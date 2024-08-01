US journalist Gershkovich freed by Russia in multi-country prisoner swap

Russia released US journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan, according to the Turkish presidency. Their releases were part of the largest East-West prisoner exchanges since the end of the Cold War.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan were released by Russia on Thursday as part of one of the biggest East-West prisoner swaps since the Cold War, according to the Turkish presidency.

Media outlets such as CNN and other US networks reported the news, with ABC News reporting that the swap involved numerous countries and Russia.

There was no immediate confirmation from US officials. The Kremlin declined to comment on any exchange.

"I still have no comment on this topic," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich, 32, was detained in March 2023 and convicted in July on spying charges in a fast-track trial denounced as a sham by the United States.

Signs of an imminent prisoner swap had picked up momentum on Thursday, amid reports a plane used in a previous exchange deal had landed in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Biden had said after the sentencing that he was "pushing hard for Evan's release and will continue to do so."

