US lawmakers ask Biden administration to increase tariffs on Chinese-made drones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday asked the Biden administration to impose higher tariffs on Chinese drones including those shipped from other countries and new incentives to boost U.S. drone manufacturers.

Representative Mike Gallagher, chair of the House China committee, the panel's top Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi and 11 other lawmakers urged the administration to take immediate action against Chinese drone makers including DJI and Autel. This included hiking tariffs "to stop the mass proliferation of a technology in the U.S. market that poses a clear national and economic security threat."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)