US jobs report today: Employers added 143,000 jobs in January, unemployment rate at 4%

Hiring slowed in January as U.S. employers added 143,000 jobs amid the Los Angeles wildfires, frigid weather across much of the nation and uncertainty generated by President Donald Trump’s trade and immigration policies.

But payroll gains for the previous two months were revised up by a whopping 100,000, depicting an even more robust picture of the labor market at the end of 2024.

The unemployment rate, which is calculated from a separate survey, fell from 4.1% to 4%, an eight-month low, the Labor Department said Friday

Economists had estimated that 170,000 jobs were added last month, according to the median estimate of those surveyed by Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

But November's employment gains were revised up from 212,000 to 261,000 and December's, from 256,000 to 307,000, booming additions that partly coincided with a burst of small business optimism following Trump's election victory in early November.

Have the job numbers been revised down?

Separately, total U.S. employment in March 2024 was revised down by 598,000, a historically massive downgrade but far less than the 818,000 decrease Labor initially estimated in August. The change, which is based on state unemployment records that reflect actual payrolls rather than the government's usual monthly survey, effectively means that the nation added an average 50,000 fewer jobs a month from April 2023 to March 2024.

A “Help Wanted” sign hangs in restaurant window in Medford, Massachusetts

Which industries are adding the most jobs?

Health care, a reliable payroll engine the past couple of years, led January’s job gains with 44,000. Retail added 34,000 and the public sector, 32,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

But leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants and bars, lost 3,000 jobs and professional and business services, a sprawling sector that includes white-collar and other office workers, shed 11,000. Meanwhile, manufacturing added just 3,000 positions and construction, 4,000.

How much are wages increasing?

Average hourly earnings rose 17 cents to $35.87, pushing up the yearly increase from 3.9% to 4.1%.

Wage growth generally has slowed as pandemic-related labor shortages have abated, helping temper inflation. That’s because employers often pass along their higher labor costs to consumers through price increases.

A rule of thumb says annual pay increases need to fall to 3.5% to align with the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation goal, But recent strong growth in productivity, or output per worker, could allow companies to dole out 4% raises without having to raise prices, economists say.

Will there be another interest rate cut?

Although job growth slowed markedly last month, the tally was still solid and the falling unemployment rate, large upward revisions for the previous two months and pickup in pay increases likely do little to spur the Fed to lower rates further in the immediate future.

ADVERTISEMENT

With inflation stuck at elevated levels recently and the economy doing well, the Fed left its key interest rate unchanged at a meeting last week. The central bank slashed the rate by a percentage point late last year as its preferred inflation measure slowed from 5.6% in 2022 to 2.8%, moderately above its 2% goal.

But forecasters say Trump’s tariffs on imports and the deportations of immigrants who lack permanent legal status – a program that would constrain the labor supply and drive up wages – could force the Fed to pause its rate cuts for an extended period.

"Today’s jobs report has likely taken a March rate cut off the table," Seem Shah, chief global strategist of Principal Asset Management, said in a research note.

The Fed has lowered its forecast from four rate decreases in 2025 to just two. Some economists, though, say the central bank will be even more cautious.

The positive revisions, falling jobless rate and rise in wage growth "provide support to our view that the Fed will remain on the sidelines this year," economist Stephen Brown of Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fed lifted the rate to a 23-high in 2022 and 2023 to increase borrowing costs and cool a pandemic-induced inflation spike.

How is the job market in the US right now?

The job market was likely buffeted by several forces last month. Many Los Angeles area residents were ordered to evacuate their homes after the wildfires began Jan. 7. Although many worked at least part of the following week, when the Labor Department conducted its employment survey, others couldn’t, Goldman Sachs wrote in a note to clients.

As a result, the research firm estimates the blazes reduced job growth by about 20,000 last month while cold weather trimmed payrolls by a similar amount, especially in industries such as construction, restaurants and hotels. Last month was the coldest January in the U.S. since 2011, according to AccuWeather.

Are a lot of companies laying off workers?

At the same time, layoffs have remained unusually low. Since employers typically cut lots of workers at the end of the year, dampening January employment totals, the sparse layoffs likely boosted last month’s net job gains after the figures were seasonally adjusted, Goldman said.

More broadly, forecasters say Trump’s threats to hit imports from Canada, Mexico and China with tariffs are stoking worries that may already be discouraging hiring.

Sixty-seven percent of U.S. executives said they were more stressed heading into 2025 than they were a year earlier, according to an online survey of 1,000 executives late last year by Sentry, a business insurance company.

Forty-seven percent of the company officials said their biggest concern was economic uncertainty.

“Steep tariffs and policy uncertainty could push businesses to increasingly adopt wait-and-see behaviors and pull back on hiring as they navigate higher input costs and retaliatory measures,” Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY-Parthenon wrote in a research note.

Although Trump this week agreed to pause the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, they may still take effect early next month. And Trump has slapped a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports.

Both the import fees and Trump’s plans to deport millions of immigrants who lack permanent legal status – an initiative that already has begun – are likely to reignite inflation and hamper economic growth, economists say.

Trump’s policies – combined with a labor market that’s downshifting after a post-pandemic surge - are likely to slow average monthly job gains to about 100,000 by the end of the year, Moody’s Analytics estimates.

At the same time, Trump's plans to loosen regulations on businesses and extend and expand his 2017 tax cuts have lifted small business optimism and will likely boost the economy, forecasters say.

This story has been updated with new information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jobs report: How many jobs did US economy add in January?