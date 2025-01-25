Trump criticises wildfires response during Los Angeles visit
US President Donald Trump has toured Los Angeles areas which were ravaged by fires, meeting with local authorities and first responders
California governor Gavin Newsom met Trump briefly beside Air Force One. Trump has repeatedly criticised Newsom for the state's response to the fires
Earlier, Trump and the First Lady were in North Carolina where they met locals impacted by Hurricane Helene, where he repeated his criticisms of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)
Elsewhere today, the Senate will hold a final vote on the nomination of ex-Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defence secretary, while Vice-President JD Vance addresses America's largest anti-abortion rally
Earlier on Friday, America's largest anti-abortion rally March for Life was held in Washington DC a day after Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists
