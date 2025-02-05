US judge blocks Trump from sending transgender women to men's prisons

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from implementing the Republican's executive order requiring all transgender women be housed in federal prisons for men and ending their access to gender-affirming care.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington marked the second time that a federal judge had at the urging of LGBTQ legal rights groups prevented the U.S. Bureau of Prisons from implementing the order Trump signed on his first day back in office on Jan. 20.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella in Washington and Nate Raymond in Boston, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)