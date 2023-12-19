US launches push to safeguard Red Sea trade

STORY: The group will conduct joint patrols in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In a virtual meeting with ministers from more than 40 nations, Austin called on other countries to contribute as he condemned "reckless Houthi actions."

The Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict by attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and even firing drones and missiles at Israel more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.