US judge upholds denial of Musk's $55.8 billion Tesla pay deal

Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Billionaire Elon Musk missed out on a mammoth $55.8 billion pay deal at his electric vehicle company, Tesla, after Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick on Monday stood by her January decision to annul the compensation package, qualifying it at excessive and unjust to Tesla investors despite a favorable June shareholder vote.

A US judge on Monday upheld her decision to reject Elon Musk's massive $55.8 billion compensation package at Tesla, denying an attempt to restore the pay deal through a shareholder vote.

In a court filing, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery ruled that Tesla's attempt to ratify Musk's compensation package through a June shareholder vote could not override her January decision striking down the package as excessive and unfair to shareholders.

McCormick found multiple flaws in Tesla's ratification attempt, including "material misstatements" in documents provided to shareholders about the effect of their vote.

"The motion to revise is denied," McCormick wrote.

"The large and talented group of defense firms got creative with the ratification argument, but their unprecedented theories go against multiple strains of settled law," she added.

In a statement on Musk's X social media platform, Tesla said it would appeal the verdict.

"Shareholders should control company votes, not judges," said Musk, in a separate post.

During a trial in 2022, Musk countered that investors in Tesla were some of the "most sophisticated in the world" and able to keep tabs on his management.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

The Guardian stops posting on X, Musk's 'toxic media platform'

SpaceX launches Starship but fails to repeat booster catch as Trump, Musk look on

Who are the key figures of Donald Trump's new inner circle?