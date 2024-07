US journalist Evan Gershkovich jailed for 16 years in Russia after spying trial

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich before a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia in June (REUTERS)

US journalist Evan Gershkovich has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in Russia after an espionage trial widely seen as politically motivated.

A Russian court on Friday convicted the Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges his employer and the US have rejected as a sham.

He was sentenced after a secretive and rapid trial in the country's highly politicised legal system.

Mr Gershkovich, his employer and the US government vehemently denied the charges.

US officials and The Wall Street Journal have denounced the trial as a sham.

Mr Gershkovich, 32, was detained in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg and accused of spying for the US, and has been behind bars ever since.

He was the first US journalist taken into custody on espionage charges since Nicholas Daniloff in 1986, at the height of the Cold War.

Mr Gershkovich's arrest shocked foreign journalists in Russia, even though the country has enacted increasingly repressive laws on freedom of speech after sending troops into Ukraine.

This is a breaking news story. More follows