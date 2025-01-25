Trump criticises wildfires response during Los Angeles visit

BBC
  • US President Donald Trump has toured Los Angeles areas which were ravaged by fires, meeting with local authorities and first responders

  • California governor Gavin Newsom met Trump briefly beside Air Force One. Trump has repeatedly criticised Newsom for the state's response to the fires

  • Earlier, Trump and the First Lady were in North Carolina where they met locals impacted by Hurricane Helene, where he repeated his criticisms of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)

  • Elsewhere today, the Senate will hold a final vote on the nomination of ex-Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defence secretary, while Vice-President JD Vance addresses America's largest anti-abortion rally

  • Earlier on Friday, America's largest anti-abortion rally March for Life was held in Washington DC a day after Trump pardoned 23 anti-abortion activists

