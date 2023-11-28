US lawmaker moves to force vote to expel embattled Republican George Santos

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives leave the Capitol after a series of votes, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic lawmaker Robert Garcia on Tuesday introduced a motion that would force a vote to expel embattled Republican Representative George Santos, who has been engulfed in scandal since his 2022 election and charged with corruption.

The move -- introducing what is known as a "privileged resolution" -- requires a vote on the matter within two days.

Garcia's maneuver is the most recent threat to Santos' seat. Santos survived a vote to oust him on Nov. 1, but on Nov. 16, following a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee, its chairman, Michael Guest, filed his own motion to expel Santos. The House has not yet held a resolution on Guest's motion.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Moira Warbuton; Editing by Scott Malone)