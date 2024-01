US launches fourth round of strikes on Houthi targets after terror designation

American forces targeted 14 missiles that were ready to launch in Yemen, the US military said Wednesday, after Washington re-designated the Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a "terrorist" entity for their attacks on merchant vessels.

The Houthis -- who have already faced multiple rounds of air strikes in response to their targeting of international shipping -- struck a US-owned bulk cargo carrier in the wake of the designation announcement, and vowed to continue attacks they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

US forces "conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen," Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"These missiles on launch rails presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region and could have been fired at any time, prompting US forces to exercise their inherent right and obligation to defend themselves," CENTCOM said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States announced that it would return the Houthis to a list of "terrorist" entities.

"The Department of State today is announcing the designation of Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group, effective 30 days from today," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"During the 30-day implementation delay, the US government will conduct robust outreach to stakeholders, aid providers, and partners who are crucial to facilitating humanitarian assistance and the commercial import of critical commodities in Yemen," he said.

US-owned ship targeted

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Attacks in the Red Sea: After US-UK strikes, what next for Yemen?

Houthi rebels claim missile strike on US-owned ship off Yemen

US carries out fresh strikes on Yemen as Houthis vow to keep attacking ships in Red Sea