle program, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

